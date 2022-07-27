Everything to Know About Alyssa Farah Griffin, The View 's Potential New Co-Host
Lou Rocco/ABC via Getty
Get to know Alyssa Farah Griffin.
The former White House Strategic Communications Director and Donald Trump staffer is reportedly stepping into a new role on The View, making her the daytime talk show's 23rd co-host in 25 years.
Though the news has yet to be officially announced, a spokesperson for the Barbara Walters-created show told PEOPLE to "stay tuned" for an official co-host announcement.
Farah Griffin would succeed Meghan McCain on the panel, who departed the show in August 2021, and join current panelists Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sara Haines and Sunny Hostin.
Since McCain's exit, The View has featured several guest co-hosts in the interim period, including Mia Love, Gretchen Carlson, Eboni K. Williams, among others.
From Farah Griffin's political career to her personal background, here's everything to know about The View's next potential, permanent panelist.
She studied politics in college
Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty
Farah Griffin is a California native but currently resides in Washington, D.C. She graduated from Patrick Henry College in 2011, earning a bachelor's degree in political science and government.
Per her LinkedIn, she served as the Vice Chair of College Republicans. She was also involved with the National Forensics Association and National Educational Debate Association.
In addition to extracurriculars, Farah Griffin secured several impressive internships — one being a media intern for Tom McClintock in the United States House of Representatives during the summer of 2010.
She worked in the White House under the Trump administration
Chris Kleponis/Polaris/Bloomberg via Getty
After graduation, Farah Griffin returned to the U.S. House of Representatives as a full-time staffer in 2014. As the communications director, she worked as a spokesperson and primary media contact for Congressman Mark Meadows.
In 2016, she was promoted to Senior Advisor and Communications Director for the House Freedom Caucus where she continued her work for Mark Meadows, in addition to Chairman Jim Jordan.
From October 2017 to September 2019, she served as Press Secretary to Vice President Mike Pence and Special Assistant to President Donald J. Trump. "She served as a senior advisor on all matters related to press, communications, and the media on domestic and international affairs for the Vice President," per her Department of Defense bio page.
Farah Griffin became the first person to serve in these three roles in one administration, reported The Washington Post, and in 2019, she was appointed as the youngest Pentagon Press Secretary in history.
In her resignation letter, Farah Griffin called her time in the administration "the honor of a lifetime" and described herself as "deeply proud of the incredible things we were able to accomplish to make our country stronger, safer, and more secure," the outlet reported.
She worked for the U.S. Department of Defense
isa Ferdinando/AP/Shutterstock
Farah Griffin was the Deputy Assistant to the Secretary of Defense for Media Affairs and the Pentagon Press Secretary for the U.S. Department of Defense from September 2019 to April 2020. "In her role, she served as the deputy advisor on all matters related to media affairs and the primary intermediary to the Pentagon Press Corps," her bio page reads.
She's been a guest host on The View before
Lou Rocco/ABC via Getty
Farah Griffin has appeared as a guest host on The View several times since McCain's departure a year ago. The talk show "has been holding something of a public audition since then, with a number of prominent conservative co-hosts filling in," per The Hollywood Reporter.
She's the daughter of a conservative journalist
Erin Scott/Bloomberg via Getty
Farah Griffin is the daughter of Joseph Farah, a conservative journalist who founded the American far-right news and opinion website WorldNetDaily (WND) in 1997, which has since become known for posting conspiracy theories and promoting falsehoods.
She's married
Alyssa Farah/Instagram
She wed Justin Griffin in November 2021 in Florida. Griffin proposed to her on a boat in Lake Winnipesaukee, New Hampshire in July 2020.