Everything We Know About 'The Bear' Season 3

Season 2 of The Bear has finally arrived, with ten new episodes transforming the fast-paced, stress-filled dramedy about a Chicago beef spot into an introspective, calming character study (that still has some heart-clutching moments). The first season of the FX series arrived on Hulu with a bang last summer, as critics and fervent fans propelled the show from a stealth word-of-mouth hit to numerous award nominations (including several wins for star Jeremy Allen White). Months after the game-changing season 1 finale, season 2 picks up right where season one left off, with Carmy (White) and his team attempting to open a new restaurant just 12 weeks after the closing of his late brother's sandwich shop, The Original Beef of Chicagoland.

For those who have already torn through the entire second season, here's what we know the show's future so far.

Has The Bear been renewed for a third season?

FX has yet to confirm a third season renewal, but the announcement seems pretty much inevitable. Though season 2 just released, the installment garnered early acclaim from critics, and the series is set to gain even more buzz in the coming weeks. The Bear is also a bonafide awards darling, and it's expected to receive several nods when this year's Emmy nominations are announced next month.

What would season 3 of The Bear be about?

Season 2 ends on Friends and Family night, as the restaurant takes a big step towards opening to the public. It's likely that season 3 will see The Bear finally open its doors, and hopefully business will be booming since Carmy, Sydney (Ayo Edebiri), and the team still have to pay Uncle Jimmy back. The show will also likely continue to explore its themes of loss and living with grief.

As for how many seasons The Bear will last, xo-showrunners Chris Storer and Joanna Calo previously told Variety that they have a roadmap for the entire series but the duo are staying mum on how long they see the show going.

When would season 3 come out?

The Bear moves very quickly behind the scenes; after receiving a renewal a month after the series premiere, season 2 arrived after only a year-long hiatus. While much of the timing depends on the ongoing writers strike, there's a chance that the series could stick with its current pace, with season 3 arriving in late June 2024.

