Everyone wants to host the expanded Women's World Cup in 2023

The U.S. women's soccer team celebrates after winning the 2019 Women's World Cup. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

The expanded Women’s World Cup is drawing plenty of interest from member associations. Ten total have expressed interest in hosting the event in 2023.

The Belgian Football Association became the latest to join that group, and they’ll compete with the following member associations to host the event, according to FIFA.com.

Argentinian Football Association

Football Federation Australia

Bolivian Football Association

Brazilian Football Association

Colombian Football Association

Japan Football Association

Korea Football Association (expressing interest in a joint bid with DPR Korea Football Association)

New Zealand Football

South African Football Association

Interest in the Women’s World Cup is high after FIFA announced it would increase the number of teams in the event from 24 to 32.

Given the record ratings during the 2019 Women’s World Cup, some member associations could view hosting the 2023 event as a major opportunity to grow the game in their country.

While there’s plenty of interest in hosting the event, it’s going to be a while before a decision is made. Each member association has until Sept. 2 to confirm it wants to host the 2023 Women’s World Cup. Bids must be submitted by Dec. 13, and after inspections in January and February, the host site will be chosen in May 2020.

