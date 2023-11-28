Everyone wanted to touch Mario Lopez's feet on “The View”

Joy Behar's soles met Lopez's live on the air, while Sunny Hostin asked the actor if she could pet his shoes.

Something special was afoot — specifically, with Mario Lopez's feet — on Tuesday's episode of The View.

"When you walked out, we had to notice, you had some pretty cool kicks on," panelist Alyssa Farah Griffin told the actor, hinting at the foot-related magic that was about to unfold at the Hot Topics table.

ABC Joy Behar and Mario Lopez on 'The View'

"I'm very excited about these kicks that I'm rocking right here," Lopez said, lifting his foot to the table (which Sara Haines called "pulling a Joy Behar") while the show's crew hilariously cut to a shot that revealed a behind-the-table look at the actor's bottom half.

"There you go, there you go! We just did a little high five," he said as Behar lifted her foot up to meet Lopez's, as she's often done in past segments — whether it was to boast about her bodily prowess at age 81, or to get a foot massage from Matthew McConaughey.

ABC Sunny Hostin touches Mario Lopez's feet on 'The View'

Lopez continued, telling the ladies that the shoes he wore to set were part of his footwear/apparel business venture. Sunny Hostin interrupted him to get a feel for herself.

"Those are nice. Can I touch them?" Hostin said, and bent down under the table to rub the shoes while Lopez spoke. "Very nice."

Lopez capped the interview by gifting the studio audience with shoes from his line.

ABC Joy Behar and Mario Lopez touch feet on 'The View'

The interview is the latest in a growing line of foot-happy installments invading morning TV, as Live With Kelly & Mark hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos amped up the foot fetishist content throughout 2023 when they traded on-air foot massages over the summer.

The View airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.

