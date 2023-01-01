Everything Carrie Underwood Eats in a Day to Look and Feel Great



"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below."

Carrie Underwood isn't really a "burger and fries" kind of girl—unless it's a veggie burger, of course. Carrie's a longtime vegetarian and now follows a mostly vegan diet (or “wannabe vegan” in her words).

She'll occasionally eat eggs—but only from the eight chickens she raises in her own backyard, she said at her Women's Health cover shoot. "I just love knowing where things come from," she says.

So yep, that means Carrie eats a lot of veggies and tofu—and she's not afraid of a little Tofurky now and then, either. In her new book, Find Your Path, Carrie offers a peek into what a typically day of eating looks like for her, along with plenty of guidelines on how to build your own healthy meals thanks to input from her longtime friend, nutritionist Cara Clark.

Here's a cheat-sheet for what the country star and activewear designer usually puts on her plate morning, noon, and night.

Breakfast

The singer starts her day with breakfast before getting in a sweat sesh in her home gym. She tries to work out every day when she can. For Carrie, a typical breakfast includes a tofu or egg-white scramble, Ezekiel toast, berries, and coffee.

Lunch

Carrie will usually make a veggie-packed, vegan sandwich for her mid-day meal. Hers includes healthy, ingredients like Tofurky, tomato, avocado, red onion, spinach, and mustard.

Snacks

"I've always got snacks," Carry says, noting that she might whip up a green smoothie for a snack or grab a protein bar.

Dinner

Then, for dinner she’ll make roasted veggies and a piece of vegan chicken, or a tofu stir-fry. When she's on tour, she prefers swinging by a grocery store to pick up packaged foods, like vegetarian burritos, over take-out. "I carry my own food with me everywhere," she says. "I'm always going to the grocery store, just so I'm prepared."

Story continues

Dessert

Sweets don't really do it for Carrie. She does have squares of dark chocolate in case of a craving. “I do have my vice,” Carrie admits, “and it’s red wine. It’s good for my heart, right?!” she laughs.

You Might Also Like