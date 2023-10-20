Everything you need to know about booking your first ski holiday

Choosing the right resort for your first ski holiday can help make sure it's the perfect holiday - Mike Crane/Whistler Tourism

When booking a ski holiday there’s a lot to consider, from equipment hire to childcare and choosing the perfect resort.

There are also decisions to be made about lessons and extra costs for lift passes, plus budgeting for travel insurance. With so much to remember the planning process can be overwhelming for novice skiers and snowboarders.

Despite this, an influx of new snow-sport fans are set to hit the slopes this winter. According to research conducted by British chalet specialists Le Ski and YouGov, the number of people travelling for a ski holiday from the UK will grow by 14 per cent in the coming months.

Some 1.12 million British skiers and snowboarders visited the mountains last winter. So, if the projections are correct, that figure could increase to 160,000 holidaymakers – a mixture of first-timers and people returning to the slopes after a hiatus.

Whether you’re among those booking their first trip to the slopes, or if you just need a refresher on the essentials, here’s everything you need to know to make your ski holiday a success.

When to go

Ski holidays in Europe and North America operate between December and April – the altitude of the resort you choose will determine how early/late the slopes remain open. Our in-depth guide ranks each month according to snow cover, likelihood of crowds and price. In short, January is rated highly for both peaceful slopes and good-value packages, while February is when snow quality peaks.

Whenever you visit, ski resorts are charming throughout the winter - Simon Garnier/Megeve

If you’re restricted to travelling during the school holidays you have three options: Christmas, a charming time to visit the mountains, but snow cover can be unpredictable early in the season; February Half Term, by far the most popular time to go skiing when resorts are often crowded with families from across Europe; Easter, which is becoming increasingly popular thanks to more forgiving temperatures, lower prices and recent trends for late-season snowfall.

Where to go

This depends on many things – how much money you have to spend, the time of year you plan to go and your level of skiing or snowboarding.

If you’re a beginner it really isn’t worth going to a big-name resort with a large ski area, as you’ll end up paying a premium for something that you won’t fully use. Resorts that are good for first-timers generally have novice slopes near the village centre, for example Alpbach in Austria and Passo Tonale in Italy.

Also think about whether you would like to experience other activities in addition to skiing and snowboarding, such as ice skating, snowshoeing and visiting a spa, particularly if you’d prefer not to be on the hill all day. Resorts to consider include Avoriaz, with its large tropical indoor water park, the medieval town of Ellmau in Austria and Norway’s ski resorts, where sleigh rides, sledding with huskies and snowmobiling are often on offer to create the perfect multi-activity holiday.

Look for a resort with lots of off-the-slope activities, like Avoriaz - Tom Regnault/Getty

Next assess the members of your holiday group, whether it’s just you and your partner or a larger group. If you’re taking children with you, look for resorts that are good for families, which generally have great nursery slopes and comprehensive childcare options. Consider going with a specialist family tour operator, such as Ski Famille or Esprit Ski, which will have a range of childcare on offer. If you’re going with a group who have different ability levels, find a resort good for mixed-ability groups and bear in mind that not all ski-in/ski-out properties will be suitable for beginners.

Other preferences to consider include whether the scenery is important to you. Some purpose-built resorts – mostly found in France – aren’t that pretty but are often high and snow-sure, providing easy access to slopes from your accommodation. Many Austrian resorts started as valley villages so have plenty of charm but can be lower in altitude (so less snow-sure) and it can take longer to reach the slopes above than in resorts built on the slopes. Destinations to consider for charm are Kitzbühel in Austria, St Martin de Belleville in France and Cortina d’Ampezzo in Italy.

If après and having a wild time off the slopes is important to you then look at party resorts, such as Ischgl in Austria, Méribel in France and Sauze d’Oulx in Italy. Conversely, if you’d like to avoid drunken revellers consider smaller more traditional resorts, which will tend to be quieter, such as Samöens in France or Obergurgl in Austria.

Where to stay

Hotels offer either b&b or half-board accommodation and are a good choice for couples, whereas catered chalets are great for families or groups of friends. They offer chalet board, which includes breakfast, afternoon tea (a homemade cake and sometimes soup) and a three- or four-course dinner, sometimes with unlimited wine, in the evening. The chalet staff typically have one night off a week when you can try one of the resort’s restaurants. However, first-timers who have set their sights on the quintessential chalet stay should be warned that fewer properties are now available through major providers, due to a combination of challenges caused by Brexit and the pandemic.

A self-catering apartment is just that – you’ll need to stock up on breakfast items and cook for yourself in the evenings, or consider using a food delivery service like Huski – although it does give you a good opportunity to sample the local food in resort and cut costs.

All-inclusive holidays, like those offered by Club Med, take out a lot of the hassle of planning a ski holiday - Club Med

Club Med have a number of all-inclusive resorts across the Alps and while these packages can prove to be more expensive than others they do include everything you need (all meals, drinks, childcare, lessons, lift pass, evening entertainment, flights and transfers) expect equipment. The formula is becoming increasingly popular and has seen other operators offer similar packages to take the hassle out of the planning process.

How to book

There are myriad ways of getting to the mountains. The easiest is to book a package with a tour operator – these generally include flights and shared coach transfers from the airport to the resort in addition to accommodation, but an increasing number now also offer self-drive and rail deals. This is the best option for first-timers as it’s the most straightforward and offers good value for money – they often have deals on lift passes and equipment hire for further savings.

Alternatively, there’s the choice of booking each aspect independently, including your transport (either flights, train or ferry if you plan to drive from the UK), accommodation and private transfer or car hire to get to the resort from the airport or train station. Car hire is helpful if you’re planning to travel around and visit a few resorts in one area but don’t forget to hire snow chains or winter tyres and to check the small print.

Many tour operators – such as Crystal, Inghams and Neilson – offer first-timers’ or learn-to-ski packages, which include equipment hire, lessons, lift passes and sometimes insurance. The operators run these packages at beginner-friendly resorts and include everything else you might need – flights, accommodation and transfers – offering overall savings when booked together.

What to wear

Follow our ultimate guide to ski kit and clothing for specific items and bear in mind that apart from these you’ll need to take clothes to wear in the evenings – but far fewer of these items than you would usually take for a week’s holiday. Our packing list can help further.

If it’s your first ski trip, you might be able to borrow kit from friends or family (goggles, gloves, waterproof jacket and salopettes or ski pants) and hire equipment (skis, poles, boots, snowboard, helmet). Take thin, warm base layers in merino wool or manmade fibres and a couple of fleece or down mid-layers and a neck warmer. Buy a few pairs of ski socks, and don’t forget to take a hat and normal gloves for the evenings.

If you’re reluctant to invest in expensive clothing on your first try, ski-specific clothing rental companies and resale sites, such as EcoSki and WhoSki, are an environmentally friendly way to get kitted out without the expense and championed by the likes of Ski Sunday’s Chemmy Alcott.

How to learn to ski

Private lessons are expensive but you will progress more quickly and can determine how long you learn for each day. Group lessons – which can either take place for half or a full day – are cheaper and it can be fun to learn with other beginners, but you may spend a lot of time in a follow-the-leader formation with few targeted pointers from the instructor. Ensure whichever ski school you select has English-speaking instructors, such as the British-run New Generation Ski and Snowboard School, which operates out of 20 resorts in France, Austria and Switzerland, or through an online booking platform like Maison Sports, which offers holidaymakers the chance to book lessons across the Alps with independent instructors for group or private lessons.

Don’t let your more experienced partner, friends or family teach you – they aren’t qualified and can get bored easily. And remember, an easy slope for them will not necessarily be an easy slope for you.

Put children in ski school rather than teaching them yourself - Andyparant.com/Val d'Isere TO

Try to take a lesson or two at a good local dry slope or snow centre before you go – it will help you to find your ski legs and feel more confident once you reach resort.

How to buy a lift pass

Lift passes are a key consideration when choosing a resort, as they are becoming increasingly expensive. Pass prices vary from country to country (less in Eastern Europe, for example) and cost less in smaller/less well-known resorts.

Beginner lifts are often free and provide enough terrain for at least the first day when learning. First-timers can progress to local area passes for the remainder of the trip – if heading to a resort that’s linked to a wider area you are unlikely to get full use of the area pass during your first week, but it’s worth checking with your instructor before buying. Booking in advance online can often save you money, compared with queuing at the ticket office on the first day of your holiday. Some operators will collect passes for you and deliver them to your accommodation.

How to get insurance

Yes, you will need specialist winter-sports cover because normal travel insurance, (which generally covers you when you lose your baggage or it’s stolen and for delayed or cancelled flights) will probably not cover you if you are involved in an accident while taking part in winter sports. A winter-sports policy can also cover you for stolen or damaged equipment (including hired equipment) and other winter activities you may want to try while in the mountains, such as snowmobiling or tobogganing.

Remember to read the small print to make sure it covers what you need – even then it may not cover you for all eventualities, for example going off piste, although you’re unlikely to be doing that during your first week’s skiing. Make sure you understand the common pitfalls of winter-sports insurance.

How to prepare your fitness

Get fit before you go – the last thing you want to do is spend a lot of money on a ski holiday only to find that you can’t get out of bed on the third morning as you and your legs are too tired. Remember to do targeted training for cardio fitness and to strengthen your core and legs with exercises such as cycling, step-ups, lunges and squats. You’re still likely to be tired mid-week, especially if you’re a beginner, due to the mental strain of learning a new skill and doing far more exercise than your body’s most probably used to in a week.

How to budget for the holiday

Doing all that exercise works up an appetite, so don’t forget to budget for lunch on the mountain or in the resort depending on where your lesson finishes/breaks. Also, allow for some hot chocolate or coffee stops and après drinks at the end of the day.

Generally speaking, off-the-slope costs are higher in big-name resorts, in the likes of France and Switzerland. You may find your budget stretches further in Austrian or Italian villages. For ultimate bang for your buck, Eastern Europe and Andorra are top choices.

If you’re staying in a chalet, you’ll be eating dinner out one night and may well want to tip the chalet staff for a job well done.

