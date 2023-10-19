The Iron Claw just confirmed its UK release date

A24





If, like us, you can’t get enough of The Bear star Jeremy Allen White, we have good news. Jeremy will be flexing his muscles in the wrestling biopic, The Iron Claw. Not only that, Zac Efron will be playing his on-screen brother, and there's definitely a family resemblance when it comes to their shaggy hair and athletic physiques.

But what is The Iron Claw about? And when will it be hitting cinema screens here in the UK? Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming movie.

The Iron Claw release date

The biopic has a release date of 22nd December 2023 in the US. But sadly we'll have to wait a little longer to see Jeremy and Zac in all their wrestling glory up on the big screen, in the UK.

The UK release date for The Iron Claw is two months later on the 9th February 2023. Perfect for, er, Valentine's Day viewing?

The Iron Claw trailer

The first trailer for the film came on 11th October 2023, and showed brothers Kerry and Kevin putting their bond with each other as the most important thing in their life, before their relationship is eventually pushed to the limit by their overbearing father. Watch it above.

The Iron Claw cast

While Jeremy and Zac play brothers Kerry and Kevin Von Erich, respectively, Harris Dickinson (who appeared in Where The Crawdads Sing and The King’s Man) and real life professional wrestler Maxwell Jacob Friedman, will play their brothers David and Lance. Holt McCallany (who you may remember from Mindhunter) and Maura Tierney (from The Affair and ER), will play the patriarch and matriarch of the Von Erich clan.

Lily James will also appear as Kevin’s wife Pam. The movie is being produced by A24, the independent company behind Uncut Gems, Midsommar and Lady Bird – so you know it's gonna be good.



A24

An official first look image was released on 26th July by production company A24, featuring Zac, Jeremy, Harris and Maxwell.

What is The Iron Claw about?

The movie will tell the tragic, true story of the Von Erich family of professional wrestlers, who made their name in the sport from the 1960s onward.

It will also focus on a series of tragedies that befell the family, which became known as the “Von Erich curse”. From tragic accidents to premature deaths, it looks like the movie will cover these tumultuous years, as well as the family dynamics inside and out of the ring.

A24

You may also remember that a photo of Zac Efron looking rather muscular went viral last year. Well, that photo was taken while he was filming this movie. So, it's safe to say that our favourite actors made quite the transformation to appear as professional wrestlers.

It is also reported that Jeremy gained 40 pounds of muscle, according to GQ, for the role.

