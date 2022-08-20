Everything Coming to Prime Video in September 2022

It’s hard to believe 2022 is almost over. Kids are returning back to school, the seasons will start to change, and the fall television lineup will be here before you know it. With that, it’s time to start prioritizing what shows to give your free time to. Amazon Prime Video is going for broke this September, with the massive undertaking that is their adaptation of J.R.R. Tolkien’s “Lord of the Rings” series, but that’s not all. Let’s take a look on everything coming to Amazon Prime Video in September.

The biggest show coming to Amazon Prime Video is, of course, the aforementioned “Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.” Though not associated with the spate of films directed by Peter Jackson as it’s a prequel, the trailers are playing up an equally ambitious and opulent sense of filmmaking. Amazon Prime Video is trying something different, to attempt to compete with the rise of prestige television with shows like HBO’s “Game of Thrones” and “Succession.”

More from IndieWire

The showrunners hope the series will be as well-received as the original films in spite of the lack of connection. “I just want to sort of quibble with the ‘vaguely connected,’” said showrunner Patrick McKay in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter last week. “We don’t feel that way. We feel like deep roots of this show are in the books and in Tolkien. And if we didn’t feel that way, we’d all be terrified to sit up here. We feel that this story isn’t ours. It’s a story we’re stewarding that was here before us and was waiting in those books to be on Earth. We don’t feel ‘vaguely connected.’ We feel deeply, deeply connected to those folks and work every day to even be closer connected. That’s really how we think about it.”

“The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” will debut the first two episodes of the series on September 2 before switching to a one-episode-per-week release for the remaining six episodes. “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” debuts on the streamer September 2.

Story continues

Here’s what other television is premiering in September on Amazon Prime Video and Freevee.

September 1

“American Ninja Warrior” Seasons 12-13

“Friday Night Lights” Seasons 1-5

“Texicanas”

“WAGS Miami” Seasons 1-2

“The Suze Orman Show” (Freevee)

“Murder, She Wrote” (Freevee)

“Murder, She Wrote: A Story to Die For” (Freevee)

“Banacek” Seasons 1-2 (Freevee)

“Models of the Runway” Seasons 1-2 (Freevee)

“The Rockford Files” Seasons 1-6 (Freevee)

September 2

“The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power”

September 7

“He Is Psychometric”

“Prison Playbook”

“Reply 1988”

“Reply 1994”

“Search: WWW”

“Signal”

“The Crowned Clown”

September 15

“Thursday Night Football”

September 21

“Prisma”

September 23

“September Mornings”

September 30

“Jungle”

“Un Extrano Enemigo”

Best of IndieWire

Sign up for Indiewire's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.