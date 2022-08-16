Everyone's Convinced 'Bachelorette's Zach Is Related To This 'Seinfeld' Actor

Photo credit: Craig Sjodin - Getty Images
Photo credit: Craig Sjodin - Getty Images

It’s been an unusual season of The Bachelorette so far, and that's putting it lightly. Everyone has been following along as not one but two main gals, Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey, date a literal army of suitors in hopes of finding their one true love.

The leading ladies and their men have been all around the world at this point—from Belgium to Paris—but it’s time to thin the herd with my personal favorite brand of chaos: the hometown dates.

There's no better way to know whether you'll enjoy the next few decades of Thanksgiving dinners than by sharing a drink and some lighthearted convo with your potential spouse's fam. And that's exactly what Rachel and Gabby will be doing during episode 7.

What’s a hometown date?

First of all, if you’re new to Bachelor Nation, welcome. Or maybe...run! I’m not even sure anymore.

This date is a rite of passage in Bach Nation. Typically, the Bachelorette whittles down her posse of men to just four and travels to their hometowns, spending a day with each of her guys' families. What could go wrong? Well, you'll have to see for yourself.

Season 19 promises to be extra exciting because not only do we get a whole second batch of hometown dates, but there may even be a famous celeb sighting during one of the family visits. More on that in a sec.

Who does Gabby go on a hometown date with?

As avid viewers may recall, Gabby leaves episode 6 with only three men left standing. So, Gabby goes on just three hometown dates this season after Logan catches COVID and goes home, and Nate gets the boot amid the tulips in Amsterdam.

Erich Schwer, Jason Alabaster, and Johnny DePhillipo do make it through, however.

What happens on her Gabby's dates?

Gabby travels to Bedminster, New Jersey, for Erich’s hometown date. She then goes to New Orleans, Louisiana, for Jason, and Jupiter, Florida, for Johnny, according to intel from the one and only Reality Steve.

Things seem to go fine for Gabby during her visits. Here's some footage of the bach meeting Johnny's parents in North Palm Beach.

And here she is enjoying the French Quarter, checking out Jackson Square, and visiting Channing Tatum's bar, Saints & Sinners in NoLa with Jason:

Who does Rachel go on a hometown date with?

Rachel's four guys are Aven, Tyler, Tino and Zach. And these hometown visits have her bouncing all over the continental US.

What happens during Rachel's dates?

Rachel hits the East Coast for the first two dates—visiting Salem, Massachusetts with Aven and Wildwood, New Jersey with Tyler. Nothing says true love like a town famous for burning witches and Wildwood, New Jersey, am I right?

Steve shared footage showing fans that Rachel goes on a romantic horse carriage ride around Salem at one point, but no word on what else happens.

Then she heads to the West Coast for a date with Zach in Orange County, California, and a date with Tino in Santa Clarita, California. And things definitely heat up on the West Coast, based on what Reality Steve has shared.

Is Zach Shallcross related to Patrick Warburton?

It seems like...maybe? The Internet seems to think that Zach has a famous uncle, and that it is none other than Seinfield’s very own Patrick Warburton, who plays Puddy. The actor seemed to make a cameo during hometown date previews after episode 6 aired on August 15.

While viewers don't know how or when or even if Rachel gets to meet the famed Seinfeld character, it is clear that she and Zach take a trip to the local firehouse for a hot date. And things get steamy in the front seat of the fire truck.

Here's one person who ~definitely~ thinks the Patrick connection is an accurate one:

Twitter also got very excited about it...

And so am I. Glad to see Patrick is doing well. Unfortunately, I don't think it was enough to win Rachel over, though.

Who is sent home?

Well, Steve has already told everyone that Gabby's finalists are Jason and Erich, and that Rachel's are Tino and Aven.

Apparently the Wildwood, NJ, charm wasn't enough for Rachel because Tyler is sent packing, and perhaps Puddy didn't wow Rachel enough to let her keep Zach in the running, either.

But if you're looking for deets on who gets down on one knee, you'll have to check out the finale spoilers. And trust me, you're gonna want to know.

