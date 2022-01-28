‘Everyone was screaming, gasping for air,’ says Fort Worth mom of family trapped in fire

Domingo Ramirez Jr.
·3 min read

Vanessa Williams woke up early Thursday to her granny screaming, “Call 911! Call 911!”

Within seconds, the 29-year-old Williams’ world turned into chaos with cries throughout their home on Rodeo Street in southeast Fort Worth along with smoke and flames.

“I asked Granny about my son, and she didn’t know,” Williams said Friday morning in a telephone interview with the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “We all had made to a back patio door, but my 13-year-old son was nowhere around.”

Vanessa Williams and her family were rescued early Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, by firefighters from their burning Fort Worth home.
Vanessa Williams and her family were rescued early Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, by firefighters from their burning Fort Worth home.

Williams raced through the smoke that filled the home and found her 13-year-old still asleep in his bed, waking him up in seconds.

The two raced back to the patio door, which was locked. Williams, five children and her grandmother ended up trapped at the door because they didn’t have the key to get out.

“Everyone was screaming and gasping for air through the bars on the patio door,” Williams said. “Firefighters had to pry the bars open.”

All seven family members were treated at the scene for smoke inhalation and survived.

Fort Worth fire officials noted that residents should have two ways to escape from a home in case one route is blocked by fire.

Firefighters responded to the blaze just before 4 a.m. Thursday in the 2600 block of Rodeo Street.

When they arrived, firefighters found heavy fire coming out of the front of the home. Crews also were told that several people were still trapped inside of the residence.

Williams said her three children, ages 13, 8 and 2, and her 72-year-old grandmother were asleep early Thursday. Her two nephews, ages 2 and 11 months who she was babysitting, also were asleep.

Seven people were rescued early Thursday morning from a house fire in southeast Fort Worth, fire officials said.
Seven people were rescued early Thursday morning from a house fire in southeast Fort Worth, fire officials said.

Her grandparents had lived in the house on Rodeo Street for more than 30 years. Her grandfather died a few years ago.

Williams’ grandmother was the one who was awakened by the fire, which Williams say may have started in the kitchen.

“As far as I know, nothing was left on overnight,” Williams said.

The fire department is still investigating the cause of the fire, which caused major damage to the house.

William said she didn’t see smoke or fire when she called 911.

“When my granny yelled at me to call 911 and there was a fire, that’s what I did,” Williams said.

Seconds later, Williams said she could smell the smoke and that’s when the family started to the back of the home because the fire was in the front of the house.

Williams said the family was trapped at the back of the house because the key to open the patio door with bars on it was on a microwave in the kitchen, which was already engulfed in flames.

“If my granny had slept a little long, if the firefighters took a minute longer, not only would the house be destroyed, but so would our lives,” Williams said.

A fire heavily damaged a home in southeast Fort Worth early Thursday. Seven family members were rescued.
A fire heavily damaged a home in southeast Fort Worth early Thursday. Seven family members were rescued.

Williams said she and her three kids are staying at a local motel while her grandmother is staying with her mother in Fort Worth.

Williams has established a GoFundMe account to help her family.

“We lost everything,” Williams wrote on the account. “That house was built and managed by my late grandfather, so to watch everything he worked for, everything my granny worked for up in flames has been a mental disaster in itself.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • From Tiananmen to Hong Kong, China's crackdowns defy critics

    BEIJING (AP) — From the deadly crushing of Beijing’s 1989 pro-democracy protests to the suppression of Hong Kong’s opposition four decades later, China’s Communist Party has demonstrated a determination and ability to stay in power that is seemingly impervious to Western criticism and sanctions. As Beijing prepares to hold the Winter Olympics opening next week, China's president and party leader Xi Jinping appears firmly in control. The party has made political stability paramount and says that

  • James, 1st-timers Morant, Wiggins named All-Star starters

    NEW YORK (AP) — LeBron James will return to Cleveland as an All-Star Game captain, and Ja Morant and Andrew Wiggins are headed there as first-time selections. MVP Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets and Warriors superstar Stephen Curry joined them Thursday as the other players voted as starters from the Western Conference. The starters from the East were Brooklyn's Kevin Durant, Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo and Philadelphia's Joel Embiid in the frontcourt, along with Atlanta's Trae Young and

  • Sask. Roughrider Jay Dearborn preparing for Olympic debut in bobsleigh

    A serious injury at training camp and a season-ending pandemic might make even the most-seasoned CFL veteran throw their hands up in despair. But not Jay Dearborn. While he was sidelined from playing as a defensive back with the Saskatchewan Roughriders, Dearborn started training with Bobsleigh Canada, and eventually won a seat on Canada's national team for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. When he returned to play for the Riders this year, Dearborn said his fellow teammates were surprised to he

  • Olympic dreams come true for Kosovo skier Kiana Kryeziu

    BROD, Kosovo (AP) — Competing in the giant slalom at the Beijing Olympics will be a giant step for 17-year-old Kiana Kryeziu and her country of Kosovo. Kryeziu is the first female athlete from Kosovo at the Winter Games after she met the qualifying standard during races held in Italy. “I really didn’t expect it would happen this early," Kryeziu told The Associated Press. "It was one of my biggest goals. It was one of my dreams and now all is becoming reality.” Not that it's been easy, she said,

  • Amid mounting World Cup expectations, Canada stands tall in win over Honduras

    Canada did exactly what was expected and dispatched Honduras 2-0 in San Pedro Sula in their World Cup qualifying match.

  • Flames fire record 62 shots on goal, rout Blue Jackets 6-0

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Matthew Tkachuk scored twice and the Calgary Flames fired a team-record 62 shots on goal in trouncing the Columbus Blue Jackets 6-0 Wednesday night. Jacob Markstrom made 23 saves for his 13th career shutout, sending the Blue Jackets to their third straight loss and fourth in a row at home. Calgary bombarded Columbus goalie Elvis Merzlikins, who stopped 56 shots. Andrew Mangiapane, Mikael Backlund, Elias Lindholm and Erik Gudbranson added goals for the Flames, who have won t

  • Gay's 30-yard FG lifts Rams over Brady, Buccaneers 30-27

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Matthew Stafford threw for 366 yards and two touchdowns and Matt Gay’s 30-yard field goal as time expired lifted the Los Angeles Rams to a 30-27 divisional playoff victory over Tom Brady and the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Brady rallied the Bucs from a 27-3 second-half deficit with help from three Los Angeles turnovers, tying the game on Leonard Fournette’s 9-yard run on fourth-and-inches with 42 seconds remaining. But the seven-time NFL champ

  • What's the best landing spot for Jakob Chychrun?

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss potential landing spots for talented Arizona Coyotes defender Jakob Chychrun.

  • Barrett scores 28 as Knicks beat Clippers 110-102

    NEW YORK (AP) — RJ Barrett had 28 points, 14 rebounds and six assists, and the New York Knicks beat the Los Angeles Clippers 110-102 on Sunday. Julius Randle had 24 points and nine rebounds, helping New York stop a three-game slide. Evan Fournier made four of the Knicks' 16 3-pointers and finished with 14 points. Reggie Jackson scored 26 points for the Clippers, and Ivica Zubac had 17 points and 13 rebounds. Los Angeles has lost seven of its last 10 games. Barrett scored 17 to help the Knicks to

  • Defending Olympic gold medal-winning Russians unveil roster

    Slava Voynov and Artem Anisimov are among the former NHL players named to Russia’s roster for the upcoming Beijing Olympics. The Russians are the defending champions after winning gold in Pyeongchang four years ago when the NHL also did not send players. They should be the favorite once again in another Winter Games without the world's best players, even with Pavel Datsyuk and Ilya Kovalchuk not returning. The Russian Hockey Federation named its 25-man roster Sunday that features seven players b

  • What grade does Precious Achiuwa's first half deserve?

    Toronto Raptors center Precious Achiuwa was the big acquisition in the Kyle Lowry sign-and-trade with the Miami Heat. The 22-year-old has shown flashes of promise and moments of confusion. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Toronto Raptors coverage.

  • Staal, Julien could see hopes of NHL return boosted by Olympic performances

    Eric Staal wasn't aiming to take part in his third Olympics. Claude Julien, meanwhile, agreed to coach Canada at two December tournaments simply to get back behind the bench. The COVID-19 pandemic has, of course, closed plenty of doors. But for Staal and Julien, it's opened another wide open — and there's a chance it could eventually lead both men back to the NHL. The decorated duo is set to lead Canada's Olympic men's hockey team at the upcoming Beijing Games after the NHL withdrew from the tou

  • Hornets' 158 points season-high in NBA, most for franchise

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Charlotte Hornets broke the franchise’s single-game scoring record on Wednesday night and notched the highest point total in the NBA this season in their 158-126 rout of the Indiana Pacers. Kelly Oubre Jr. had a career-high 39 points, going 10 of 15 on 3s — also a career best. LaMelo Ball had his fourth triple double of the season with 29 points, 13 assists and 10 rebounds. Four players had 20 or more points, and the Hornets matched a season-best by making 24 3s. With the

  • P.E.I.'s Mark Arendz heading to 4th Paralympic Games

    P.E.I.'s most decorated athlete is heading back to the Paralympic Games. Mark Arendz was officially named to Canada's Para Nordic Skiing team on Wednesday. This will be the fourth Games for Arendz. He won a Canadian record six medals in South Korea in 2018 — one gold, two silver and three bronze. He was was the flag-bearer at the closing ceremony. Arendz, who is from Hartsville P.E.I., will turn 32 one day ahead of the opening ceremony in Beijing on March 4. The Games run through March 13.

  • Penguins rally to edge road-weary Jets 3-2 in a shootout

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kasperi Kapanen and Jeff Carter scored nine seconds apart in the third period to erase a two-goal deficit and Sidney Crosby scored the only goal of the shootout as the Pittsburgh Penguins rallied by road-weary Winnipeg 3-2 on Sunday. The Penguins trailed for more than 40 minutes after falling behind early in the first but recovered late to extend their winning streak to five. Kapanen began the comeback by redirecting a pass from Evgeni Malkin to bring Pittsburgh within a goal 6

  • Kings guard Terence Davis out indefinitely with wrist injury

    ATLANTA (AP) — Sacramento Kings guard Terence Davis will be out indefinitely after injuring his right wrist in Tuesday night's loss to the Boston Celtics. Kings interim coach Alvin Gentry said before Wednesday night's game at the Atlanta Hawks the team's medical staff was “in the process of exploring all kind of treatment” for Davis. Davis took a hard fall in the 128-75 loss at Boston. The wrist injury was announced after the game. The Kings say tests on Wednesday revealed damage to tendons in t

  • What to watch: Canada resumes World Cup qualifiers vs. Honduras

    Canada looks to keep rolling when it takes on Honduras in a World Cup qualifier on Thursday.

  • Ban on transgender athletes advances in Indiana Legislature

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana lawmakers advanced a Republican-backed bill Thursday that would ban transgender women and girls from participating in K-12 school sports that match their gender identity, despite mounting opposition from activists that it’s unconstitutional, sexist and bigoted. The bill would prohibit students who were born male but identify as female from participating in a sport or on an athletic team that is designated for women or girls. But it wouldn’t prevent students who identi

  • Who's in the driver's seat for NHL awards?

    Alex Ovechkin might not be the favourite, but he could bag both the Hart Trophy and Rocket Richard if his renaissance season continues.

  • Grundstrom lifts Kings to 3-2 win over Devils

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Carl Grundstrom scored the tiebreaking goal midway through the third period and Cal Petersen made 23 saves to lift the Los Angeles Kings to a 3-2 win over New Jersey Devils on Sunday night. Alex Iafallo and Viktor Arvidsson also scored for the Kings, who snapped a three-game losing streak to start a six-game trip. Jesper Bratt scored twice for the Devils and Damon Severson had two assists. Jon Gillies, coming off his first win since 2018 the previous night, had 34 saves. Gill