Everyone's saying the same thing about Netflix's Anatomy of a Scandal

Netflix's latest high tension series, Anatomy of a Scandal, just dropped and it's got everyone completely hooked. But there's one thing about the courthouse drama that has fans all saying the same thing.

Anatomy of a Scandal, from the book of the same name, tells the story of a high profile couple Sophie and James Whitehouse (Sienna Miller and Rupert Friend), whose marriage begins to unravel when he's accused of a heinous crime. Barrister Kate Woodcroft (Michelle Dockery) is prosecuting the case, and is not only convinced James is guilty, but also determined he'll go down.

Aside from the gripping and tension-filled storyline, the series attracted a lot of attention before release thanks to it's star-studded cast, including Sienna Miller and Michelle Dockery.

Well, since it landed on the streamer earlier this week there's one particular member of the cast that viewers can't stop talking about.

"I have always thought Sienna Miller is an underrated actor and she shines in#AnatomyOfAScandal," one fan tweeted, and another said, "...Sienna Miller's best role in years," and someone else wrote, "Sienna Miller should win lots of awards for ‘Anatomy of a Scandal’."

I have always thought Sienna Miller is an underrated actor and she shines in #AnatomyOfAScandal — Janey Godley (@JaneyGodley) April 20, 2022

#AnatomyOfAScandal was sooo good. The way I binge watched it. Sienna Miller is her best in this, truly — Tahmina Begum (@tahminaxbegum) April 20, 2022

Sienna Miller in #AnatomyOfAScandal is brilliant! Just brilliant! Good storyline too 💯 — Mona 🍉 (@thisouttabegood) April 20, 2022

#AnatomyOfAScandal - The social commentary on UK posh privilege and their infamous boys club may not cut as deep nor is it as uniquely insightful as I would have hoped, but the twists are solid and the quartet delivers strong performances. Sienna Miller’s best role in years. pic.twitter.com/M5L4GVq2Vx — Phantom (@effoff1988) April 15, 2022

Maybe it's time for a weekend binge of all the Sienna Miller big hitters? Factory Girl, Layer Cake, or even American Sniper? Or we could just watch Anatomy of a Scandal again...

