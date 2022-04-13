Everyone needs a home emergency kit. Here's what to stock yours with

Everyone needs a home emergency kit. Here's what to stock yours with
Everyone needs a home emergency kit. Here's what to stock yours with

Canada's weather is as diverse as its seasons, and can often take a turn toward the severe.

Tornadoes, thunderstorms, wind storms, downbursts, blizzards, hurricanes, even non-weather-related disasters like earthquakes – all are likely to make an appearance throughout the year, depending on where you live. They can leave your home without power, and may even trap you within it for an extended stretch.

As such, it's best to have an emergency kit in your home – even, and especially, if you don't think you'll need one. We had a look at major Canadian retailers for the kinds of things you'll need to include, and here's what we recommend.

This Military Uniforms First Aid Kit stood out to us not only because of its relatively inexpensive price tag – the design is also durable and eminently portable. Its contents are adequate for activities like camping, when medical care may not be close at hand – a situation you may find yourself in if an ice storm or winter storm knocks out your power and strands you indoors for a couple of days.

Why it made the list

  • Composed of 156 hospital-grade items, more than others in its price range

  • Lightweight, weighing only 1.3 pounds in total

  • Rated 4.6 out of 5 by more than 480 reviewers on Amazon

This Rayovac 7 LED Lantern is great value. It’s one of the most affordable options we found affordable, with a long battery life and brightness just as suited to camping as it is to prolonged power outages.

Why it made the list

  • Includes 10 LED bulbs that can shine for up to 45 hours according to the manufacturer

  • Emits a beefy 85 lumens of light

  • The old version, which is reviewed here, is rated 4.4 out of 5 by more than 9,000 Amazon users

It’s hard to do without your smartphone in this day and age. In a severe weather outbreak it's the first place severe weather warnings are delivered (via AlertReady), and lets you check on the situation as it evolves. But most of them have poor battery lives compared to the pre-smartphone age, so you'll definitely want a portable power bank for yours. We liked the INIU Triple 3A High-Speed 10000mAh Phone Power Bank best. It's lightweight, eminently portable, and priced well enough for you to include more than one in your emergency kit.

Why it made the list

  • 10,000 milliamp-hour charge capacity

  • Three USB-C ports, so you can charge three devices at once

  • Rated 4.6 out of 5, based on more than 1,500 Amazon user reviews

If you'd prefer to conserve your smartphone battery, or don't have one at all, a battery-powered radio is the next best thing when trying to keep up with the latest information. This one, the VITAL AM & FM Pocket Radio, will do the job well, and at a price point that will take up only a tiny fraction of your emergency kit budget.

Why it made the list

  • Includes belt clip and earbuds

  • AA battery-powered

  • Simple and clean design

Power outages are bad news when they happen in the middle of a Canadian winter. Even if you have a portable generator, you'll still want to include an emergency blanket in your home kit. The SOL Survival Blanket is rated for the backcountry, and reflects 90 per cent of your body's radiated heat when used properly.

Why it made the list

  • Shred and tear-resistant

  • Large enough for two people, and priced well enough for you to afford more than one for your survival kit

  • Rated 4.6 out of 5 by Atmosphere reviewers

A generator will easily be the priciest item on your home emergency kit shopping list, but it needn't break the bank. Canadian Tire’s Champion Portable Gas Generator is our preferred choice; relatively compact, and on the lower end of the scale price-wise. Note: NEVER run a generator indoors or in an enclosed space.

Why it made the list

  • 5.5-litre fuel tank offers an 11-hour runtime at a 50 per cent load

  • 1200W output, with 1500W surge power

  • Rated 4.6 out of 5 at Canadian Tire, based on more than 750 user reviews

Sometimes the best tech is the simplest. An uncomplicated manual can opener is all you need if you have to rely on canned food for awhile, and this Starfrit Mightican Manual Can Opener does the job well. Pair it in your kit with at least three days' worth of non-perishable food.

Why it made the list

  • Stainless steel blades

  • Good for both right and left-handed users

  • Rated 4.6 out of 5, based on more than 150 reviews by Canadian Tire users

For other thoughts on what to include in your home emergency kit, Emergency Management B.C. has a thorough guide.

Our trusted Product Specialists recommend high-quality items that we think will enhance your experience with Canadian weather conditions. Prices and availability of items are accurate at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Thumbnail image courtesy Roger Brown/Pexels

