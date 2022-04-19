Everything to Know About Blac Chyna and the Kardashian Family's Court Case

Kardashians and Black Chyna

Amy Sussman/Getty; Michael Tran/Getty Kardashians and Blac Chyna

Blac Chyna and the Kardashians' case has commenced.

On April 18, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and Kris Jenner all appeared in court to witness their legal team and Chyna's representatives select the trial's jury, according to courtroom sketches obtained by PEOPLE.

The legal battle first started in 2017, when Chyna — born Angela White — sued ex Rob Kardashian and his family for allegedly damaging her brand and verbally and physically abusing her.

Chyna and Rob first went public with their relationship in January 2016 when they posted a cuddly photo together on Instagram. Just 10 weeks later, the couple got engaged and later announced they were welcoming their first child together.

They welcomed a daughter named Dream Kardashian in November 2016, and their relationship was documented on the E! reality series, Rob & Chyna.

Throughout the course of their whirlwind romance, the duo ruffled a few feathers within the Kardashian clan as Kylie started dating Chyna's ex Tyga, with whom Chyna shares a 9-year-old son named King Cairo Stevenson.

Chyna and Rob officially called off their engagement in February 2017, just a month after their E! reality series got canceled. A few months later, Chyna sued Rob and his family, claiming she suffered "significant damages" as a result of Rob leaking nude photos of her during an explosive social media rampage.

As the case kicks off, here's everything you need to know below.

Why is Blac Chyna suing the Kardashians?

In a filing obtained by PEOPLE in 2017, Chyna claimed she has suffered "significant damages" since Rob's social media rampage in July 2017, in which he shared graphic and expletive-ridden content about Chyna — including three naked photos — while accusing her of drug/alcohol abuse and infidelity.

According to the lawsuit, Chyna also claimed that the nude photo scandal — along with influence from the Kardashian family — led to E! canceling her reality show Rob & Chyna.

Rob later denied the physical and verbal assault claims brought against him by Chyna. In December 2017, attorneys for Rob, Kris, and Kim filed a "demurrer" challenging the basis of Chyna's lawsuit against them and asking a judge to dismiss her case.

In November 2018, Chyna's attorney Lisa Bloom announced in a statement that "the court rejected the Kardashian family's request to strike Chyna's entire lawsuit."

According to Bloom, instead, the court "struck only portions of six paragraphs out of a 317 paragraph complaint."

"Most important, all of Chyna's legal claims stay in," Bloom continued. "Chyna will therefore be permitted to have her day in court."

When is the trial?

The trial officially kicked off in Los Angeles on Monday, April 18, as jury selection began. The trial is expected to go on for 10 days, according to Vulture.

Who is expected to appear during the trial?

Kim, Khloé, Kylie, and Kris all appeared in court on April 18, but more people could be called to testify.

In court documents obtained by PEOPLE, Ryan Seacrest, who served as one of the show's executive producers, appears on Chyna's list of witnesses. The Live with Kelly and Ryan co-host "is expected to provide live testimony and will be called during Plaintiff's case-in-chief," the record states.

Kris and her boyfriend, Corey Gamble, as well as her daughters — Kim, Khloé, and Kylie — are also featured on the joint witness list.