Everything Coming to Netflix in June
Click here to read the full article.
As the public stays inside amid the coronavirus pandemic, one of the most popular forms of entertainment is undoubtedly Netflix. The streaming platform reportedly gained 16 million subscribers between January and March and has more classic films and original content coming this June.
June 1 will be marked with a slew of beloved movies available for streaming, including “All Dogs Go to Heaven,” “Bad News Bears,” “Casper,” “Clueless,” “E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial,” “The Silence of the Lambs,” “V For Vendetta,” “West Side Story” and “Zodiac.” A few more recent favorites will be available as well, such as “The Disaster Artist,” “The Help” and “Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story.”
More from Variety
Netflix Sued by Private Prison Operator Over 'Messiah' Depiction
HBO Max Launch Reveals Impressive Library, Potential Netflix Challenge (Analysis)
New seasons of several notable series will also hit the platform throughout the month, with “Fuller House” debuting its final season on June 2, as well as “13 Reasons Why” season 4 and “Queer Eye” season 5 both premiering on June 5.
Spike Lee’s much-anticipated new film “Da 5 Bloods” will also be available to watch on June 12, starring Delroy Lindo, Jonathan Majors, Norm Lewis, Clarke Peters, Isiah Whitlock Jr. and Chadwick Boseman.
Other notable titles set to appear on Netflix in June include “Lady Bird,” season 2 of “Pose,” season 6 of “How to Get Away with Murder,” “Babies: Part 2,” season 2 of “The Politician” and Eric Andre’s comedy special “Legalize Everything.”
See the full list of titles coming in June below:
June 1
All Dogs Go to Heaven
Bad News Bears
Cape Fear
Casper
Clueless
E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial
Inside Man
The Silence of the Lambs
Starship Troopers
The Disaster Artist
The Help
The Lake House
The Queen
Twister
V For Vendetta
Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story
West Side Story
Zodiac
June 2
Fuller House: The Farewell Season
June 3
Lady Bird
Spelling the Dream
June 4
Baki: The Great Raitai Tournament Saga
June 5
13 Reasons Why: Season 4
Hannibal: Seasons 1-3
The Last Days of American Crime
Queer Eye: Season 5
June 6
Queen of the South: Season 4
June 8
Before I Fall
June 10
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: Season 5
Lenox Hill
June 11
Pose: Season 2
June 12
Da 5 Bloods
Dating Around: Season 2
F Is for Family: Season 4
Jo Koy: In His Elements
Kipo & The Age of Wonderbeasts: Season 2
Pokémon Journeys: The Series
June 13
Alexa & Katie: Part 4
How to Get Away with Murder: Season 6
June 14
Marcella: Season 3
June 17
An Evening with Beverly Luff Linn
Mr. Iglesias: Part 2
June 18
A Whisker Away
The Order: Season 2
June 19
Babies: Part 2
Father Soldier Son
Feel the Beat
Floor Is Lava
Girls From Ipanema: Season 2
The Politician: Season 2
Wasp Network
June 23
Eric Andre: Legalize Everything
June 24
Athlete A
Crazy Delicious
Nobody Knows I’m Here
June 26
Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga
Home Game
June 30
BNA
George Lopez: We’ll Do It For Half
Every Sunday
Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 6
Best of Variety
Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.