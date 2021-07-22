Everyone is *obsessed* with new bombshell Abigail on Love Island

Jade Biggs
·3 min read
Photo credit: ITV2
Photo credit: ITV2

On last night's (July 21) episode of Love Island, bombshell Abigail Rawlings made her way into the villa – and it's safe to say she's already making quite the impression.

So far on tonight's (July 22) episode, we've seen Abi pull Toby Aromolaran for a chat, and give her very honest opinion on fellow Islander Chloe Burrows.

ICYMI, viewers haven't been the biggest fans of Toby and Chloe since the pair coupled up after Toby called things off with partner Kaz Kamwi. It comes as no surprise then that Abi's plans to steal Toby away have gone down quite well with fans of the show.

"Is Abigail here to avenge Kaz 😂 You have my full support hun," tweeted one viewer, while another said "NOT ABIGAIL SAYING WHAT WE’VE ALL BEEN THINKING," with a third adding "'Which is rich coming from someone who stole him under Kaz’s nose' GIRL I LOVE ABBIE RN."

Other's commented on the impact the new bombshell has already made in the villa. One viewer tweeted "Abigail is the femme fatale villain this season needed. She’s an assassin even. Been here 24 hours and already eliminated Chloe, who’s next?" with another adding "I’m here for Abigail she’s doing what all the bombshells should’ve been doing."

Former Islander and winner of the 2019 series Amber Gill also had a lot to say about the bombshell. "The tea is piping HOT ABIGAIL" she tweeted, before adding "This episode! Abigail is everything we needed and more."

Here's a few more of the best reactions to Abi's entrance...

Finally, a bombshell who's actually, err, bombshelling!

You Might Also Like

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories