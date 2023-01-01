Everything Carrie Underwood Eats in a Day to Look and Feel Great

Jennifer Nied
·2 min read
Everything Carrie Underwood Eats in a Day to Look and Feel Great


"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below."

Carrie Underwood isn't really a "burger and fries" kind of girl—unless it's a veggie burger, of course. Carrie's a longtime vegetarian and now follows a mostly vegan diet (or “wannabe vegan” in her words).

She'll occasionally eat eggs—but only from the eight chickens she raises in her own backyard, she said at her Women's Health cover shoot. "I just love knowing where things come from," she says.

So yep, that means Carrie eats a lot of veggies and tofu—and she's not afraid of a little Tofurky now and then, either. In her new book, Find Your Path, Carrie offers a peek into what a typically day of eating looks like for her, along with plenty of guidelines on how to build your own healthy meals thanks to input from her longtime friend, nutritionist Cara Clark.

Here's a cheat-sheet for what the country star and activewear designer usually puts on her plate morning, noon, and night.

Breakfast

The singer starts her day with breakfast before getting in a sweat sesh in her home gym. She tries to work out every day when she can. For Carrie, a typical breakfast includes a tofu or egg-white scramble, Ezekiel toast, berries, and coffee.

Lunch

Carrie will usually make a veggie-packed, vegan sandwich for her mid-day meal. Hers includes healthy, ingredients like Tofurky, tomato, avocado, red onion, spinach, and mustard.

Snacks

"I've always got snacks," Carry says, noting that she might whip up a green smoothie for a snack or grab a protein bar.

Dinner

Then, for dinner she’ll make roasted veggies and a piece of vegan chicken, or a tofu stir-fry. When she's on tour, she prefers swinging by a grocery store to pick up packaged foods, like vegetarian burritos, over take-out. "I carry my own food with me everywhere," she says. "I'm always going to the grocery store, just so I'm prepared."

Dessert

Sweets don't really do it for Carrie. She does have squares of dark chocolate in case of a craving. “I do have my vice,” Carrie admits, “and it’s red wine. It’s good for my heart, right?!” she laughs.

You Might Also Like

Latest Stories

  • 'George & Tammy' Star Jessica Chastain Reveals Which Country Music Singer She's "Obsessed" With

    The 'George & Tammy' star met the country music singer backstage at the CMA Awards.

  • Police fatally shoot man in Kansas City suburb

    Police in Kansas shot and killed a man who approached them with an “edged weapon” after a New Year's Eve disturbance, police said. Officers were called to a disturbance Saturday night at a home in the Kansas City suburb of Olathe, Sgt. Joel Yeldell said in a news release. One Olathe officer shot the man, and he died at the scene, Yeldell said.

  • Carrie Underwood Stuns Fans With Shocking Red Carpet Outfit

    The singer wore a tailored pantsuit covered with sequins and flowers. She was awarded The Country Artist of 2022 at the People's Choice Awards.

  • Netflix in January 2023: Every new movie and TV series landing this coming month

    Full list of everything being added in the next four weeks

  • Machine Gun Kelly's Mom Joins Him and Daughter Casie, 13, in Rare Family Christmas Photo

    Machine Gun Kelly recently reconnected with his mother, who he had been estranged from since childhood

  • Megan Fox Is 'Currently Seeking a Girlfriend' While Sporting Her New Favorite Accessory

    "Please submit applications in the DMs," Megan Fox captioned a selfie on Instagram, in which she rocked another furry bucket hat

  • Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner Show Their Night Out Styles in Aspen

    The celeb BFFs were spotted grabbing dinner ahead of NYE.

  • Eva Mendes Just Showed Off a Complete Hair Transformation and It's Incredible

    Eva Mendes dyed her hair red for the holidays and it looks incredible—check out the pics!

  • Archeologists discovered a 17th-century Polish 'vampire' with a sickle across its neck meant to prevent a return from the dead

    The skeletal remains were found with a padlock attached to the big toe of the left foot, according to a press release

  • Trump's taxes show Donald Trump gave $0.00 to charity in his final year in office

    Trump's taxes show Donald Trump gave $0.00 to charity in his final year in office

  • Hellebuyck props up Jets in 2-1 win over Oilers

    EDMONTON — Neal Pionk and Kyle Connor each had a goal and an assist as the Winnipeg Jets pushed past the Edmonton Oilers 2-1 on Saturday night. Connor Hellebuyck had 31 saves for the Jets (23-13-1) who have won two in a row. Klim Kostin replied for the Oilers (20-16-2) who had a two-game winning streak halted and have lost four straight at home. Edmonton controlled most of the early action, but it was Winnipeg that struck first with a power-play goal with 4:16 remaining in the opening period as

  • Splitting up Matthews and Marner has worked a treat for Maple Leafs

    Pairing Auston Matthews with William Nylander and putting them on a line with Michael Bunting has created an offensive juggernaut for the Leafs, something that would have been unimaginable when Matthews was producing magic alongside Mitch Marner.

  • Avalanche activate Nathan MacKinnon off injured reserve

    DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Avalanche activated forward Nathan MacKinnon from injured reserve before their game against Toronto on Saturday night. MacKinnon has missed the last 11 games with an upper-body injury. His 26 assists were tied for the league lead when he went out during the first period of a game at Philadelphia on Dec. 5. He also has eight goals. The 27-year-old signed an eight-year extension in August after helping the Avalanche to their third Stanley Cup title in franchise history.

  • Ovechkin nets hat trick, Capitals crush Canadiens 9-2

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored almost at will against the Montreal Canadiens and moved a few steps closer to Wayne Gretzky's NHL goal record. Ovechkin recorded his 30th career hat trick to speed up his pursuit of Gretkzy's mark, Charlie Lindgren made 31 saves against his first NHL team and the Washington Capitals skated circles around Montreal on the way to a 9-2 rout Saturday. Asked if he enjoys facing the Canadiens after reaching 37 goals in 53 games against them, Ovechkin replied, "No

  • Filip Forsberg racks up 3 points, Predators rout Ducks 6-1

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Filip Forsberg had a goal and two assists in his 600th career game, and Colton Sissons added a goal and an assist in the Nashville Predators' 6-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Friday. Yakov Trenin, Thomas Novak, Roman Josi and Nino Niederreiter also scored in the Predators' third win in 11 games. Juuse Saros made 26 saves as Nashville opened a quick two-game West Coast road trip by snapping a two-game skid. “We're almost halfway through the season, and I don't think we

  • Morant leads Grizzlies past Raptors 119-106 as Brooks dominant in return to Toronto

    TORONTO — All-star point guard Ja Morant had a double-double to lead the Memphis Grizzlies past the Toronto Raptors 119-106 on Thursday. Morant finished with 19 points, 17 assists and four rebounds. Dillon Brooks from nearby Mississauga, Ont., added 25 points, six assists and four rebounds for Memphis (21-13). Steven Adams scored 14 points and pulled down 17 rebounds. Pascal Siakam had 25 points, 10 rebounds and four assists for Toronto (15-20). Scottie Barnes had a double-double with 14 points

  • Review: Tagovailoa didn't show concussion signs vs. Packers

    NEW YORK (AP) — A review by the NFL and its players association determined that Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa didn't need to go into concussion protocol during the team’s game against Green Bay because he wasn't showing signs of a head injury at the time. Tagovailoa didn't report symptoms of a concussion until a day after his team's Christmas Day loss to the Packers, “at which time the team medical personnel appropriately evaluated and placed Mr. Tagovailoa in the concussion protocol

  • Weegar gives Flames big lift in 3-2 win over Canucks

    CALGARY — Defenceman Mackenzie Weegar notched his first goal as a Flame and added an assist Saturday night to lead Calgary to a 3-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks. Elias Lindholm and Blake Coleman also scored for Calgary (18-13-7), which has points in 12 of its last 15 (8-3-4) games. Sheldon Dries and Elias Pettersson replied for Vancouver (16-17-3), which has dropped two straight on the road after winning seven in a row in opposition rinks. Getting the start for the Flames, Jacob Markstrom made

  • Vegas overcomes Forsberg's hat trick, beats Nashville in OT

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Multiple injuries to the Golden Knights' defensemen have meant more playing time for Vegas blue-liner Nicolas Hague. But he also wants to contribute offensively, and when Mark Stone passed to Hague in the left circle Saturday in overtime, he didn't waste the opportunity. Firing what Knights coach Bruce Cassidy called “a freaking bomb,” Hague's one-timer on a delayed penalty with 2:56 left defeated the Nashville Predators, 5-4, and Filip Forsberg, who had a hat trick. “The defend

  • Monk scores 33, hits winning free throw as Kings top Nuggets

    SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Malik Monk scored 33 points, including the tiebreaking free throw with 0.7 seconds left, and the Sacramento Kings came back from down 19 points late in the third quarter to beat the Denver Nuggets 127-126 on Wednesday night. Nikola Jokic scored 40 points for Denver but missed a 3-pointer at the top of the key as time expired. De’Aaron Fox had 31 points and 13 assists, while Domantas Sabonis returned to the lineup with 31 points, 10 rebounds and five assists. The Kings h