Everyone is saying the same thing about Love Island's latest dumping

There's been more drama in the Love Island villa tonight [14 July], with original Islander Brad leaving the show - and, naturally, fans have a *lot* of thoughts.

The 26-year-old's shock exit came after another villa plot twist, which saw Lucinda Stratford and Brad McClelland being voted as the 'least compatible' couple. The results of the public vote meant the pair had to decide which one of them would leave the villa, with Brad offering to head home in order to allow Lucinda to stay on the show.

Of course, we've seen lots of tears from Lucinda and the other Islanders following Brad's departure, but fans on Twitter reckon the show's latest dumping should have gone in a different direction.

After watching Brad pack his bags, viewers think that Lucinda should have also decided to leave the villa with him. One fan wrote, "WHY TF would you not leave with Brad?!?!?! My head has come off that Lucinda stayed", while another added,"WHY is Lucinda saying all this but didn’t leave I don’t understand at all????" And it turns out plenty of other viewers feel the same.

WHY TF would you not leave with Brad?!?!?! My head has come off that Lucinda stayed 🤯 #LoveIsland — leannepeers (@leannepeers) July 14, 2021

WHY is Lucinda saying all this but didn’t leave I don’t understand at all???? #LoveIsland — Nes Field (@nesfieldx) July 14, 2021

Lucinda- “I will never fancy anyone like I fancy you”…. Why you staying then?! #LoveIsland — Kirsty Nye (@KirstyNye2) July 14, 2021

Me shouting to Lucinda through my tv telling her to leave if she likes Brad that much #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/94zXT6Md4f — maddie (@maddie52857289) July 14, 2021

“i won’t find anyone like brad🥺🥺” then why are you still there #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/1C50Np5IMe — dessi (@luvdessss_) July 14, 2021

Lucinda why are u lying to urself if u liked him soo much u should have left as well , No one is stopping You #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/iRP53oxz1U — Abigail K (@Abigail_K65) July 14, 2021

Some were even comparing the situation to series 3, when Johnny Mitchell left the villa without Tyla Carr, with fellow Islander Theo Campbell making the comment that Tyla could have left too.



I mean...Lucinda could leave if she wanted to. #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/qUTq7cy9lg — ade onibada (@SincerelyAde) July 14, 2021

So. Much. Drama.

On top of all that, viewers previously took to Twitter to share their theory that the show's producers already knew Lucinda and Brad had the least votes from the public (and therefore one of them would be dumped) before sending them on a date during Tuesday night's episode [13 July].

Whether that's the case or not, it's truly been a rollercoaster of emotions for all involved.

