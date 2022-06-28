‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ Deleted Scene Shows Michelle Yeoh Battling Jenny Slate

A new deleted scene from “Everything Everywhere All at Once” has just been released.

The A24 film stars Michelle Yeoh as Evelyn Wang, an exhausted mother and wife whose laundromat is being audited by the IRS. While she’s sitting with her husband Waymond (Ke Huy Quan) across from inspector Deirdre Beaubeirdra (Jamie Lee Curtis), she’s suddenly transported into a parallel dimension and spends the film jumping through multiverses.

More from Variety

The scene comes towardsthe end of the film, during an all-out fight as Evelyn tries to save her daughter Joy (Stephanie Hsu) from the so-called “everything bagel.” The bagel creates an all-consuming black void that can set off the end of the world, and ultimately destroy Joy.

In the new scene, Evelyn travels through the multiverse confronting a few more foes, including Jenny Slate’s Debbie the Dog Mom. Their fight is interrupted when Debbie receives a FaceTime call, revealing that she has a young son who asks if she’s going to take him to a birthday party.

As with her other films “Supercop” and “Silver Hawk,” Yeoh did all her own stunts in the film. In a recent interview with Variety, Yeoh said “the easy part was the choreography and the execution.” She continued, “Physical fighting is relatively easy because I’ve been doing it for so many years. When you’re playing with and using weapons like a fight board or butt plug, I’ll say to the prop master to give me something similar so when I’m not on set and I have time, I can be practicing certain moves. So, it just takes practice.”

A24’s genre-bending, dark comedy will be released on 4K Ultra and Blu-ray on July 5. Bonus features include audio commentary with writer-directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, two featurettes, deleted scenes with optional audio commentary, outtakes, a music visual and the theatrical trailer.

Story continues

Watch the clip below.

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.