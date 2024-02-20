Beyoncé's New Hair Care Line, Cécred, Is Finally Here

Get ready to wake up like this. After months of speculation Beyoncé has announced her very first hair care line. After dominating the music world with her Renaissance tour and accompanying concert film, the superstar is coming for the beauty industry next.

Bey started dropping hints back in May 2023, when she first began her world tour. In an uncaptioned Instagram post, the singer shared a photo of herself seated at a vanity mirror holding a curling iron and surrounded by unlabeled sample bottles.

In a note, Beyoncé detailed her experience growing up and working in her mother's hair salon, ending the message with a teaser: “I can't wait for you to experience what I've been creating.” The post sent the Beyhive into a tizzy, with many predicting a hair care line was soon on its way.

Of course, this isn't Bey's first beauty rodeo—in November 2023 she released her fragrance Cé Noir (and, in years past, had several other perfumes). In true Bey fashion, the details of her hair care line are very under wraps. Ahead, everything we know so far about Beyoncé's hair care line.

What is Beyoncé’s hair care line called?

On February 6, 2024, Beyoncé officially announced her hair care brand name: Cécred (pronounced like “sacred”). A teaser post on Instagram showed footage of a hair salon that appears to be mom Tina Knowles's former space in Houston, Headliners, while cutting to different women washing and styling their hair. Beyoncé appears in a blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment toward the end.

In a second teaser, Beyoncé responds to speculation by confirming that the “rumors are true.” She shares in a voiceover, “Obviously, I grew up in my mother's hair salon,” before cutting to fan videos and comments.

When will Cécred be available?

Beyoncé's hair care line is available to shop now on cecred.com.

What products are in the line?

Cécred's debut launch is the Foundation Collection, featuring eight products for cleansing, conditioning, and repairing hair. Products include the Clarifying Shampoo & Scalp Scrub, Moisturizing Deep Conditioner, Hydrating Shampoo, Reconstructing Treatment Mask, Fermented Rice & Rose Protein Ritual, Moisture Sealing Lotion, Nourishing Hair Oil, and Hydrating Conditioner (coming soon).

According to the brand, the line is inspired by “global traditions” infused with “patent-pending advanced science.” Ingredients include butters, oils, honey, and fermented rice water to nourish all hair types and textures. “The inaugural collection is beneficial for hair textures from straight to coily and hair states—including virgin, color-treated, chemically processed, and heat-styled—that need extra moisture and strength,” the brand stated in a press release.

