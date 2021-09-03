Everyone Was Wearing This $249 Accessory, But Celebrities Prefer This $12 Version From Amazon

Lily-Rose Depp

Lily-Rose Depp can convince the most over-the-top maximalist dresser to consider a life of white tank tops and plain black skirts. Her outfits are always simple, often with one standout detail, and yet the internet can't get enough. It's probably because 1. She's extremely beautiful, and 2. She embodies the chic, effortless, je ne sais quoi of French girl fashion that's so hard to describe. In short, she has the It girl factor.

If you're on social media, you're likely alerted every single time she breathes air. Essentially, if there is a paparazzi photo of her, it's plastered everywhere on the internet, and thousands of people all over the world instantly pin it to their "Outfit Inspo" Pinterest boards.

For her most recent sighting in New York City, she wore a white tank top (of course), a Brandy Melville skirt (naturally), Worishofer slide sandals you can buy at Walmart (relatable), a plaid Vivienne Westwood bag (gimme), and her signature wire Apple iPhone headphones (wait....what?!).

If you try to find a photo of Lily-Rose Depp wearing $250 Apple Airpods, you'll come up empty. She prefers the wired Apple headphones that are currently on sale for just $12 at Amazon. Actually, some might say she is causing a tech accessory trend (it's totally a thing), as everyone on TikTok has started to opt for the simple "retro" look. Look at any girl who frequently does Fit Checks, and you'll see what we mean. They all have that gangly white wire dangling down their neck.

It's not hard to see where they're coming from. For one, Apple's wired headphones are affordable — and far less likely to fall down a sewer drain. They're also basically another necklace, and since wearing multiple necklaces of all different textures at once is the look right now, these headphones are a low cost, practical way to add another layer. Move over, La Manso rings, Apple wire headphones are fall's biggest accessory trend.

