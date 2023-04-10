If everyone’s striking, why can’t taxpayers?

Public sector workers attend a rally by unions at Trafalgar Square in London

In early 2021, when Covid had shut down university accommodation across the country for the best part of a year, students at a third of institutions went on a rent strike. They didn’t have access to the homes they were paying for, they reasoned, and no longer intended to foot the bill.

Two years later, with England’s public services repeatedly closed off to those they are intended to serve, taxpayers could well go the same way. Routine appointments at GP surgeries are to be suspended for up to a week to cope with the knock-on effects of the “most disruptive strike in NHS history”, in which more than 47,000 junior doctors will walk out for 96 hours. At the nation’s schools, upcoming action will mean five more lost days for pupils next term (and as many work days lost for some parents).

After months of shutdowns, there would be some relief in knowing there was an endpoint in sight. Yet that would require the Government to acknowledge how worrying the dissolution of public services is for taxpayers. Instead, their hands appear to remain as far from the nettle as humanly possible, with the rest of us doomed to keep on paying for the ever-distant prospects of a GP appointment, train ride or ability to send a child to school unencumbered.

But if the Government can’t find enough in its coffers to steady the situation now, they might consider how challenging things will become when we give up the ghost.

It is unclear what their plan is, or was, or might ever be. Worse still, they appear oblivious to the fact the strikes won’t end, because they are working – causing maximum disruption and catching alight from group to group. The prospect of more action is a permanent threat. Dealt with swiftly, this could all have been avoided. But their inaction has given way to constant action everywhere else, all of which serves as a blueprint for others whose anger is nearing boiling point.

It’s only a matter of time before taxpayers, fed up with the off-limits services they fund, are next.

Healthy what?

What do we want? An end to nanny state-ism! When do we want it? As soon as we’ve slept off the food coma!

Fighting talk this weekend from David T C Davies, the Wales Secretary, who lambasted his government’s proposals to ban unhealthy supermarket meal deals that had been found in a study to be as calorific as a large McDonald’s combo. “I don’t think it’s up to the Government to tell me [what to eat],” he fumed. “It’s absolutely none of their business.”

Fine. Harder to understand was that he went on to classify his own meal-deal lunch – a chicken, bacon and stuffing sandwich, a packet of Thai sweet chicken McCoy’s crisps and a strawberry protein drink (“sometimes I have a Coke”) – as “reasonably healthy”.

Rail against “needless” mandates all you like, but thinking a meal consisting of 900 processed calories and 15g of sugar is a solid health choice hardly strikes as an advert for informed decision-making. Both Davies’ assessment – and his frankly horrible sounding lunch – are just plain wrong.