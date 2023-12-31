Everything came together - Kiltie

St Mirren winger Greg Kiltie is "delighted" St Mirren earned victory at Pittodrie after a rough run of form.

He said: "Obviously delighted as things maybe haven't been going our way in recent weeks but today everything came together and we were dominant in the game.

"No-one in the group has been panicking that we've not been scoring, obviously you'd love to score - we just knew that they were coming.

"We just needed to keep getting shots on target and eventually one would go in. We were focused on doing that at Aberdeen. I think going forward we had a threat but defensively as a team we were really good.

"I think when we analysed the games, we were never getting battered. We never really felt we were playing that poorly in games, we just lacked the end product.

"We just focused on doing the same thing and hoped that end product came; if we just keep shooting, eventually it would go in.

Before their game with league leaders Celtic, Keltie is optimistic the 0-3 victory over Aberdeen will be a good platform for them.

"We hope this will set us up. Obviously we have a really rough challenge coming up on Tuesday. You can only aim to go into every game and win.

"Playing against the champions [Celtic] who have also won. Playing against the Old Firm is always tough and it'll be no different on Tuesday.

"We will take confidence into the game off the back of Saturday but we are under no illusions that it will be easy in any way but we will go in with a game plan and hope it works."