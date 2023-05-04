‘Everyone knew we were Jewish’

They knew it was coming, but the people of Paris could not have been more dismayed when German troops marched into their city on June 14, 1940, and hung a swastika flag on the Arc de Triomphe.

The government had already fled the French capital, and about two million Parisians had previously been evacuated to the relative obscurity of the countryside.

Muguette Myers was one of them.

Myers was seven years old when war broke out in Europe.

Her mother and brother moved to the village of Champlost, about 170 kilometres southeast of the city, and Muguette joined them a few months later.

They lived on the top floor of a house there.

“This is where we lived, my mother, myself, my grandmother, my aunt and my brother,” Myers said in a phone interview from Montreal.

Myers’ father died when she was a little girl. In Champlost, her mother and aunt got work sewing on the local farms while she and her brother went to school.

The local priest taught them the catechism and came up with Christian-sounding names for them. Her mother’s first name, Bella, became the family’s last name, and Muguette was “christened” Marie.

“The whole village, everyone, all 150 people there, including the children, knew that we were Jewish,” Myers said.

“And everybody protected us. Nobody said anything. We lived there like a member of the family of the village. Everybody there is a cousin in that small village.”

Myers will give a talk Sunday, May 7, at the St. John’s Convention Centre, sponsored by the Chabad of Newfoundland and Labrador.

The St. John’s Jewish community is relatively small but included Holocaust survivors until 2015, when gallery owner Ernie Mauskopf died at the age of 89.

Mauskopf, who lost family members in the Nazi death camps, was a regular contributor to the annual Holocaust remembrance ceremony at the Beth-El Synagogue.

According to MUN historian Gerhardt Bassler, who died in March 2023, Newfoundland and Labrador welcomed 26 Holocaust survivors in the decades after the Second World War.

Among them were Andreas and Betty Barban, who moved to St. John’s in 1947 from China.

Andreas, who was born in Leipzig, Germany, narrowly escaped being condemned to a concentration camp when his father convinced authorities to allow him to go to Shanghai to continue music studies.

When they moved to Newfoundland in the late 1940s so Andreas could take a post as a music specialist, the pair were shocked by the lingering anti-semitism they witnessed in some local officials.

Bassler described in a speech he wrote two years ago how Supreme Court Justice Brian Dunfield bluntly told Betty at a social event in 1952 that she would be deported if her naturalization certificate didn’t show up soon.

“Perhaps he intended this as a joke, but Betty was deeply shocked, she told me, and wondered how a Supreme Court judge could be so insensitive to the importance of a naturalization document for an Austrian who had to flee to China to escape the Holocaust,” Bassler wrote.

As he points out, Dunfield had personally resorted to “tortured reasoning” to keep Jewish refugees out of the British colony when he was secretary of justice in 1939.

Chabad CEO Rabbi Chanan Chernitsky admits the privilege of hearing first-hand from Holocaust survivors is gradually disappearing in the modern age.

“We are on the clock, of course,” he told The Telegram. “The reality is, it’s only so many more years that there are going to be survivors around. You can hear it straight from them, the first source, without being diluted, without being embellished.”

In 2020, researchers estimated there were about 400,000 survivors left in the world. Within the next 15 years, there are unlikely to be any.

And this is at a time when anti-semitism and other hate-based sentiments are on the rise, largely due to the influence of former U.S. president Donald Trump and hard-right politicians in Europe.

In 2022, the U.S. Anti-Defamation League recorded the highest number of antisemetic incidents since it started keeping track in 1979.

And Canada is not immune.

“It’s crazy, the things that people have said and done,” said Chernitsky. “The best tool is education.”

That’s Myers’ philosophy as well.

“The only sign of hope I see is to educate the youngsters. This is why I go to schools and school(children) come to the museum,” she said, referring to the Montreal Holocaust Museum.

And she answers all sorts of questions.

“Some of them want to know if I met Hitler,” she said with a laugh.

“Children write to me, which I love, but what I love even more is when the parents of the children write to me, which shows that the kids have absorbed something and told their parents.”

Tickets for Myers’ May 7 event, 6:30 p.m. at the St. John’s Convention Centre, can be obtained through the Mary Browns Centre, online at mbcentre.ca.

Peter Jackson, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Telegram