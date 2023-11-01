Everything you need to know about Black Friday

mar1koff - Getty Images

What is Black Friday?

Black Friday is the biggest shopping day of the year. A tradition that actually originates from the USA, but is now equally as huge in the UK, Black Friday gives customers the opportunity to shop discounted products in store and online on everything from home and electrical items, to beauty and fashion. It also marks the first 'unofficial' day of Christmas shopping.

When is Black Friday?

Black Friday takes place on the last Friday of the month – 24th November – which is also the day after Thanksgiving in the US. However, deals are not just limited to the Friday; you'll often find Black Friday events starting weeks in advance. You'll also find that there will be new deals into the weekend and through to the start of the new week with Cyber Monday.

Why should I get involved?

Need a new coffee machine? Air fryer? Vacuum cleaner? Or how about a sofa, bed or mattress? If you've been saving up for a new item, Black Friday is the ideal time to buy it, with some products being reduced by up to 80 per cent. Equally, if you're clever with purchases, then Black Friday can be a great way to get all your Christmas presents for family and friends at a reduced rate.

Black Friday gives you the chance to bag some of the best bargains, but you should also shop around and not buy the first deal you come across. Many online stores will have countdowns or exclusive time slot deals, which adds to the anticipation of it all. And it goes without saying, it's obviously hugely convenient to shop online from the comfort of your own home – without all the crowds.

What retailers are taking part?

For many retailers, Black Friday is their biggest day of sales ever, and so you'll find that most of your favourite stores will take part.

These retailers have already started their Black Friday offers:

And you should definitely keep an eye on these retailer pages:

We'll be sure to keep this page updated with new deals as and when they land.

