Everyone is saying the same thing about Kourtney Kardashian's selfies with Reign

Last week, The Kardashians fans were obsessed with Khloé's cute pictures of daughter True Thompson, filling the comments with messages about her model potential. Now, it's Kourtney's son Reign Disick that is getting all the attention on Instagram.

Over the weekend, Kourtney shared a sweet post alongside her youngest child to her grid. The 43-year-old has three children with ex-partner Scott Disick - Mason, 12, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 7.

And while Mason has made it quite clear he doesn't want to be on social media, Kourtney still shares insights into her other kids' lives on Instagram. Most recently, that included five selfies alongside Reign in the pool.

"Happy Sunday! xo, Kourtney and Reign" she captioned the post for her 196million followers.

While many of the comments included love hearts, others pointed out that Kourtney and Reign look super similar, thanks to their full lips and impressively long eyelashes.

"Omg TWIN" one comment with over 150 likes read, while another put, "Twins" and someone else said, "You honestly look so similar."

Others were more confident that Reign looked like dad Scott Disick, though, commenting, "He’s Scott’s double 😅" and "Lil Scottyyyyy."

Last month, Kourtney took to her grid to celebrate daughter Penelope's 10th birthday, with a caption which read, "I feel so blessed to be the mommy of this little lady. She makes me so so proud every day and brings so much joy to my world. Happy 10th Birthday my Penelope 💞🥳 filled with matching pajamas, fuzzy slippers, all sleeping together in blow up hearts, outdoor movies and lots of rainbow sprinkles."

Still waiting on the Kardashian-Jenners to adopt us, tbh.

