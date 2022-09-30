‘Everything is gone.’ River still rising from Ian imperils rural Southwest Florida towns

As the death toll continued to rise in Florida from Hurricane Ian, search-and-rescue teams began turning attention to the inland counties of Southwest Florida, where a dangerously engorged river collapsed a bridge, trapped residents in homes and destroyed businesses.

The overflowing Peace River, by Thursday afternoon, had flooded to historic levels, swamping Arcadia in DeSoto County — a poor, agricultural region often known as Florida’s Heartland. In Arcadia, Enrique Sánchez’s machine and painting business was lost.

His building is normally about a tenth of a mile from the banks of the river. Like many Floridians, he does not have flood insurance.

“All my equipment, everything is gone,” said Sánchez, who has lived in DeSoto County for more than three decades, as he surveyed the damage Friday afternoon. “We never thought we would have this kind of flooding. It all turned into a lagoon, a lake.”

He added: “This is so, so bad.”

Hurricane Ian made landfall near Punta Gorda in Charlotte County on Wednesday with winds of 155 miles per hour and torrential rains, a storm that could be the deadliest, most costly storm to ever hit Southwest Florida. The state on Friday said there may be at least 21 deaths, a toll that may climb. Human remains were spotted in at least one submerged house in Lee County.

The Peace River overflowed its banks in Arcadia after Hurricane Ian.

And for the rural counties next to Charlotte, the historic water levels of the Peace River were complicating recovery efforts. And much of the initial response was directed toward the affluent coastal cities.

The Peace River, which meanders south through Hardee and DeSoto counties before flowing into Charlotte Harbor at Punta Gorda, broke the previous record of 20 feet on Thursday. On Friday, it reached a peak of nearly 24 feet and was slowly receding, according to the National Weather Service. The river’s water level is normally about 12 feet. The river is not forecast to return to normal levels for another week or so.

The danger in the rural counties was apparent as more than 1,000 rescue personnel members were continuing to comb homes across Florida. Gov. Ron DeSantis, at a press briefing on Friday morning, said “they are going to be doing more and more inland [searches] in some of our counties, inland portions of Charlotte and Lee, but also Hardee and DeSoto counties.”

“There were effects far inland these rescue personnel are sensitive to that.”

DeSantis said 99 percent of Hardee was without electricity and about 70 percent of DeSoto’s customers.

In Hardee County, Sheriff Vent Crawford told WFTS-ABC that a Florida Highway Patrol trooper was driving over the SR-64 bridge overnight when it collapsed because of the rising waters. He swam to safety in the dark.

“Really and truly, it’s probably, today, at a historical high if not the highest ever,” Crawford said told the station.

After landfall, Ian cut directly through Hardee, causing the river’s waters to spill out, submerging roads, inundating cars and rising to the level of roofs in the town of Wachula. “It’s the worst I’ve ever seen it. I’ve been here 62 years, and the river has never been this high. Ever,” one Wachula resident, Len Miller, told WFTS as he was driving his high 4-wheel driver truck to help people escape their homes.

Back in DeSoto County, county officials, in fliers distributed throughout the rural county, warned that the river hadn’t crested yet, making already flooded areas even more dangerous. Two residential neighborhoods, Hidden Acres and River Acres, have been submerged. The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office said it had rescued at least 24 people from those areas, mainly using airboats.

“The unpredictability of the river is real, and people are in real danger,” DeSoto County Fire Chief Chard Jorgenson said in the advisory. “If you are in these ares, you need to get out now.”

Back in Arcadia, officials from the Federal Emergency Management Agency had already set up shop. A 12-person search-and-rescue team is on its way from Monroe County Fire-Rescue.

In the meantime, residents are using their own airboats to get around.

Kamarie McDonough and her husband Coleman were waiting on the east side of the Peace River, as the floodwaters lapped up on West Oak Street. A neighbor was piloting their airboat to pick them up and take them back across the flooded river.

That was easier than trying to find a way to navigate their truck through watery roads.They live in a home on the river’s west side, where they huddled during the storm Wednesday night.

“You could feel the walls vibrating, and we have a brick house,” Kamarie McDonough said.

Hurricane Charley passed through here in 2004. But it didn’t do nearly the same amount of damage as slow-moving Ian, said Bill Martin, who moved to Arcadia 50 years ago from South Florida. (He and his wife, Colleen, were sweethearts at Hialeah Senior High School.)

“Charley was quick,” Martin said. “This thing was a giant Charley. And it just sat here over us.”

While search-and-rescue efforts continue, Arcadia Mayor Keith Keene said he’s trying not to speculate about what the damage will mean for his city, which is surrounded by orange groves and cattle pastures and has a population of roughly 8,200 people.”Arcadia is a resilient town, neighbor helping neighbor,” Keene said.

But as the town looks to rebuild, a traditional pillar of its economy — the citrus industry — likely suffered severe damage.

“I am certain the loss of fruit will have a huge impact on an already reduced crop,” Keene said. “Harvesting typically begins this month.”

Miami Herald Staff Writer Alex Harris contributed to this story.