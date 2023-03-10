‘Everything Everywhere All at Once,’ ‘Succession,’ and More Win at Casting Society’s Artios Awards

On Thursday, awards season festivities turned over to the Casting Society (CSA), which held its 38th annual Artios Awards honoring excellence in casting across feature films, television and theatre.

Taking place in Los Angeles, New York, and London, the Casting Society’s first in person celebration in three years added to the awards tally for highly acclaimed film and TV projects like “Everything Everywhere All at Once” and “Succession,” as well as independent fare like “Marcel the Shell With Shoes On” and “Emily the Criminal.”

Academy Award nominees “The Fabelmans” and “The Banshees of Inisherin” both received Artios awards, for Big Budget – Drama and Studio or Independent – Drama, respectively, right as the filmmakers behind them prepare to attend the 95th Oscars on Sunday.

Meanwhile, with Emmys a ways away, award-winning shows like “Abbott Elementary” and “Yellowjackets” got more love for their debut seasons, this time from the Casting Society.

The Artios Awards also gave out some special honors that included the Lynn Stalmaster Award for Career Achievement to EGOT winner Rita Moreno, the Hoyt Bowers Award for excellence in casting and outstanding contribution to the casting profession to Leslee Feldman, celebrated Amblin Partners Head of Casting, the Rosalie Joseph Humanitarian Award to award-winning casting director Jessica Sherman, and a posthumous honor to Simone Bär, who received the 2023 European Capelier-Shaw Award for Excellence in Casting.

“This evening was fantastic, from New York to London to Los Angeles, celebrating our peers and recognizing their hard work and masterfulness in their craft across film, television and theatre,” said Destiny Lilly, President, CSA via statement. “We are continuing to see changes and advancements in the industry to recognize our craft and tonight’s celebration fortifies our commitment and urge to move our mission forward. And we couldn’t do it without actors. They are our craft.”

A complete list of winners for film and television can be found below.

Film

Animation

“Marcel the Shell With Shoes On” – Jessica Kelly, Kate Geller (Associate Casting Director)

Big Budget – Comedy

“Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical” – Lucy Bevan, Emily Brockmann

Big Budget – Drama

“The Fabelmans” – Cindy Tolan, Nicholas Petrovich (Associate Casting Director)

Low Budget – Comedy or Drama

“Emily the Criminal” – Chelsea Ellis Bloch, Marisol Roncali

Micro Budget – Comedy or Drama

“The Same Storm” – Bernard Telsey, Tiffany Little Canfield, Adam Caldwell, Karyn Casl (Associate Casting Director)

Studio or Independent – Comedy

“Catherine Called Birdy” – Nina Gold, Catriona Dickie

Studio or Independent – Drama

“The Banshees of Inisherin” – Louise Kiely

The Zeitgeist Award

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” – Sarah Halley Finn, Djinous Rowling (Associate Casting Director)

Television

Film, Non-Theatrical Release

“The Harder They Fall” – Victoria Thomas, Jo Edna Boldin (Location Casting), Marie K. McMaster (Associate Casting Director)

Television Pilot and First Season – Comedy

“Abbott Elementary” – Wendy O’Brien

Television Pilot and First Season – Drama

“Yellowjackets” – Junie Lowry Johnson, Libby Goldstein, Corinne Clark (Location Casting), Jennifer Page (Location Casting), Josh Ropiequet (Associate Casting Director)

Television Series – Comedy

“Hacks” – Jeanne McCarthy, Nicole Abellera Hallman, Anna Mayworm (Associate Casting Director)

Television Series – Drama

“Succession” – Avy Kaufman, Lilia Hartmann Trapani (Location Casting), Harrison Nesbit (Associate Casting Director)

Live Television Performance Variety or Sketch – Comedy, Drama or Musical

“Annie Live!” – Bernard Telsey, Patrick Goodwin

Limited Series

“Dopesick” – Avy Kaufman, Erica Arvold (Location Casting), Scotty Anderson (Associate Casting Director), Dustin Presley (Associate Casting Director)

Children’ Pilot and Series (Live Action)

“The Babysitters Club” – Danielle Aufiero, Amber Horn, Tiffany Mak (Location Casting), Leigh Ann Smith (Associate Casting Director)

Animated Series

“Big Mouth” – Julie Ashton

Reality Series

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” – Goloka Bolte, Ethan Petersen

