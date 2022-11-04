Everything You Need To Know About Black Friday Instant Pot Deals

onurdongel / iStock / Getty Images Plus / Getty Images - Getty Images



The Instant Pot is an all-in-one appliance that every kitchen should have. We have so many Instant Pot recipes that we even created a cookbook for the appliance, Party in an Instant Pot. From Instant Pot mac and cheese and wings to juicy carnitas and hearty chili, we have an endless supply of recipes to put your favorite appliance to use.

Don't have one? Well, Black Friday is the perfect time to score a deal. Several retailers already have a variety of Instant Pots on sale ahead of the big shopping day, such as Bed Bath & Beyond and Amazon. Instant Pot has many models on the market, so just use this guide to pick out the best one for you.

So, browse the current Instant Pot deals and keep this page handy as Black Friday approaches, as we'll be updating it with the best sales.

