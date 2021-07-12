Everyone should still wear masks on public transport after July 19, says PM

The government had previously said that from Step 4 all coronavirus restrictions on gatherings will be removed - this included the rule on wearing masks. (Getty Images)

Boris Johnson has urged the public to continue to use Covid-19 face mask rules in crowded inside spaces from Freedom Day.

National vaccine passports and face masks will be encouraged as ministers set out a more cautious approach for July 19 in response to soaring coronavirus cases.

Although most legal restrictions will largely be lifted, people are being asked to continue to wear their face masks on public transport.

Speaking at a Downing Street press briefing, he said: “We will stick to our plan to lift legal restrictions and to lift social distancing, but we expect and recommend that people wear a face covering in crowded and enclosed spaces where you come into contact with those you don’t normally meet, such as on public transport.

“It is different, sitting at an empty tube station to being in a crowded tube train we would as government expect and recommend people will wear masks.”

The government had previously said from Step 4 all coronavirus restrictions on gatherings will be removed - this included completely scrapping face masks.

Previously, Health Secretary Sajid Javid also said he would continue to wear his mask in crowded spaces even if it was not legally required.

“For the foreseeable future I will be carrying a face mask with me, I think that’s a very responsible thing for anyone to do... As I have said, the pandemic is not over,” he said.

There will also be a widespread use of Covid status certification, also known as vaccine passports.

These will allow people to show whether they are double-jabbed, have a negative test result or have natural immunity after recovering from Covid-19.

Nightclubs, which have been closed since the first lockdown in March last year, will be allowed to open their doors but will be encouraged to use certification to minimise the risks.

Read More

Police surprised by Euro 2020 final security breach at Wembley

Johnson stresses ‘pandemic is not over’ as he confirms July 19 lockdown easing

Messaging on face masks moves to more cautious approach