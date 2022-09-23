Everything Coming to and Leaving Netflix in October 2022

Coming to Netflix

20th Century Girl -- NETFLIX FILM

In 1999, a teen girl keeps close tabs on a boy in school on behalf of her deeply smitten best friend – then she gets swept up in a love story of her own.

Inside Man -- NETFLIX SERIES

Starring David Tennant and Stanley Tucci - an American death row prisoner with a sideline in solving mysteries helps a young British journalist search for a friend who's suddenly disappeared.

Avail. 10/1/22

17 Again

30 Minutes or Less

60 Days In: Season 3

Any Given Sunday

Barbie: It Takes Two: Season 2

Call Me by Your Name

Charlotte's Web (2006)

Chocolat

City Slickers

The Color Purple

Gladiator

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

I Love You, Man

Labyrinth

Land of the Lost

Last Seen Alive

Mr. & Mrs. Smith

National Lampoon's European Vacation

National Lampoon's Vacation

Ocean's Eleven

Ocean's Thirteen

Ocean's Twelve

Point Break (1991)

Risky Business

Robin Hood

Runaway Bride

Rush Hour

Rush Hour 2

Rush Hour 3

Scooby-Doo

Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

Sex and the City 2

Sex and the City: The Movie

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie

Vegas Vacation

Walking Tall

Wedding Crashers

Yes Man

Avail. 10/2/22

Forever Queens -- NETFLIX SERIES

This series follows the lives of Mexican show biz queens Sylvia Pasquel, Laura Zapata, Lucía Méndez and Lorena Herrera as they form a unique friendship.

Avail. 10/3/22

Chip and Potato: Season 4 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Challenge by challenge, adventure by adventure, giggle by giggle — yip yip! Join Chip, Potato and their pals for another season of learning and growing.

Jexi

Avail. 10/4/22

Hasan Minhaj: The King's Jester -- NETFLIX COMEDY

Filmed at the historic Brooklyn Academy of Music, Hasan Minhaj returns to Netflix with his second stand-up comedy special Hasan Minhaj: The King’s Jester. In this hilarious performance, Hasan shares his thoughts on fertility, fatherhood, and freedom of speech.

Avail. 10/5/22

Bling Empire: Season 3 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Unfinished business and big opportunities stir up tension in the group, but nothing will stop them from living their flashiest and most fabulous lives.

High Water -- NETFLIX SERIES

In 1997, scientists and local government officials in Wrocław face life-and-death decisions when a destructive flood wave threatens the city.

Jumping from High Places -- NETFLIX FILM

To honor her best friend's last wish, a young woman with severe anxiety confronts her greatest fears to try and reclaim her life — and perhaps find love.

Mr. Harrigan's Phone -- NETFLIX FILM

A boy and an aging billionaire bond over books — and their first iPhones. But when the older man passes, their mysterious connection refuses to die.

Nailed It!: Season 7 -- NETFLIX SERIES

The Emmy-nominated series is back with a season full of tricks and treats as we celebrate Halloween. Featuring ghoulish surprises from some favorite Netflix shows - Umbrella Academy, Cobra Kai and The Witcher, the desserts are intentionally scary this time!

The Fight for Justice: Paolo Guerrero -- NETFLIX SERIES

Soccer star Paolo Guerrero wages a challenging legal battle after testing positive for cocaine a few months before the World Cup. Based on a true story.

The Trapped 13: How We Survived The Thai Cave -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

In this compelling documentary, members of the Thai youth soccer team tell their stories of getting trapped in Tham Luang Cave in 2018 — and surviving.

Togo -- NETFLIX FILM

A man who looks after cars parked on his turf must protect his livelihood when traffickers attempt to make him and his pals sell drugs on the streets.

Avail. 10/6/22

Aftershock: Everest and the Nepal Earthquake -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Survivors' firsthand accounts and actual footage fuel this emotional docuseries about the deadly 2015 earthquake that shook Nepal.

The Joys and Sorrows of Young Yuguo -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

In this moving documentary, teen Yuguo goes on the adventure of a lifetime as he leaves China to pursue his passion for Romanian literature and culture.

Avail. 10/7/22

Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

This three-part documentary series explores the warped mind of serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer through newly-unearthed recorded interviews with his legal team, revealing the ways that race, sexuality, class and policing allowed him to prey upon Milwaukee’s marginalized communities.

Derry Girls: Season 3 -- NETFLIX SERIES

As Northern Ireland takes a big step into the future, so do our girls — but not without hitting a few messy stumbling blocks along the way.

Doll House -- NETFLIX FILM

A troubled lead singer of a rock band sets out to rekindle the relationship he never had with his long-lost daughter.

Glitch -- NETFLIX SERIES

A young woman joins forces with a UFO enthusiast to investigate her boyfriend’s sudden disappearance and stumbles into a wild conspiracy.

Kev Adams: The Real Me -- NETFLIX COMEDY

At age 30, French comic Kev Adams gets up close and personal about how life has changed since his big break 12 years ago — and not always for the best.

Luckiest Girl Alive -- NETFLIX FILM

A writer's perfectly crafted New York City life starts to unravel when a true-crime documentary forces her to confront her harrowing high school history.

Man on Pause -- NETFLIX SERIES

Amid the onset of andropause, a 50-something family man becomes obsessed with change and decides to pursue happiness. Then he bungles it up completely.

The Midnight Club -- NETFLIX SERIES

Inside a hospice for terminally ill teens, members of an exclusive club make a chilling pact: The first to die must send a sign from beyond the grave.

The Mole -- NETFLIX SERIES

THE MOLE is a high-stakes competition series and in this reimagined version, twelve players work together in challenges to add money to a pot that only one of them will win at the end. Among the players is one person who has secretly been designated "the Mole" and tasked with sabotaging the group's money-making efforts. In the end, one player will outlast their competition and expose the Mole to win the prize pot. New episodes will air weekly for a 3 week event.

Oddballs -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Bubble-shaped boy James questions anything and everything that annoys him. The result? An awesome life of odd adventure with his two best friends.

Old People -- NETFLIX FILM

A woman who's returned home with her two kids to attend her sister's wedding must suddenly defend their lives against older people on a killing spree.

The Redeem Team -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Using unprecedented Olympic footage and behind-the-scenes material, The Redeem Team tells the story of the US Olympic Men's Basketball Team’s quest for gold at the Olympic Games Beijing 2008 following the previous team’s shocking performance four years earlier in Athens. The documentary offers a fascinating portrait of team building and features insightful interviews with athletes and coaches from Dwyane Wade and LeBron James to Mike “Coach K” Krzyzewski, who reflect on how The Redeem Team set a new standard for American basketball.

TIGER & BUNNY 2 Part 2 -- NETFLIX ANIME

Ice-wielding superhero Blue Rose decides to leave the world of "Hero TV" to go back to her old life as a teenage girl named Karina who loves to sing.

Avail. 10/9/22

Missing Link

Avail. 10/10/22

LEGO Ninjago: Season 4 Crystallized- Part 2

Spirit Rangers -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Native American siblings Kodi, Summer and Eddy have a secret: They’re "Spirit Rangers" who help protect the national park they call home!

Avail. 10/11/22

The Cage -- NETFLIX SERIES

A marriage counselor tries to dissuade his warring clients from getting a divorce while juggling his own romantic dilemmas.

DEAW#13 Udom Taephanich Stand Up Comedy Show -- NETFLIX COMEDY

Thai stand-up comedian Udom Taephanich returns to center stage, bemoaning everything from prostate exams to funerals — all with his signature wit.

Iliza Shlesinger: Hot Forever -- NETFLIX COMEDY

With topics ranging from tight rompers to ugly bras to why every man needs a box spring, Iliza remains the hilarious, affecting voice of her generation.

Island of the Sea Wolves -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Explore wild, wondrous Vancouver Island, where the ocean nurtures all life, from bald eagles who go fishing to sea wolves who swim in frigid waters.

Avail. 10/12/22

Belascoarán, PI -- NETFLIX SERIES

Héctor leaves his corporate job and humdrum marriage to become a detective. His first case? Hunting down a serial killer in 1970s Mexico City.

Blackout

Easy-Bake Battle -- NETFLIX SERIES

Talented home cooks put their skills and creativity to the test making fast and easy dishes that are wildly delicious — and worthy of a big cash prize.

The Nutty Boy -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Nutty Boy is an out-of-the-box kid with big ideas who loves involving everyone in his adventures — even though they don't usually go as planned!

Wild Croc Territory -- NETFLIX SERIES

Matt Wright and his fearless team of crocodile wranglers catch and relocate some of the world's most ferocious reptiles in Australia's wild Outback.

Avail. 10/13/22

Dead End: Paranormal Park: Season 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Barney, Norma, Pugsley and friends encounter a slew of strange new creatures, from angels to evil twins to an army of deranged Pauline Phoenix dolls.

Exception -- NETFLIX ANIME

In a distant future where humans are forced to leave Earth, a spacecraft carrying a 3D printed crew of specialists is sent to terraform a new planet.

The Playlist -- NETFLIX SERIES

The Playlist centers around the young Swedish tech entrepreneur, Daniel Ek, and his key partners who revolutionized a whole industry by offering free and legal streamed music around the world. It is a story about how hard convictions, unrelenting will, access and big dreams can help small players challenge the status quo by evolving the way we can all listen to music.

The Sinner: Season 4: Percy

Someone Borrowed -- NETFLIX FILM

To fulfill his mother’s dying wish and avoid being removed from her will, an inflexible bachelor hires an actress to play his fiancée.

Sue Perkins: Perfectly Legal -- NETFLIX SERIES

Sue Perkins confronts middle age head-on by experiencing various Latin American countries in adventurous, shockingly legal and sometimes dangerous ways.

Avail. 10/14/22

Black Butterflies -- NETFLIX SERIES

Low on inspiration for his second book, a gloomy novelist agrees to write a memoir for a dying man — and swiftly becomes part of his bloodstained past.

The Curse of Bridge Hollow -- NETFLIX FILM

A father (Marlon Wayans) and his teenage daughter (Priah Ferguson) are forced to team up and save their town after an ancient and mischievous spirit causes Halloween decorations to come to life and wreak havoc.

Everything Calls for Salvation -- NETFLIX SERIES

A troubled young man wakes up involuntarily committed to a psychiatric hospital. What he learns in that week inside will change his life forever.

Holy Family -- NETFLIX SERIES

A family hiding a shocking secret starts over in Madrid, where new relationships complicate their plans and the past begins to catch up with them.

Mismatched: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

With rocky romances and unforgiving deadlines, Dimple and Rishi navigate their summer program’s end and the ultimate question: Are they meant to be?

Take 1 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Renowned musicians pull out all the stops to give a song of their choice the greatest live performance they can muster — and all in a single take.

Avail. 10/15/22

Blippi's Spooky Spell Halloween

Under the Queen’s Umbrella -- NETFLIX SERIES

A spirited queen tries to rein in her rowdy sons in order to make one of them the next king of Joseon, while her competitors vie to snatch the throne.

Avail. 10/16/22

Dracula Untold

Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am

Avail. 10/17/22

Waffles + Mochi's Restaurant -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Food-loving friends Waffles and Mochi get cooking in their very own restaurant, where hungry customers come to feast on flavors from all over the world!

Avail. 10/18/22

Gabriel Iglesias: Stadium Fluffy Live From Los Angeles -- NETFLIX COMEDY

Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias makes history as the first comedian to perform at Dodger Stadium in his new special Stadium Fluffy. Filmed at Netflix Is a Joke: The Festival, Gabriel hilariously shares details about being a Los Angeles native, a recent attempt at extortion towards him, and where he holds the record for receiving the highest fine on stage.

LiSA Another Great Day -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Glimpse into the world of the songstress known as the "Anime Song Queen" as she reflects on the first decade of her career and looks to the future.

Somebody Feed Phil: Season 6 -- NETFLIX SERIES

"Everybody Loves Raymond" creator Phil Rosenthal travels the globe to take in the local cuisine and culture. This season will feature Phil traveling to all new destinations, including Philadelphia, Croatia, Austin, Santiago and Nashville, and includes a special tribute episode to Phil’s parents, Helen and Max.

The iconic and gripping series returns with a three-week event featuring more unexplained deaths, baffling disappearances, and bizarre paranormal activity. Unsolved Mysteries Vol 3 is from the creators of the original docuseries, Cosgrove/Meurer Productions, and 21 Laps Entertainment, the producers of Stranger Things.

Avail. 10/19/22

The Green Glove Gang -- NETFLIX SERIES

When their latest heist goes wrong, three older female burglars evade officials by hiding out in a nursing home — where they uncover a sinister secret.

Love Is Blind: Season 3 -- NETFLIX SERIES (New episodes weekly)

After courting through the walls of private pods, men and women put the power of blind love to the test in this fan-approved reality whirlwind hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey.

Notre-Dame -- NETFLIX SERIES

Inspired by true accounts from French firefighters, this drama series explores the impact of the 2019 fire of Notre-Dame on a diverse group of Parisians.

The School for Good and Evil -- NETFLIX FILM

Best friends Sophie and Agatha find their bond put to the test when they're whisked away to a magical school for future fairy-tale heroes and villains.

The Stranger -- NETFLIX FILM

An undercover cop forms an intense, intimate relationship with a murder suspect while trying to earn his trust and elicit a confession.

Avail. 10/21/22

28 Days Haunted -- NETFLIX SERIES

Three teams each spend 28 days in some of America's most haunted locations for a paranormal experiment based on the theories of Ed and Lorraine Warren.

Barbarians II -- NETFLIX SERIES

A year after Varus' defeat, a new Roman general gets settled in Germania as Ari seeks to become king of all the tribes — but a rival stands in his way.

Descendant -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Descendants of the enslaved Africans on an illegal ship that arrived in Alabama in 1860 seek justice and healing when the craft's remains are discovered.

From Scratch -- NETFLIX SERIES

An artist finds romance with a chef in Italy and embarks on a life-changing journey of love, loss, resilience and hope across cultures and continents.

High: Confessions of an Ibiza Drug Mule -- NETFLIX SERIES

Arrested for smuggling cocaine, Michaella McCollum offers a first-hand account of her shocking journey through the illicit world of drug trafficking.

ONI: Thunder God's Tale -- NETFLIX FAMILY

In a mystical world of Japanese gods and spirits, a courageous girl strives to follow in her mysterious father's footsteps and find her true powers.

Pokémon Ultimate Journeys -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Ash and Goh chase their goals — and embark on more amazing adventures — as their journey through the wild world of Pokémon continues.

Avail. 10/22/22

LOL Surprise! Winter Fashion Show

Avail. 10/23/22

Franco Escamilla: Eavesdropping -- NETFLIX COMEDY

Franco Escamilla takes the stage in California for a comedy special filled with humorous observations on gossiping, the pandemic and airport experiences.

Avail. 10/24/22

The Chalk Line -- NETFLIX FILM

A psychological thriller inspired by the true story of “The Monster of Amstetten."

Avail. 10/25/22

Barbie Epic Road Trip -- NETFLIX FAMILY

In this interactive adventure, Barbie goes on a cross-country trek with friends and makes big decisions about the future. Which dream will she choose?

Blade of the 47 Ronin

Fortune Feimster: Good Fortune -- NETFLIX COMEDY

It's good to be Fortune Feimster. Filmed at the Chicago Shakespeare Theater, the always loveable and incredibly charming comedian and actress is back for her second hour-long Netflix comedy special, Good Fortune. Expanding on her confessional brand of comedy and how she's different than what meets the eye, Fortune reflects on her own good fortune, including some big life events she’s experienced the last couple years like falling in love with her wife and the extravagant proposal she planned that didn't go as expected, and much more.

Guillermo Del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities -- NETFLIX SERIES

Bizarre nightmares unfold in eight tales of terror in this visually stunning, spine-tingling horror collection curated by Guillermo del Toro.

Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 3 -- NETFLIX SERIES (New episodes weekly)

The iconic and gripping series returns with a three-week event featuring more unexplained deaths, baffling disappearances, and bizarre paranormal activity. Unsolved Mysteries Vol 3 is from the creators of the original docuseries, Cosgrove/Meurer Productions, and 21 Laps Entertainment, the producers of Stranger Things.

Avail. 10/26/22

Fugitive: The Curious Case of Carlos Ghosn -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

From his rise as a business mogul to his plummet into international notoriety, this true crime documentary examines the bizarre story of Carlos Ghosn.

The Good Nurse -- NETFLIX FILM

Amy, a compassionate nurse and single mother struggling with a life-threatening heart condition, is stretched to her physical and emotional limits by the hard and demanding night shifts at the ICU. But help arrives, when Charlie, a thoughtful and empathetic fellow nurse, starts at her unit. While sharing long nights at the hospital, the two develop a strong and devoted friendship, and for the first time in years, Amy truly has faith in her and her young daughters’ future. But after a series of mysterious patient deaths sets off an investigation that points to Charlie as the prime suspect, Amy is forced to risk her life and the safety of her children to uncover the truth.

A gripping thriller based on true events, THE GOOD NURSE is directed by Academy Award nominee Tobias Lindholm, written by Academy Award nominee Krysty Wilson-Cairns, and stars Academy Award winners Jessica Chastain as Amy Loughren and Eddie Redmayne as Charles Cullen, as well as Nnamdi Asomugha, Noah Emmerich, and Kim Dickens.

Hellhole -- NETFLIX FILM

In 1987 Poland, a police officer investigating mysterious disappearances infiltrates a remote monastery — and discovers a dark truth about its clergy.

After courting through the walls of private pods, men and women put the power of blind love to the test in this fan-approved reality whirlwind hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey.

Robbing Mussolini -- NETFLIX FILM

At the end of WWII, a ragtag group of resistance fighters plans an impossible heist: to steal Mussolini’s treasure from Milan’s fascist headquarters.

Avail. 10/27/22

Cici -- NETFLIX FILM

A family migrates to the city after a tragic loss. When they reunite in their hometown 30 years later, buried emotions and painful secrets resurface.

Daniel Spellbound -- NETFLIX FAMILY

A teen tracker follows in his late father's footsteps to uncover a conspiracy in the magical world in this exciting supernatural adventure series.

Dubai Bling -- NETFLIX SERIES

Step off the private jet and into a high-flying social circle in Dubai, where lavish parties, stunning skylines and jaw-dropping fashion are the norm.

Earthstorm -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Storm chasers, survivors and first responders recount their harrowing experiences with volcanoes, tornadoes, hurricanes and earthquakes.

Family Reunion: Part 5 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

The McKellans grow in more ways than one as unexpected struggles put their strength to the test. But no matter what, it's still family over everything.

Hotel Transylvania 2

Romantic Killer -- NETFLIX ANIME

Living her best single life, romance is the last thing on Anzu’s mind — until a tiny match-making wizard suddenly turns her life into a clichéd romcom.

Avail. 10/28/22

All Quiet on the Western Front -- NETFLIX FILM

Grimme Award winner Edward Berger directs this tense drama based on the bestseller by Erich Maria Remarque.

The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself -- NETFLIX SERIES

Jay Lycurgo ("Titans") and Nadia Parkes ("Doctor Who") star in this bloody and breathtaking fantasy series based on the "Half Bad" books by Sally Green.

Big Mouth: Season 6 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Season six of Big Mouth, the fan beloved, critically-acclaimed and Emmy-winning adult animated comedy about the glorious nightmare that is puberty, will premiere October 28, 2022. Inspired by Kroll and Andrew Goldberg’s childhood, it follows a group of friends and their hormone monsters as they navigate adolescence, human sexuality, and coming of age. Season six focuses on the theme of family as the beloved characters continue each of their journeys, discovering that while you can’t always pick your family, you can surround yourself with those that love you for who you are. The series is co-created and executive produced by Nick Kroll, Andrew Goldberg, Jennifer Flackett and Mark Levin.

Drink Masters -- NETFLIX SERIES

World-class mixologists pour their hearts into deliciously innovative cocktails in this high-stakes competition hosted by comedian Tone Bell.

I AM A STALKER -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

From the producers behind "I Am A Killer," this true-crime docuseries is told from the perspectives of stalkers and survivors.

If Only -- NETFLIX SERIES

Ten years into a disappointing marriage, Emma is struggling to cope — until she gets an unbelievable opportunity to live the past decade all over again.

My Encounter with Evil -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

A chilling series about how three women faced evil; from their very own voices we learn horrifying real testimonies about possessions, infestations and exorcisms.

Wendell & Wild -- NETFLIX FILM

From the delightfully wicked minds of Henry Selick and producer Jordan Peele, comes Wendell & Wild, an animated tale about scheming demon brothers Wendell (Keegan-Michael Key) and Wild (Peele) - who enlist the aid of Kat Elliot - a tough teen with a load of guilt - to summon them to the Land of the Living. But what Kat demands in return leads to a brilliantly bizarre and comedic adventure like no other, an animated fantasy that defies the law of life and death, all told through the handmade artistry of stop motion.

Wild is the Wind -- NETFLIX FILM

Racial tensions and corruption come to a head in a small, segregated town after the police find the body of a young Afrikaner girl in the bush.

Avail. 10/29/22

Deadwind: Season 3 -- NETFLIX SERIES

After Karppi and Nurmi reconcile, the pair dives into a case involving a mysterious symbol, pharmaceutical promises and a deeply disturbed murderer.

Leaving Netflix

Leaving 10/2/22

Schitt's Creek: Seasons 1-6

Leaving 10/7/22

Sofia the First: Seasons 1-4

Leaving 10/8/22

After

Leaving 10/13/22

Apocalypse Now Redux

Everything Must Go

Little Italy

Scary Movie 4

The Girl Next Door

Leaving 10/14/22

Bleach The Movie: Fade to Black

Bleach the Movie: Hell Verse

Leaving 10/15/22

Sinister 2

Leaving 10/21/22

Yes, God, Yes

Leaving 10/22/22

Hemlock Grove: Seasons 1-3

Leaving 10/26/22

Begin Again

Leaving 10/27/22

Metallica Through The Never

Leaving 10/31/22

8 Mile

Bridget Jones's Diary

Ferris Bueller's Day Off

Footloose

Friday

Friday After Next

Johnny Mnemonic

Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath: Seasons 1-3

Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events

Miss Congeniality

Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous

Monster-in-Law (70021634) 10/31/2022

Naruto: Seasons 1-9

The Notebook

Rock of Ages