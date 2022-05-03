Everyone thought Jared Leto was already at the Met Gala until Jared Leto showed up with another Jared Leto

The three Jared Letos of the apocalypse galloped into the 2022 Met Gala, and fans were appropriately confused at every turn.

Many assumed that the Oscar-winning actor had arrived to the event Monday night when self-proclaimed "fashion addict" and "creative dictator" Fredrik Robertsson made his way down the Vogue-orchestrated benefit's red carpet in an Iris Van Herpen design. Several publications even reportedly mistook Robertsson for Leto in their coverage of fashion's biggest night — until the real Leto arrived with another lookalike: Gucci's creative director Alessandro Michele.

Fredrik Robertsson; Jared Leto

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images; Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic Fredrik Robertsson and Jared Leto at the Met Gala.

Even Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna got in on the confusion with a hilarious comment on one of Robertsson's Instagram photos documenting his Met Gala transformation.

"They think you're Jared Leto on the red carpet," she wrote under the photo. "I'm screaming at the TV saying no!!!!!!!!"

Who's who? Jared Leto and Alessandro Michele’s #MetGala looks take twinning to the next level https://t.co/rxh0rH3vVX pic.twitter.com/5PP9YNcvHx — Vogue Runway (@VogueRunway) May 3, 2022

In a subsequent post, Robertsson expressed elation over being invited to the event, the 2022 theme for which was "Gilded Glamour," as a reference to the American Gilded Age, though many seemingly interpreted the theme literally and donned gold-plated attire.

"I can't believe this is me," Robertsson wrote on Instagram. "It feels like a dream and I never want to wake up."

Oh my god, y’all, it is NOT Jared Leto. It’s apparently Fredrik Robertsson 🥴😬#MetGala https://t.co/A8dbOYV3ip — Alp Ozcelik (@alplicable) May 2, 2022

This isn't the first time Leto has multiplied at the Met Gala. For the event's 2019 edition centered on campy couture, the 50-year-old House of Gucci and Morbius performer brought with him a replica of his own head.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 06: Jared Leto attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Jared Leto at the 2019 Met Gala.

Kim Kardashian also turned heads at this year's Met Gala as the final celebrity to arrive, which she did in the original gown Marilyn Monroe wore to sing "Happy Birthday" to President John F. Kennedy in 1962.

See all of the best looks from the 2022 Met Gala here.

