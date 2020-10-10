After everything this year, what we hear when we listen to birdsong has changed

London midwinter, and I dream of black cockatoos. Dreams lacking vision, sonic dreams of startling intensity. At dawn the rusted-hinge sound of the cockatoos swerves away, revoked by the thin daylight.

I have been based out of the UK for several months. Having passed through a blue solstice into January, the news bulletins from Australia chronicle unprecedented fire fronts, razing tracts of the eastern seaboard to ash. Columns of smoke expunge the stars. I see that in only the barest elements of topography and geology will the landscapes I return to resemble the places I left.

That a disaster staged over 30m hectares should be delivered in the palm-sized dimensions of online media seems both to spotlight the enfeebling structures of contemporary technology and to recall bygone catastrophes, minced through antiquated modes of communication.

Inch by inch, the immensity of the incineration is disclosed by pull-refreshing my feeds. I think of battle fatalities relayed by fax, or reports of a hurricane’s deadly landfall, fragmented into telegrams. But maybe this is the nature of all truly modern disasters: the scale of the destruction proves so singular it exceeds the architecture required to describe it.

Later I will recognise the subtext of that nightly soundtrack of elusive cockatoos. Where the peeping of songbirds ushers in the changing season across much of Europe, conventional wisdom holds that in Australia a black cockatoo’s squalls foretell of a more immediate shift in the weather – the parrots cry out before a storm. If there is truth in this claim it may be because the cockatoos mean to gather and strip tree bark softened by passing showers. Some eat grubs, which they dislodge from the sapwood using their beaks like secateurs. But it might also be that the cockatoos’ voices only sound louder fenced in by low, dense rainclouds – the surrounding conditions, then, not the birds’ calls, herald a storm.

Either way, as summer glared on who wasn’t pinning their hopes on a downpour? As the months went by, glossy black cockatoos were beginning to appear in Melbourne, where they hadn’t been seen for more than 150 years. The cockatoos had flown further than 400km from the fire-ravaged town of Mallacoota, searching for trees with seeds the birds eat. They may have proved a marvel to those who glimpsed them in the outer suburbs – a flash of orange tail plumage overhead – but the cockatoos’ arrival signalled tribulation elsewhere. So many blackened birds, set alight or suffocated on the wing, washed up on the coastline along east Gippsland: smudges of colour in scorched debris. Seagulls feasted on dead honeyeaters while the burnt-out bushland fell silent.

As the vegetation comes back, its sonics will be different. The voices of magpies repeat the sirens of fire trucks, while lyrebirds have been heard emulating the engine-chuff of heavy vehicles rolled in to clear smouldering timber. Raptors have done well off carrion, though their populations will begin to starve (or relocate) because of the decline of ground-dwelling mammals. In time, the first birds to thrive in the regrowth will be hardy and versatile – likely those omnivorous species capable of surviving off a range of plants and varied bugs. Endemic birds that feed in mature trees will fare badly, as will those that rely on larvae, caterpillars and worms since fried in the topsoil.

More broadly, the loss of insect biomass will effect pollination, and a deficit of herbivorous animals may advantage plants that were previously checked by their grazing appetites. Invasive, fast-germinating weeds inundate the cradles of slow-to-bud “reseeders” like banksias. Today, volunteers uproot the leggy invaders, gardening the wild. But the flora that springs back will inevitably create new and different niches for birds. Even after the greenery returns, this bushland will not sound as it once did.

***

In the early weeks of the Covid-19 lockdowns, people in London reported noticing more birdsong. Stood in the cool of walled gardens and up on tower-block balconies, or during daily, state-sanctioned jogs, Londoners found the dawn chorus unusually – remarkably – loud. “An orchestra of therapy,” the naturalist Chris Packham declared on the BBC’s Springwatch, his palms turned upwards in a saintly gesture to the green canopy above. Not only in the English capital, but all around the United Kingdom a dormant curiosity for birds was unfolding.

