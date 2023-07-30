Everything you need to know about The Bear star and Zac Efron’s new movie

A24

If, like us, you can’t get enough of The Bear star Jeremy Allen White, we have good news. Jeremy will be flexing his muscles in the wrestling biopic, The Iron Claw. And not only that, Zac Efron will be playing his on-screen brother.

From the first look that we've had, from the two photos that have been released so far, there's definitely a family resemblance when it comes to their shaggy hair and athletic physiques.

But what is The Iron Claw about? And when will it be hitting cinema screens here in the UK? Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming movie.

A24

Who will star in The Iron Claw?

While Jeremy and Zac play brothers Kerry and Kevin Von Erich, respectively, Harris Dickinson (who appeared in Where The Crawdads Sing and The King’s Man) and real life professional wrestler Maxwell Jacob Friedman, will play their brothers David and Lance. Holt McCallany (who you may remember from Mindhunter) and Maura Tierney (from The Affair and ER), will play the patriarch and matriarch of the Von Erich clan.

Lily James will also appear as Kevin’s wife Pam.

The movie is being produced by A24, the independent company behind Uncut Gems, Midsommar and Lady Bird – so you know it's gonna be good.

An official first look image was released on July 26 by production company A24, featuring Zac, Jeremy, Harris and Maxwell.

What is The Iron Claw about?

The movie will tell the tragic, true story of the Von Erich family of professional wrestlers, who made their name in the sport from the 1960s onward.

It will also focus on a series of tragedies that befell the family, which became known as the “Von Erich curse”. From tragic accidents to premature deaths, it looks like the movie will cover these tumultuous years, as well as the family dynamics inside and out of the ring.

A24

You may also remember that a photo of Zac Efron looking rather muscular went viral last year. Well, that photo was taken while he was filming this movie. So, it's safe to say that our favourite actors made quite the transformation to appear as professional wrestlers.

Story continues

It is also reported that Jeremy gained 40 pounds of muscle, according to GQ, for the role.

When will The Iron Claw be released?

The biopic has a release date of December 22 2023 in the US. But a UK premiere has not yet been announced. Hopefully we won’t have too long to wait to see Jeremy and Zac in all their wrestling glory, up on the big screen.

We will be sure to keep you updated as soon as a trailer is revealed.

You Might Also Like