Everything is For You: Janhvi Kapoor Wishes Sridevi on Her Birth Anniversary

On Sridevi's 57th birth anniversary, daughter Janhvi Kapoor took to Instagram to post a throwback picture. The photo shows Sridevi and a young Janhvi sharing a happy moment.

"Happy birthday Mumma. I miss you. Everything is for you, always, every day. I love you", Janhvi captioned the picture.

Sridevi's younger daughter Khushi took to her Instagram story to share a photo of Boney Kapoor and Sridevi. "Miss you everyday", Khushi wrote.

Sridevi passed away in 2018.

