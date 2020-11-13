"The Bachelor" Mansion Is Now Available To Rent on Airbnb and Our Bags Are Packed

From House Beautiful

The Bachelor mansion has become almost as iconic as the show itself. Each season, contestants (on both The Bachelor and The Bachelorette) move into the mansion for the first couple weeks of filming before all home town visits and the glamorous world travels begin.

While the current season of The Bachelorette was partially filmed in a resort due to pandemic, this gorgeous Tuscan-style mansion has been a fixture on our TV screens for years. But when the cameras are off, there's a lot of things you might not know about The Bachelor mansion. Read on for some interesting facts about Villa De La Vin, aka the mansion seen on ABC's The Bachelor.

A real family lives in mansion

Contrary to popular belief, the mansion actually does not belong to ABC. It's owned by a Marshall Haraden . Twice a year, Haraden and his family move out of their home and stay in a hotel for six weeks while the show is filmed. During that time, their home is transformed into the drama-filled mansion that millions of people see on TV. ABC changes the decor each season as Haraden and his family take their furniture and belongings with them.





It's available to rent on Airbnb

One of silver lining of The Bachelorette switching up it's filming location this year is now Villa De La Vina available to rent on Airbnb . Marshall's son Nick Haraden recently listed the extravagant estate on the rental platform—although at a pretty hefty price! Currently a night in The Bachelor mansion will cost you and your crew around $6,000. Chris Harrison not included.

But before you book your next family reunion trip or literal bachelor/bachelorette party, there's one important rule: No parties, professional photography or videography are allowed. "If this rule is not followed you will be shut down immediately and the police will be called for trespassing," the listing reads.

The home boasts 7 bedrooms and 8.5 bathrooms. It can comfortably house 13 guests and includes a swimming pool, two hot tubs (which I'm sure we're all very familiar with!), a pool table and hand-crafted furniture. There are three king beds, three queen beds and one full bed. You can view the listing here.

It's larger than the average mansion

With 10,000 square feet of interior space and 20,000 square feet of outside space, the word mansion is an understatement.

Los Angeles is a broad term for its location

The show references the contestants joining them in LA, but the mansion is actually located in Agoura Hills, a city in Los Angeles county. It's about an hour drive to downtown LA.

Its property value is upward of $8 million

Previously, the mansion was listed for sale by Haraden for $8.75 million. However, it was taken off the market and still remains his property.



It's over 200 years old

According to the Airbnb listing, the mansion is 200 years old. Not to mention that it has a unique style about it that feels exotic—and definitely not evocative of California design. The mansion was built using materials from Mexico, India, China and Morocco.

