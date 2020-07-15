Everyone Wants a Piece of Zar Baby

Zar Baby serves yet another smooth single for the streets to enjoy. Recently, Zar Baby addressed some of the experiences he has had since he released his previous single “Racetrack.” He was delighted to discover the exponential rate in which he now attracts streams for his music. Evidently, Zar Baby was able to receive over 25,000 streams for “Racetrack” within the first month of its release. He acknowledges that much of his newfound success is due to his rebranding process and the ability to have his songs posted on Spotify playlists. Zar Baby is excited about local fans from his hometown of Atlanta now knowing who is he because of his music. He believes that the rebranding he underwent to enhance his public image truly allowed his audience to get a better understanding of who he is as an artist. Zar Baby was pleased to inform that his music now averages roughly 1000 daily streams on Spotify.

Also Read | T-rex ‘Dinosaurs’ Racing on Horse Track Is Making People Laugh, Hilarious Video Goes Viral

The new track that Zar Baby has released on Spotify is called “Part of You.” Similarly to his other singles, “Part of You” uses a calming beat and catchy lyrics to appeal to listeners. Zar Baby explains that “Part of You” differs from “Racetrack” in terms of content. “Racetrack” was a song about challenging opponents and proving his haters wrong; however, “Part of You” focuses more on Zar Baby staying in his own lane and ignoring those around him. Rather than apply strictly rap vocals to his new song like he did in “Racetrack,” Zar Baby has decided to alter his sound by singing on “Part of You” and utilizing new adlibs.

Zar Baby mentions that he has been doing more than just revamping his social media presence and making songs to propel his music career. He also received the opportunity to be interviewed by one of the most notable DJs in the hip hop industry, DJ Smallz. Zar Baby discussed topics like growing up as a kid and falling into music during his interview with DJ Smallz. He claims that he wore all black and red during his interview in order to show support to his favorite team the Atlanta Falcons, and the interview will likely be available on YouTube sometime this week. Fans of Zar Baby’s should also be prepared to receive a new single from the artist every month until November of this year, when he will finally release his first full official music project!