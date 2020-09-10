Everything You Need From H&M’s Vintage-Inspired Drop

They say to never meet your heroes, but you know what hardly ever results in disillusionment? Tamales. New clothes — especially those created with the health of the planet in mind.

As part of its broody Fall 2020 collection, H&M continues its commitment to sustainability by using pre- and post-consumer recycled polyester to make some pretty worship-worthy threads. Behold: dresses with lace panels and leg-of-mutton sleeves for sweeping down grand staircases, outerwear cut with a deft hand, and romantic blouses in which one could conceivably recreate Victorian daguerreotypes. Ahead, see how we’ve styled four looks from the range that won’t disappoint, on either the stylishness or eco-friendly front.

We’re not in the 19th century anymore. Made from 100% recycled polyester, the dress is only old-time-y in shape; modernize it even further with a stark white lug-sole boot, hoops, and a chain-handle bag that’s just the right size for holding your wallet, keys, and newfangled cell phone device.

For a second frock look — again made with all recycled materials — we’ve got one with a hemline that would really turn heads in 1860. A tall boot does lessen the amount of skin showing, though, while trophy accessories hold interest from head to croc-embossed toe.

