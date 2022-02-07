Everyone is wearing this retro puffer from The North Face — grab it while all sizes are in stock

The North Face

Every season, there’s a coat that seems to be everywhere. It’s all over your social media. You see strangers on the street wearing it. Your best friend told you they just bought it — seriously, it’s everywhere.

This year, that coat is The North Face Women’s 1996 Retro Nuptse Jacket. This instantly recognizable jacket has been around for a while (it was inspired by the brand’s ’96 design), but it has become an undeniable It-jacket this year.

The North Face describes this jacket as “built for mountain and city life” thanks to its shiny, water-resistant fabric and oversized silhouette. Naturally, this design is as functional as it is stylish, seeing as The North Face is first and foremost an outdoor recreation company.

The 1996 Retro Nuptse Jacket features a stowable hood that easily packs into the collar, a cinch-cord at the hem, zippered hand pockets and adjustable cuffs. Plus, it has 700-fill goose down to keep you toasty while remaining compact. It even folds into itself to pack away into a pouch.

The puffer coat comes in seven colors and sizes XS to 3XL. Currently, all sizes are available in Storm Blue, Pale Banana, Faded Rose and Tea Green; the Pikes Purple hue is in stock in all sizes except for one. However, the black and white versions of the jacket are only available in sizes L through 3XL at the moment. Essentially, this means that if you see your size in stock in your favorite color, don’t wait to buy it!

With over 600 reviews, the 1996 Retro Nuptse Jacket has earned more than 500 five-star ratings and is recommended by 97% of customers.

One happy customer said, “The ability to cinch the jacket is a game-changer, as you are able to alter the look of the jacket, making it shorter (cropped look)or longer. I was able to wear it in 2-degree NYC weather and stay nice and warm. Very high quality, no loose feathers or stitching. I’m very satisfied with this purchase and believe this will last for years.”

Another please shopper said, “If you’re waiting for your size to restock, I would check the website a few times every day because it is WORTH IT. It’s just oversized enough that I can wear sweaters underneath without it being tight, and it’s not bulky compared to other puffer jackets. It has become an important staple in my closet and is definitely worth the price!“

Still not convinced? The North Face gives shoppers free standard shipping and free returns, so you can order this coat worry-free. And while this style is definitely an investment piece at over $250, the brand offers a lifetime warranty “against defects in materials and workmanship” so you can truly trust the quality.

Trust us, this coat is worth every penny.

P.S. This style also comes in colorful prints for $10 more.

