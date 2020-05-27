Everything Coming to Netflix in June

Click here to read the full article.

As the public stays inside amid the coronavirus pandemic, one of the most popular forms of entertainment is undoubtedly Netflix. The streaming platform reportedly gained 16 million subscribers between January and March and has more classic films and original content coming this June.

June 1 will be marked with a slew of beloved movies available for streaming, including “All Dogs Go to Heaven,” “Bad News Bears,” “Casper,” “Clueless,” “E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial,” “The Silence of the Lambs,” “V For Vendetta,” “West Side Story” and “Zodiac.” A few more recent favorites will be available as well, such as “The Disaster Artist,” “The Help” and “Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story.”

New seasons of several notable series will also hit the platform throughout the month, with “Fuller House” debuting its final season on June 2, as well as “13 Reasons Why” season 4 and “Queer Eye” season 5 both premiering on June 5.

Spike Lee’s much-anticipated new film “Da 5 Bloods” will also be available to watch on June 12, starring Delroy Lindo, Jonathan Majors, Norm Lewis, Clarke Peters, Isiah Whitlock Jr. and Chadwick Boseman.

Other notable titles set to appear on Netflix in June include “Lady Bird,” season 2 of “Pose,” season 6 of “How to Get Away with Murder,” “Babies: Part 2,” season 2 of “The Politician” and Eric Andre’s comedy special “Legalize Everything.”

See the full list of titles coming in June below:

June 1

All Dogs Go to Heaven

Bad News Bears

Cape Fear

Casper

Clueless

E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial

Inside Man

The Silence of the Lambs

Starship Troopers

The Disaster Artist

The Help

The Lake House

The Queen

Twister

V For Vendetta

Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story

West Side Story

Zodiac

June 2

Fuller House: The Farewell Season

June 3

Lady Bird

Spelling the Dream

June 4

Baki: The Great Raitai Tournament Saga

June 5

13 Reasons Why: Season 4

Hannibal: Seasons 1-3

The Last Days of American Crime

Queer Eye: Season 5

June 6

Queen of the South: Season 4

June 8

Before I Fall

June 10

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: Season 5

Lenox Hill

June 11

Pose: Season 2

June 12

Da 5 Bloods

Dating Around: Season 2

F Is for Family: Season 4

Jo Koy: In His Elements

Kipo & The Age of Wonderbeasts: Season 2

Pokémon Journeys: The Series

June 13

Alexa & Katie: Part 4

How to Get Away with Murder: Season 6

June 14

Marcella: Season 3

June 17

An Evening with Beverly Luff Linn

Mr. Iglesias: Part 2

June 18

A Whisker Away

The Order: Season 2

June 19

Babies: Part 2

Father Soldier Son

Feel the Beat

Floor Is Lava

Girls From Ipanema: Season 2

The Politician: Season 2

Wasp Network

June 23

Eric Andre: Legalize Everything

June 24

Athlete A

Crazy Delicious

Nobody Knows I’m Here

June 26

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

Home Game

June 30

BNA

George Lopez: We’ll Do It For Half

Every Sunday

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 6

