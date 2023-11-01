Everything you need to know about Beyoncé's Renaissance tour film: dress code, tickets, cost, and how to watch

Crowds screaming, Beyoncé stretching with her daughter Blue Ivy backstage, stadiums filling up with fans, and dancers rolling their shoulders and fixing their ear pieces to the introduction of her track Cozy. These scenes are just a glimpse of what fans can look forward to in Beyoncé's upcoming concert film, Renaissance, which will premiere worldwide on December 1.

The film, which has already made millions in presale tickets, will take audiences behind the scenes of her all-stadium world tour, Renaissance, which came to a close earlier this month. It will bring together backstage footage – such as videos of Bey with her children – with clips of the star performing on stage, as well as sequences of her rehearsing and preparing for the five month long tour.

“When I am performing, I am nothing but free,” says Beyoncé in the film's trailer. “The goal for this tour was to create a place where everyone is free. And no one is judged. Start over, start fresh. Create the new. That’s what the Renaissance is about."

Here is everything to know about the new film, Renaissance.

What is Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé?

(Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé)

Renaissance is Beyoncé's upcoming concert film of her record-breaking, sell-out world tour, Renaissance, which started in Stockholm in May and concluded in Kansas on October 1.

Directed by and starring the legendary pop musician, the film will partly follow Bey as she prepares for the tour, but mostly, it will recreate the spectacle of the show itself, providing audiences with a 3D experience of the nearly three hours set. It'll bring together behind-the-scenes footage with videos of the crowd, and sequences of Beyoncé performing.

When is it being released?

The film is being released on December 1, which some fans have noted coincides with World AIDS Day. Beyoncé's latest album is a love letter to the ballroom communities who created the voguing sounds that now play a major role in a huge amount of modern dance music. During the Renaissance tour some of the world's most-famous ballroom dancers, such as Honey Balenciaga, were given the stage to perform during the costume changes. AIDS devastated the Eighties New York LGBTQ+ communities who created modern voguing.

In addition, Beyoncé's "Uncle" Johnny, who she referenced in an open letter introducing her Renaissance album, died of HIV.

"A big thank you to my Uncle Jonny. He was my godmother and the first person to expose me to a lot of the music and culture that serve as inspiration for this album," said Beyoncé in the note. "Thank you to all of the pioneers who originate culture, to all of the fallen angels whose contributions have gone unrecognized for far too long. This is a celebration for you."

The film will have its US premiere in LA on November 25, and its London premiere on November 30.

Where is it being released?

Beyoncé and her daughter Blue Ivy, who danced on stage with her mother throughout the all-stadium tour, in Renaissance (Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé)

In the US, Renaissance will be released at AMC Theatres, the same cinema chain that recently screened Taylor Swift's ERAs Tour concert film.

However, in the UK it's less clear about the exact cinemas that will be screening Bey's film. What we do know is that Renaissance is set to be screened worldwide, and it is expected to play at the UK's major cinema chains including Vue and Odeon.

How much will tickets cost, and where can I buy them?

In the US, tickets are already on sale via the AMC website, and are going for $22 (around £18) plus tax. At the moment, you can't buy Renaissance film tickets in the UK, but you can sign up to receive more details about the film as they arrive, via Bey's website.

Sources told Deadline that the first day of the US tickets presale for the film was estimated to have made between $6 million and $7 million. Films that drummed up equivalent first day pre-sale figures included Avatar: The Way of Water ($5.5M) and Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3 ($6M) – aka some of the year's biggest films.

What is the dress code?

Although Beyoncé is very much about people wearing exactly want they want – both to feel good and express themselves – there is an informal dress code for the film, for those who want to rise to the occasion: for the US premiere, it's Cozy Opulence.

We're imagining Faux Fur coats with sparkling cowboy hats and silk pyjamas with knee-high leather boots. But Cozy Opulence can also be taken more lightly: the guideline is, thankfully, wide enough to include cable knit jumpers, UGG boots, cashmere sets, and wool blankets, all of which are undeniably opulent while being properly cosy.

Here in the UK, she's requested “formal opulence" at the premiere -glittery tuxedos at the ready, then.

What has Queen Bey said about Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé?

True to form, Beyoncé has said very little about Renaissance. Last week on her Instagram, she shared a poster introducing her upcoming film. She previously shared a clip of the film's trailer, which was released on October 2, with the comment, "Be careful what you ask for, 'cause I just might comply."

Thousands of fans concluded that Beyoncé's comment was making reference to her major lack of Renaissance visuals. None of the songs from her July 2022 album have been given music videos, although she did release several "visualisers" for single Break My Soul and its Madonna remix, and fans have been demanding for something extra feast their eyes on.

In July, during one of her concerts, she dropped a major hint: "You are the visual, baby," she told the crowd. It turns out she was speaking literally: the fans at the concert have been recorded, and turned into the film, which are in turn the visuals of Renaissance. OK, Bey.

Is there a trailer?

Yes: the two-minute trailer shows both sides of the tour, and both sides of Beyoncé: there are private moments where the singer is warming up with her dancers and cuddling her children, and then she is on the move, reflecting what is about to happen, and stunning crowds with her all guns blazing performances. We've popped it at the top of the page.

Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé will premiere on December 1