‘Everything Everywhere All at Once,’ ‘Elvis’ Win at 2023 Costume Designers Guild Awards

The winners of the 25th Costume Designers Guild Awards were announced February 27 during a ceremony at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles.

All five Oscar nominees received CDGA noms, with “Babylon,” “Elvis,” and “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris” competing in Excellence in Period Film and “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” and “Everything Everywhere All at Once” nominated for Excellence in Sci-Fi / Fantasy Film, with “Elvis” costume designer Catherine Martin and “Everything Everywhere All at Once” costume designer Shirley Kurata winning in their respective categories. Jenny Eagan and “Glass Onion” won in the Excellence in Contemporary Film category.

In the TV categories, “House of the Dragon,” “Wednesday,” and “The Crown” took home the top prizes.

As previously announced, Bette Midler was honored with the Distinguished Collaborator Award, while “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” Oscar nominee Angela Bassett received the Spotlight Award. Additionally, Academy Award winner Deborah L. Scott received the Career Achievement Award and Emmy-nominated costume designer Rachael M. Stanley received the Distinguished Service Award.

See the winners, marked in bold, below.

Excellence in Sci-Fi / Fantasy Film

“Avatar: The Way of Water” – Deborah L. Scott

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” – Ruth E. Carter

WINNER “Everything Everywhere All at Once”- Shirley Kurata

“Hocus Pocus 2” – Salvador Perez

“Thor: Love and Thunder” – Mayes C. Rubeo

Excellence in Contemporary Film

WINNER “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” – Jenny Eagan

“Nope” – Alex Bovaird

“Tár” – Bina Daigeler

“Top Gun: Maverick” – Marlene Stewart

“Women Talking” – Quita Alfred

Excellence in Period Film

“Babylon” – Mary Zophres

“Don’t Worry Darling” – Arianne Phillips

WINNER “Elvis” – Catherine Martin

“Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris” – Jenny Beavan

“The Woman King” – Gersha Phillips

Excellence in Sci-Fi / Fantasy Television

WINNER “House of the Dragon: The Heirs of the Dragon” – Jany Temime

“The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power: A Shadow of the Past” – Kate Hawley

“Westworld: Generation Loss” – Debra Beebe

“What We Do in the Shadows: The Wedding” – Laura Montgomery

“The Witcher: Blood Origin: Of Mages, Malice, and Monstrous Mayhem” – Lucinda Wright

Excellence in Contemporary Television

“Emily in Paris: What’s it All About…” – Marylin Fitoussi

“Euphoria: Trying to Get to Heaven Before They Close the Door” – Heidi Bivens

“Hacks: The Captain’s Wife” – Kathleen Felix-Hager

WINNER “Wednesday: Wednesday’s Child is Full of Woe” – Colleen Atwood & Mark Sutherland

“The White Lotus: In the Sandbox” – Alex Bovaird

Excellence in Period Television

“Bridgerton: The Choice” – Sophie Canale

WINNER “The Crown: Ipatiev House” – Amy Roberts

“The Gilded Age: Let the Tournament Begin” – Kasia Walicka-Maimone

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: Maisel vs. Lennon: The Cut Contest” – Donna Zakowska

“Pam & Tommy: I Love You, Tommy” – Kameron Lennox

Excellence in Variety, Reality-Competition, Live Television

“Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration” – Marina Toybina

“Dancing with the Stars: Halloween Night” – Daniela Gschwendtner & Steven Norman Lee

WINNER “Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls: Girl Run That Sh*t Back” – Carrie Cramer & Jason Rembert

“RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race: RuPaul-A-Palooza!” – Tony Iniguez

“Saturday Night Live: Miles Teller/Kendrick Lamar” – Tom Broecker, Ashley Dudek & Cristina Natividad

Excellence in Short Form Design

Disney+ Has All the GOATs (Commercial) – Melissa DesRosiers

McDonald’s: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Commercial) – Sarah Kinsumba

Nike: Father Time (Commercial) – Shawna Trpcic (For Jason Momoa)

Not Today Flu feat. Jason Alexander (Commercial) – Dawn Ritz

WINNER Yeah Yeah Yeahs: “Spitting Off the Edge of the World” (Music Video) – Natasha Newman-Thomas

