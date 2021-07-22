Everyone is *obsessed* with new bombshell Abigail on Love Island

Photo credit: ITV2

On last night's (July 21) episode of Love Island, bombshell Abigail Rawlings made her way into the villa – and it's safe to say she's already making quite the impression.

So far on tonight's (July 22) episode, we've seen Abi pull Toby Aromolaran for a chat, and give her very honest opinion on fellow Islander Chloe Burrows.

ICYMI, viewers haven't been the biggest fans of Toby and Chloe since the pair coupled up after Toby called things off with partner Kaz Kamwi. It comes as no surprise then that Abi's plans to steal Toby away have gone down quite well with fans of the show.

"Is Abigail here to avenge Kaz 😂 You have my full support hun," tweeted one viewer, while another said "NOT ABIGAIL SAYING WHAT WE’VE ALL BEEN THINKING," with a third adding "'Which is rich coming from someone who stole him under Kaz’s nose' GIRL I LOVE ABBIE RN."

Is Abigail here to avenge Kaz 😂 You have my full support hun #LoveIsland — vic (@victoriasanusi) July 22, 2021

“which is rich coming from someone who stole him under kaz’s nose” GIRL I LOVE ABBIE RN #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/0OGgryXRoz — casey-leigh phoenix (@casey_phoenix) July 22, 2021

Other's commented on the impact the new bombshell has already made in the villa. One viewer tweeted "Abigail is the femme fatale villain this season needed. She’s an assassin even. Been here 24 hours and already eliminated Chloe, who’s next?" with another adding "I’m here for Abigail she’s doing what all the bombshells should’ve been doing."

Abigail is the femme fatale villain this season needed. She’s an assassin even. Been here 24 hours and already eliminated Chloe, who’s next? #LoveIsland — Jason Okundaye (@jasebyjason) July 22, 2021

I’m here for Abigail she’s doing what all the bombshells should’ve been doing #loveIsland pic.twitter.com/djIE7AsyKF — $🦄. (@vloneshaz) July 22, 2021

Former Islander and winner of the 2019 series Amber Gill also had a lot to say about the bombshell. "The tea is piping HOT ABIGAIL" she tweeted, before adding "This episode! Abigail is everything we needed and more."

The tea is piping HOT ABIGAIL #loveisland — Ambs (@AmberRoseGill) July 22, 2021

This episode! Abigail is everything we needed and more #loveisland — Ambs (@AmberRoseGill) July 22, 2021

Here's a few more of the best reactions to Abi's entrance...

Chloe thought she was this seasons Megan but this season’s Megan is clearly Abigail because what kind of demonic energy is “dump Chloe and get with me” #LoveIsland — Jason Okundaye (@jasebyjason) July 22, 2021

Abigail is bringing the chaos we've been crying for #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/u8hJdu0pP5 — Lily (@Lily10528140) July 22, 2021

ABIGIAL FUCK IT UPPPP SHES SPEAKING FACTS #loveIsland pic.twitter.com/lbfmzb5YgY — gunels lifeline. (@slutfeen) July 22, 2021

"After what happened to Kaz she's not in a position to act shocked" WOIIIIIIIII OIIIII #loveIsland pic.twitter.com/LknUxUP6zf — CEO of Yelling (@ChantayyJayy) July 22, 2021

She‘s only bombshell who understood the assignment of a bombshell #loveisland pic.twitter.com/WIAkMzNhp2 — leart (@l6art) July 22, 2021

The bombshell we all needed ... calling Chloe out I love it #loveisland pic.twitter.com/vwGt5g5vie — RAMINTA (@raminta_aus) July 22, 2021

abi is giving me major maura vibes and i’m loving her for it #loveisland pic.twitter.com/IHgHTTJQlE — IG: @localstupidassbitch 🦋 (@localstupidassb) July 22, 2021

Abi really pulled the uno reverse card #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/Kkque8e2TD — EFFIE 🖤 (@radicalefram) July 22, 2021

Finally, a bombshell who's actually, err, bombshelling!

