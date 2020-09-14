Everything you need to make jams and jellies at home

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Organization is key — so is cleaning, storage, gardening and more. In this series, you’ll learn various tips and tricks to make gardening, grilling and even sewing easier. No matter the problem, there’s a Home Hack for that!

When it comes to making your own jellies and jams at home, it’s easier than you may think. If you’re wanting to preserve summer fruits for well into the winter, this easy Home Hacks tutorial will show you all the steps involved in making your own jam at home.

If you’re looking for a new DIY project, there’s only a few ingredients and supplies need to whip up homemade jelly. Below, we’ve outlined all the steps to follow to make a delicious spread — but be sure to watch the full video tutorial above before you dive in.

Ingredients:

1 lb. of soft fruit, like raspberries, blueberries or apricots

2 cups of sugar

2 tablespoons of lemon juice

Supplies you need:

How to make homemade jam:

Credit: Getty Images

Rinse the fruit and remove stems or pits. Mash fruit throughly. Bring pot to a low heat. Add two cups of mashed fruit, two cups of sugar and two tablespoons of lemon juice to pot. Stir until sugar is fully dissolved. Increase heat to high. Boil and stir until mixture is 220 degrees. Remove jam from heat and transfer to glass jar. Let cool and refrigerate to set.

