Everything coach Mike McCarthy, QB Dak Prescott, Cowboys said after beating Giants

Everything Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy, quarterback Dak Prescott, other players said after Sunday’s win over the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium. Comments courtesy of the Cowboys media relations staff.

Coach Mike McCarthy

On what went right today

“Obviously, with the gameplan and some of the things they were going through, it was important for us to get out there and be aggressive and jump on them. I think it was a part of the first drive, just being aggressive. I thought our defense did a great job taking advantage of the backed-up field position. Gave us two excellent opportunities to go back down there and score. Our offense versus their defense, schematically they do a lot. It’s a challenge. We were really looking forward to it because you have to beat those type of defenses particularly when they try to stress your protection. I thought our guys did a good job of that. Pass protection was a huge, huge emphasis for us this week. I’m not sure, but I don’t think we gave up a sack. Defensively, just swarmed the ball, won the situationals and special teams we didn’t have a whole lot going on there. Decisive win.”

On Brandin Cooks today

“His opportunities came together - I think the protection was part of it – and we’re getting to where we need to be. We still have work to do there. Going off last week, we definitely took a step this week. With that, we were able to get into the play types that we want to live in. I think you’re seeing more of that here the last couple weeks.”

On CeeDee Lamb the last couple weeks

“It’s really cool when you see CeeDee, or a player, just really hit his stride. You know what’s great for the Dallas Cowboys is that he’s going to be doing that for a long time. I think with Dak Prescott, you have a guy that you can grow with. Not only is it great for those two, but it’s good for the whole group. It raises the standard that everybody has to play to.”

On if he’s seen a difference in Dak Prescott since the game against San Francisco

“Not really, the 49ers game, that was disappointing for all of us. It wasn’t like it was just one guy. Nobody walked out of there that day. Just like anything this is the National Football League, you get knocked on your ass. It’s not whether you get back up, but it’s how you get up. I think our guys have responded.”

Story continues

On how Dak Prescott has continued to get better

“He’s all football. This guy, he loves everything about it. The training. When you look at this game, Sundays are really for free. What he does Monday through Saturday is so impressive. It’s important because we made changes from last year. And these guys have worked hard to do the things that they’ve been asked to do. It’s nice to see it come together. It’s nice to see the success that they are having because they have definitely put the work in.”

On why Dak Prescott is seeing it so well now

“It’s just like anything. I think the harder you work and the more you prepare...I think you have to give the coaches credit, starting with Brian (Schottenheimer) and Scott Tolzien all the way through Mike Solari. I’m really excited about some of our young coaches. We’re really finding our stride with the gameplans and the things like that. He’s definitely playing at a high level. He works at it.”

On leaving CeeDee Lamb out there to get the record

“How many times are you in a position like that? You feel worse as a coach if I walk in there and you ask me why the hell didn’t you leave him out there for nine yards. I’ve had it happen before. I think this league is so competitive, when you are in that position. I think it’s the respect that you should show your player to accomplish that record.”

On the effectiveness of the run game and the play of the offensive line

“Those guys just need to continue to play together. Definitely ran the ball better. Had some tough looks. They didn’t make it easy. I thought our guys did a really good job sorting it out. I thought Tony (Pollard) had some tough looks that he ran hard through. Rico (Dowdle) got some clean looks that he attacked. We definitely took a step in the right direction.”

On how surprised he is by the margin of victory between the Cowboys and the Giants this season

“There’s so much that goes into that. I’m sure they don’t want to hear me talk about their team. This is a hard league. You get in situations, whether it’s health and whatever else is going on. That’s why I talk about it all the time. When you don’t have all your players nobody cares. I’ve been on both sides of that. I think you got to keep your eye on the target. I think our guys did a good job of that this week. It was important for our guys to go out and play better than we did last week. I think the only thing that’s frustrating to me was the penalties in the second half. Other than that, I thought our guys totally took control of the game early and commanded it for four quarters.”

On Rashaan Evans

“Dan (Quinn), speaking of earlier in the week, we wanted to get him involved. He’s been getting more and more comfortable each week. It was important to have a section of calls for him. That was the plan going in.”

On Rico Dowdle

“I love Rico’s run style. He runs so dang angry. It’s beautiful. That’s the young man we saw as a rookie. Some players do it, you go through an injury phase. Sometimes they have one or two things back-to-back. That’s really just his situation. You’re seeing a young man finally get some opportunities. You’ve got to remember, he returned a kickoff for a touchdown his rookie year. I’ve always been high on Rico. It’s awesome to see him have some success.”

On the defense

“When you prepare for a quarterback you don’t have a whole lot on. It’s how are they going to use him? I think for the most part, especially the first three quarters, we kept him in the pocket. He’s a runner. He’s loose with his feet. I thought our guys did a good job sticking with the plan.”

On Cooper Rush

“Cooper, really the young guys. You look and we’ve had a few of these kind of games and then the fourth quarter we’ve been at zero production. I told them at halftime, everybody plays. But everybody needs to produce. These young players are going to be needed at some point. Cooper, you could run a whole offense with Cooper, so there was really no hesitation there. I thought it was really important for our young players to go out there and play. Both offense and defense, those were very valuable reps for our football team.”

On Michael Gallup today

“That’s what Michael does. Michael is one of the best red line receivers clearly that I’ve ever had a chance to coach. We talked about him coming out of last year, going through that first year, coming back from an injury, trying to get him more involved and playing different spots. That’s the beauty of it, we still have so much that we can do. You have to move these guys around, they doubled CeeDee a ton today. I think obviously the touchdown that Dak scrambled in, they doubled two guys, you can’t double everybody. The other guys need to take advantage.”

On Mazi Smith

“From what I saw of it, I thought Mazi played well. I thought he definitely made some plays out there today. Mazi is getting better. The rookie year is always a challenge. Once it slows down for him, it isn’t like we line up in one front, so when we ask those guys to do and Hank (Johnathan Hankins) is a great veteran example, just the little things. The mental aspect of it. There’s a lot that goes on in between the tackles in there.”

On Sam Williams

“Yeah, Sam had a big day. He got to play a lot. I think it all kind of falls into what I was talking about with these young players. These young players are going to take advantage of these opportunities and anytime that we have someone on the 48-man roster, 49 for us, you’d like to see everybody contribute 20 plays if you can. That’s kind of what I talked about at halftime, I wanted these young guys to go out and perform and be productive. Sam did a nice job.”

More to come.