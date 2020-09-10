Everything You Need to Know About the 2020 Emmy Awards

Angela Weiss, Getty Images

Like many things in 2020, red carpet award shows are going to look a little bit different. That includes the 72nd annual Primetime Emmy Awards, which are going to be held virtually this year.

Sure, it may not be the usual star-studded red carpet affair, but as they say in show business, “the show must go on.” And since the Primetime Emmy Awards are just a few weeks away, we’re here to provide you with everything you need to know.

Read on to find out more about the 2020 Emmys and what they’ll look like.

What are the Emmys?

The Emmy Awards recognize excellence in the television industry as chosen by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences. Each year, these awards are presented via numerous annual events including the Daytime Emmys, the Creative Arts Emmys, and more. You’re probably most familiar with the annual Primetime Emmy Awards, though, as these specifically honor the best writers, shows, actors, and more from American primetime programming. The awards culminate in a televised show each year and 2020 will mark the 72nd installment. If you’re ever lucky enough to win an Emmy, the award itself is a statuette of a winged woman holding an atom. The wings represent the muse of art; the atom the electron of science.

When are the Emmys?

The 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards will be held on Sunday, September 20th, 2020.

What channel are the Emmys on?

This year, the primetime Emmy Awards will be airing live on ABC from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Pacific Time or 8:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

Click here to find your local ABC station.

How can I watch the 2020 Emmys?

If you have a cable subscription, you can tune in via ABC’s website or its regular TV channel. If you’re not a cable subscriber, you’ll be able to stream the Emmys on Hulu + Live TV capabilities or furboTV. Additionally, you can sign up for a free trial of Hulu + Live TV or YouTube TV to watch.

Who is nominated?

HBO’s Watchmen is currently the 2020 television show to beat with a whopping 26 Emmy nominations including Outstanding Limited Series. Netflix’s Ozark was nominated for 18 awards, and The Crown nabbed 12 nominations. For individuals, Zendaya was nominated for her work on Euphoria, Billy Porter was nominated for Pose, and Sandra Oh was nominated for her acting chops on Killing Eve.

See the full list of nominees here or check out the official announcement below.

How will the 2020 Emmys be different?

After going hostless last year, this year's show will be helmed by Jimmy Kimmel. It’s his third time hosting. Previously, he took the lead in 2012 and 2016.

Instead of being held in the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, this year, the show will be conducted fully virtually, which means no red carpet walk. Instead, Variety reported that the show would be telecast from the Staples Center using “cutting edge technology” to bring nominees together from wherever they are, with the intent on creating a cohesive, but digitally live show.

We’re looking forward to seeing how it all turns out on Sunday the 20th.