Everything You Need To Grab From Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty Bi-Annual Sale
Spring is on the horizon, which means Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty 2023 sale is ready for kick-off.
Starting March 12 and running through April 1, beauty enthusiasts will be able to shop the most exclusive makeup and skincare deals on cult-loved beauty favorites up to 50% off online and on the Ulta Beauty app.
Whether you want to recreate the latest viral TikTok glam moment from your favorite creator or simply refresh your vanity with the top essentials of the season, there is no better time (or place) to stock up and save on beauty favorites to step out looking and feeling their best.
Keep reading on for the deets on what we think is worth grabbing this sale season.
Sunday March 12
MAC Cosmetics Pro Longwear Paint Pot
Monday March 13
r.e.m. Beauty "Midnight Shadows" Eyeshadow Palette
Tuesday March 14
Youthforia PREGAME Daily Protective Primer
Saturday, March 18
Sunday March 19
Estee Lauder Double Wear Foundation
Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz Pencil
Wednesday March 22 (Black-Owned Brands)
Juvia's Place (All lip products)
UOMA Beauty "Badass Icon" Matte Lipstick
BeautyStat Universal Pro-Bio Moisture Boost Cream
Sunday March 26
MAC Prep + Prime Fix+ Primer & Setting Spray
Saturday April 1
Lancome Lash Idole Lash Lifting & Volumizing Mascaras