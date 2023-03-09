Everything You Need To Grab From Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty Bi-Annual Sale

Spring is on the horizon, which means Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty 2023 sale is ready for kick-off.

Starting March 12 and running through April 1, beauty enthusiasts will be able to shop the most exclusive makeup and skincare deals on cult-loved beauty favorites up to 50% off online and on the Ulta Beauty app.

Whether you want to recreate the latest viral TikTok glam moment from your favorite creator or simply refresh your vanity with the top essentials of the season, there is no better time (or place) to stock up and save on beauty favorites to step out looking and feeling their best.

Keep reading on for the deets on what we think is worth grabbing this sale season.

Sunday March 12

MAC Cosmetics Pro Longwear Paint Pot

IT Cosmetics Brushes for ULTA

Monday March 13

Urban Decay "Vice" Lipstick

r.e.m. Beauty "Midnight Shadows" Eyeshadow Palette

Lancome La Base Pro Primer

Tuesday March 14

Youthforia PREGAME Daily Protective Primer

Saturday, March 18

Fenty Beauty "Surprise Steal"

Sunday March 19

Estee Lauder Double Wear Foundation

Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz Pencil

Wednesday March 22 (Black-Owned Brands)

Juvia's Place (All lip products)

UOMA Beauty "Badass Icon" Matte Lipstick

BeautyStat Universal Pro-Bio Moisture Boost Cream

Sunday March 26

MAC Prep + Prime Fix+ Primer & Setting Spray

Saturday April 1

Lancome Lash Idole Lash Lifting & Volumizing Mascaras

Kylie Cosmetics Velvet Lip Kits & Eyeshadow Palettes