Everything to Know About Alyssa Farah Griffin, The View 's Potential New Co-Host

Skyler Caruso
·4 min read
Alyssa Farah Griffin is the guest co-host and Kellyanne Conway is the guest on The View, airing Tuesday, May 24, 2022. The View airs Monday-Friday, 11am-12 noon, ET on ABC.

Lou Rocco/ABC via Getty

Get to know Alyssa Farah Griffin.

The former White House Strategic Communications Director and Donald Trump staffer is reportedly stepping into a new role on The View, making her the daytime talk show's 23rd co-host in 25 years.

Though the news has yet to be officially announced, a spokesperson for the Barbara Walters-created show told PEOPLE to "stay tuned" for an official co-host announcement.

Farah Griffin would succeed Meghan McCain on the panel, who departed the show in August 2021, and join current panelists Whoopi GoldbergJoy BeharSara Haines and Sunny Hostin.

Since McCain's exit, The View has featured several guest co-hosts in the interim period, including Mia LoveGretchen CarlsonEboni K. Williams, among others.

From Farah Griffin's political career to her personal background, here's everything to know about The View's next potential, permanent panelist.

RELATED: Former White House Communications Director Says Trump Should Consider Resigning: 'Lives Were Lost'

She studied politics in college

White House director of strategic communications Alyssa Farah listens as White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany speaks in her first formal press briefing in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House on Friday, May 01, 2020 in Washington, DC.

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty

Farah Griffin is a California native but currently resides in Washington, D.C. She graduated from Patrick Henry College in 2011, earning a bachelor's degree in political science and government.

Per her LinkedIn, she served as the Vice Chair of College Republicans. She was also involved with the National Forensics Association and National Educational Debate Association.

In addition to extracurriculars, Farah Griffin secured several impressive internships — one being a media intern for Tom McClintock in the United States House of Representatives during the summer of 2010.

She worked in the White House under the Trump administration

Alyssa Farah, White House director of strategic communications, speaks to members of the media outside the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020. Farah said that the Trump administration is committed to getting a stimulus package and that there could be "some movement in the next 48 hours."

Chris Kleponis/Polaris/Bloomberg via Getty

After graduation, Farah Griffin returned to the U.S. House of Representatives as a full-time staffer in 2014. As the communications director, she worked as a spokesperson and primary media contact for Congressman Mark Meadows.

In 2016, she was promoted to Senior Advisor and Communications Director for the House Freedom Caucus where she continued her work for Mark Meadows, in addition to Chairman Jim Jordan.

From October 2017 to September 2019, she served as Press Secretary to Vice President Mike Pence and Special Assistant to President Donald J. Trump. "She served as a senior advisor on all matters related to press, communications, and the media on domestic and international affairs for the Vice President," per her Department of Defense bio page.

RELATED: Donald Trump Calls Former Aide a 'Clown' After She Said He Privately Admitted Election Defeat

Farah Griffin became the first person to serve in these three roles in one administration, reported The Washington Post, and in 2019, she was appointed as the youngest Pentagon Press Secretary in history.

In her resignation letter, Farah Griffin called her time in the administration "the honor of a lifetime" and described herself as "deeply proud of the incredible things we were able to accomplish to make our country stronger, safer, and more secure," the outlet reported.

She worked for the U.S. Department of Defense

In this provided by the Department of Defense, Pentagon Press Secretary Alyssa Farah briefs the press on the department's COVID-19 response efforts, at the Pentagon in Washington. White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham is leaving her post nine months into the job after never holding a single press briefing. She will be replaced by two women who are familiar names in Trump world. Trump campaign spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany will be joining the administration as press secretary, while Pentagon spokeswoman Alyssa Farah will be moving to the White House in a strategic communications role Trump Press Secretary, Washington, United States - 25 Mar 2020

isa Ferdinando/AP/Shutterstock

Farah Griffin was the Deputy Assistant to the Secretary of Defense for Media Affairs and the Pentagon Press Secretary for the U.S. Department of Defense from September 2019 to April 2020. "In her role, she served as the deputy advisor on all matters related to media affairs and the primary intermediary to the Pentagon Press Corps," her bio page reads.

She's been a guest host on The View before

Alyssa Farah Griffin is the guest co-host and Kellyanne Conway is the guest on The View, airing Tuesday, May 24, 2022. The View airs Monday-Friday, 11am-12 noon, ET on ABC.

Lou Rocco/ABC via Getty

Farah Griffin has appeared as a guest host on The View several times since McCain's departure a year ago. The talk show "has been holding something of a public audition since then, with a number of prominent conservative co-hosts filling in," per The Hollywood Reporter.

RELATED: Dozens of Ex Trump Aides Discuss Ways to Counter Him: 'Overflowing with Ideas'

She's the daughter of a conservative journalist

Alyssa Farah, White House director of strategic communications, speaks to members of the media outside the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020. President&nbsp;Donald Trump&nbsp;said he wants an even bigger stimulus than what Democrats have offered so far, yet another turnabout in his position and one that seemed to undercut his own negotiators.
Alyssa Farah, White House director of strategic communications, speaks to members of the media outside the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020. President Donald Trump said he wants an even bigger stimulus than what Democrats have offered so far, yet another turnabout in his position and one that seemed to undercut his own negotiators.

Erin Scott/Bloomberg via Getty

Farah Griffin is the daughter of Joseph Farah, a conservative journalist who founded the American far-right news and opinion website WorldNetDaily (WND) in 1997, which has since become known for posting conspiracy theories and promoting falsehoods.

She's married

Who Is Alyssa Farah? All About the New Co-Host on The View

Alyssa Farah/Instagram

She wed Justin Griffin in November 2021 in Florida. Griffin proposed to her on a boat in Lake Winnipesaukee, New Hampshire in July 2020.

