Everything coach Brian Daboll, QB Tommy DeVito, Giants players said after loss to Cowboys

Everything New York Giants coach Brian Daboll, quarterback Tommy DeVito other players said after Sunday’s loss to the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Comments courtesy of the Cowboys and Giants media relations staffs.

Coach Brian Daboll

On his general message to the team.

Yeah, I thought, I mean, not the results we wanted. I thought we fought in the second half, but obviously a lot to work on,a lot to be better at. So, give credit to Dallas. They played one heck of a game.

On how demoralizing an outcome like that is.

Every loss is demoralizing.

On the play of the defense (giving up 640 yards).

Yeah, give those guys credit. They did a better job than we did.

The broadcast was keyed into the sideline quite a bit. They said you were talking to Wink for a long time before halftime and then coming out. What were you discussing there?

I don’t even know. We talk a lot throughout the game. Probably going into half, kind of some things we wanted to get worked on, things we want to do, but I have conversations with all those guys.

On the animated discussion after the turnover on downs.

No different. Normal stuff during a game.

On Darius Slayton and Sterling Shepard getting into it.

Yeah, Slaton and Shep, they weren’t getting into it. Little stuff during the game. Not a big deal.

On what he makes of the possible perception that the team is getting frustrated and it’s boiling over.

I’ve talked to all those guys. Not the results we want but get back to work.On how tough it is going to be to keep it from boiling if the results continue like this. Everybody’s pros. Everybody’s pros. Obviously, not the results we want, not the record we want, but everybody’s a pro and we get back to work and do everything we can do to be better.

On if it’s becoming embarrassing, the way the team is getting blown out in these games

Yeah, it’s no fun to lose. No fun to lose.

On what he makes of an 89-17 cumulative score against Dallas, big losses against a division rival, this season.

Yeah, big losses.

On his assessment of Tommy DeVito.

I thought he did some good stuff. Things to work on, that’s why we competed all the way to the end and give him as many different situations as he can get.

On if he expects to go with DeVito next week.

Yes.

On if there are there any drastic changes he could or would make during the season to try and fix the way thats ome of these games go.

No, we call can do better, starting with me. So, you wouldn’t? I’d say we all can do better.

On what happened on the first play, the challenge.

Yeah, we didn’t get a replay, so we threw the challenge flag because we saw we got a clean possession. But then they ended up not fumbling.

On if he can understand where, from an outside perspective, something seems like it’s gone wrong. With Xavier McKinney thing last week and the Wink thing today, it just seems like something’s gone wrong.

What do you mean, “Wink today?”

The interaction.

There’s interaction every game. Every game. No different. Standard.

On the perception being different. It looked different to the television reporter.

Perception-wise, it could be taken differently.Sure, but it wasn’t.

On if there is an update on Andrew Thomas.

No update.

QB Tommy DeVito

On the result today:

“It’s tough. You put a lot into the week. You put a lot into the preparation – practices, meetings...Obviously, this is not the outcome we wanted. Something has got to change. We’ve just got to be better.”

On early field position struggles:

“I don’t feel sorry for myself. You get put in any situation; you’ve got to get out of it. We just got to get more first downs.”

On trying to get into rhythm:

“Once we got a couple first downs on offense, we got going. Early on, it didn’t go so hot. In the second half, we started to click a little bit but at that point it was too late. I thought we battled well in the second half. But like I said, we’ve got to come out better in the first quarter and get more first downs to get the ball moving.”

On help from teammates:

“Everybody was there throughout the whole week of practice and meetings. I was relying on the quarterbacks mostly. Tyrod, Shane, Matt...it was all the guys seeing what they see. If they saw something else, I was going back with them and talking to through it. “

On facing the Dallas defense and trying to keep everyone calm:

“We were just hurting ourselves at that point. I don’t think they necessarily did so many things that were stopping us. We were stopping ourselves especially early on. I think I could have helped us get more first downs. I’m at the front of that. I have to make sure everyone is dialed in, locked in, ready to go. We just didn’t execute. That’s my job and I have to do better with that. “

On the difference knowing he was starting this week:

“It was very different practice-wise. I got to throw and have some kind of rapport with the receivers. Obviously, that didn’t come to full force today, but it’s something that started last week, grew throughout the week and will continue to grow based on watching this film.”

On if he feels the coaches’ confidence by starting next week:

“I’m going to do the same thing. Obviously more because doing the same thing over and over...got to do more, got to watch it, got to grow from it and really emphasize everything bad that was done whether it was me, the offense, the energy or whatever it was needs to be fixed and we will attack that full force this week.”

On the importance of the last drive:

“It was good. We were able to show what we are capable of as far as moving the ball. We didn’t move the ball much especially in the first half...Just showing that we believe in ourselves and when we don’t shoot ourselves in the foot, that we can move the ball. I think that’s a confidence booster to have that last drive happen, especially to (Shepard). He’s an energizer bunny. It’s a different energy on the field. To have him get that touchdown was a spark even though it was with a couple seconds left on the clock. Its something positive to gain from this.”

On hearing that teammates being frustrated:

“I mean...as a competitor, everyone wants the ball, right? I think that’s where I get put into a different situation because the quarterback touches the ball every play. If I was another position, I would be the same way. I want the ball every play. Sometimes it comes your way. Sometimes it doesn’t. That’s just a part of playing offense. As far as being a competitor, I understand it. We’ll find a way to get our playmakers the ball.”

On working through the score deficit:

“Obviously, that was the whole deal at halftime. In the first half, we really didn’t have much going. We came out in the second half, put a good drive together and got points out of it. When that drive happened, you kind of understand that it’s right there. We’re one play away. No penalties. Don’t hurt ourselves. When we’re on, we’re on. I think it’s just a testament to all the guys in the room. We need to see that and be ok, that was good. We need to understand what was done wrong when we watch the film tomorrow.”

On if there are takeaways from today:

“For sure. I think that it shows there’s no quit in this team. We could have rolled over, went three and out, not really cared...But we dialed in and said it was a pride drive. We are taking this personal...We are not going to roll over. We are going to try to execute like the score was zero-zero...It needs to be the energy, the mindset, everything that that goes into a drive.”

On if they will take the pride drive mentality for the rest of the season:

“That’s my intention to, yes. Throughout every practice snap, all the meetings, that’s intention behind everything...Nobody believes in us but us. In this team, we know what we have. We just need to come together and just battle for each other. I think we did that in the second half of the game. We need to continue to do that especially in the early part of the game in the first quarter.”

