There's no chance you dislike the Cincinnati Bengals' white alternate jerseys.

It's hard to find a consensus on anything in the social media era, but the uniforms the Bengals wore on Thursday night against the Miami Dolphins might be it. Again, if you don't like the "White Bengal" look with the black stripes — which included the debut of the white helmet with black stripes on Thursday night — then it'll be a while before you find an NFL uniform you like.

Cincinnati Bengals' Tyler Boyd looks on before Thursday's game. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

A view of the Cincinnati Bengals white striped helmet. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

Quarterback Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals warms up prior to playing the Dolphins. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Are you kidding me? That challenges the Las Vegas Raiders and the New Orleans Saints' color rush uniforms as the best in the NFL.

The Bengals even redid their end zone and midfield logo in white.

The Cincinnati Bengals painted the end zone white for Thursday's game. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

Would anyone really object if the Bengals went to that look on a permanent basis? Probably not.

For years before this season, the NFL wasn't allowing alternate helmets. They lifted that rule, allowing teams to get a little more creative.

The Bengals took advantage of it. For a fun Thursday night game, the first thing everyone was talking about was their hot new look.