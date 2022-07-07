Everything You Need to Know About the Air Jordan 37

Since the 1985 release of the Air Jordan 1, Nike and the later developed Jordan Brand has dedicated a new silhouette to Michael Jordan's legacy nearly every year thereafter.

Inspired by the three stages of jumping, Jordan Brand and Nike's Sport Research Lab joined forces to create the AJ37, outfitting the sneaker with technology to handle what the collaborators categorize as crash, load and launch phases. Formula 23 foam in the heel absorbs a hard landing, a carbon fiber midfoot assists with the loading phase and a Zoom Air strobel unit propels during launch.

Arkema yarn Lenoweave covers the upper, a call out to both the Air Jordan 7 and West African weaving techniques. The AJ7's inspiration continues onto the outsole, with the familiar colorblocked geometric pattern adding interest underfoot.

Take a closer look at the Air Jordan 37 in the gallery above and stay tuned for release details and pricing.

In other footwear news, adidas Skateboarding releases a new indoor skate silhouette.