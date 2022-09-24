‘Everyone’s got a book in them’: boom in memoir industry as ordinary people record their stories

David Barnett
·7 min read

Brian Lewis grew up on a tough council estate after arriving in England as part of the Windrush generation. At the age of eight he developed an interest in chess, and joined a team formed of council estate kids to take part in championships against children from generally more privileged backgrounds. Aged 12 he took on – and beat – an international chess grandmaster.

You have probably never heard of Brian, and yet he is among the thousands of people who are joining a rapidly growing trend of “ordinary” people preserving for posterity their life stories with a ghost-written autobiography. And there has been a sharp rise in demand for these services following the Covid pandemic.

“I think that during the lockdowns people perhaps started to think about their own mortality, and those of their loved ones,” says Rutger Bruining, founder and CEO of StoryTerrace, one of the fastest-growing biography services in the UK. “People couldn’t see their parents, kids couldn’t see their grandparents, and people didn’t know how long that would last.”

The company has a team of some 750 interviewers, many of them journalists or former journalists, who are deployed to interview the subjects. Prices vary from £1,800 to £5,850, depending on the package.

There are stories of hope that already seem like something out of a book, like that of Desiree Homes. She had a privileged life in a huge house when everything changed. She was diagnosed with bowel cancer, her husband lost his job, and they ended up living in a caravan. Her daughter became homeless and was living on the streets.

Life had changed irrevocably, it seemed. Until one day her husband bought a EuroMillions lucky dip, and won £1m.

With a life like that Desiree, who lives near Maidstone, Kent, always knew she had a book in her. She even had a title. “If I ever wrote my life story I always said it would be called And Then. Because whenever I told people about my life, just when they thought I’d told them the biggest thing I would say ‘and then…’,” she says.

But she never had time to sit down and write, and when she saw StoryTerrace mentioned in a magazine article she got in touch, was sent samples of writing from potential ghostwriters, and chose one after a telephone consultation.

She adds: “One of the reasons I did it was because I used to tell my children stories that my nan told me, and I realised nobody was passing on those stories by word of mouth any more, and I wanted to get this down in writing now that I have grandchildren and a great-granddaughter.

“Also, talking about my own story is very cathartic for me as well, it helps to keep me grounded, and I can pick up my book any time and remind myself of what’s happened.”

And then there are those participants who want to record a significant change in their lives of a different kind. Noshad Qayyum was one of these. A good Muslim son, he married a woman his family approved of but on his wedding day, disaster struck. His father stood to make a speech and died instantly of a heart attack. Developing depression and PTSD, Noshad faced suicidal thoughts and sought help, and later dedicated his life to helping men face mental health problems.

“In the time after the incident and when I was receiving therapy, I was journalling a lot,” he says. “It was part of the healing process as advised by my therapist and it was also around this time that I sadly lost a lot of male friends to suicide. It seemed like I was given a chance to do something about it, to say something about this and raise awareness because we can’t live like this.

“It sort of clicked into place that I could use what I know and write a book, or have someone help me to do it as a way to speak up.”

Bruining says the impetus to start a memoirs company came as a child, when he used to spend school holidays with his grandparents. “My grandfather was a great storyteller and he’d set up a resistance group in the second world war, and later moved to the Caribbean with my grandmother where they started a GP practice. There were lots of stories, and there always seemed to be new ones, or additions to the old ones. But when they passed away the stories seemed to fade much quicker than I expected, and I regretted that I never asked the questions I should have done.”

StoryTerrace is not the only company ghostwriting ordinary people’s stories. Book of My Life was started by Alison Vina in 2007, when a neighbour asked if she would ghost-write her life story. Vina, whose background is in writing and editing, set up the company, providing biographies, with pictures, of up to 50,000 words.

She says the business has steadily grown and is now producing, with a team of writers, about 100 books a year. “ We noticed a significant increase in sales during the lockdowns,” Vina says. “I believe this was partly because people had more time for reflection and an opportunity to get on with those jobs that they’d long thought about but not got around to doing – like writing their memoirs.

“We’ve written books for businessmen, scientists, nurses, doctors, peers of the realm, teachers and more. I am fascinated by all our client’s stories, not least because the world they grew up in 60 or 70 years ago is so different from the one we know.”

She said standout stories include the Ukrainian engineer who fled to Germany during the second world war, the female entrepreneur who changed the General Post Office’s policy on women wearing trousers, and the advertising man who founded the Luncheon Vouchers company, which was started in 1946 as a way for business to get a tax-break through supplying food vouchers for staff [LINK: https://www.theguardian.com/food/2019/feb/06/workers-benefit-from-luncheon-vouchers-archive-1957]

“My advice to anyone thinking of writing their story, or giving a ghostwritten life story to a loved one, is don’t leave it too late,” she says. “Many of us regret not asking our parents and grandparents more about their lives while we had the chance, but I’ve yet to come across anyone who has regretted writing their story.”

Not all biography writing services are for-profit. Hospice Biographers was set up in 2017 by Barbara Altounyan, a journalist who recorded her terminally ill father’s life story through chats with him, just before he died, and realised this was a service that could be offered to other people.

The charity recently changed its name to Stories for Life to reflect its widening brief as it is in the process of offering its free services to people receiving palliative care in a variety of settings.

My advice to anyone thinking of writing their story, or giving a ghostwritten life story to a loved one, is don’t leave it too late

Alison Vina, founder Book of My life

Stories for Life is financed through fundraising events and donations, and rather than a printed book it provides a professional-level audio file of the interviews its 100-strong volunteer team carry out with the subjects. It is about to launch a paid-for service for anyone to access, with the income ploughed into the free biography initiative.

“It can be very therapeutic for a person to talk about their life,” says Claire Cater of Stories for Life. “Very often, during the course of the interviews, they remember things they had themselves forgotten, and there might be stories from their lives that even their own families don’t know.

“Traditionally, family stories were always recounted at gatherings, and that is something that I think is being lost a little. And during Covid especially, when people couldn’t see each other, the opportunity for these stories to be passed along to the family was taken away. I do think that has made people think about wanting to preserve these family stories for the future.”

The biggest obstacle to people taking the plunge with a biography is, says Bruining, that they don’t think they’re important enough.“They say my life is too boring, I’ve never done anything,” he says. “But it’s not boring to their family, and their stories show how the world has changed. And we’re not trying to write a bestseller, we’re telling real stories. There’s the old saying that everyone has a book in them and that’s true, it just doesn’t need to sell 100,000 copies to be valid.”

Latest Stories

  • Name Game: Team Fleury name iced at PointsBet Invitational in favour of Team Homan

    The name game was played before Thursday's opening draw at the PointsBet Invitational as the Team Fleury name was iced in favour of Team Homan. The team asked event organizers to make the switch and Curling Canada agreed to the change for this event, a federation spokesman said in an email. Tracy Fleury joined the powerhouse rink in the off-season and is serving as skip while throwing third stones. Rachel Homan, who skipped the team last season, still throws last rock on a rink that includes sec

  • NHL's unqualified free agent market becoming consistent source of value

    Some excellent value has been found in the unqualified free agent market in recent years.

  • AP source: MacKinnon signs 8-year deal, highest paid in NHL

    DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Avalanche are making Nathan MacKinnon the highest-paid player in the NHL’s salary cap era. MacKinnon, who just turned 27 earlier this month, signed an eight-year contract that is worth $100.8 million, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the team did not announce terms of the contract. His new $12.6 million salary cap hit that goes into effect at the start of the 2023-2

  • Americans add to lead at Presidents Cup as Canada's Conners, Pendrith paired together

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Taylor Pendrith centred himself over the ball, took a breath, and rolled his putt 13 feet, five inches into the hole. He pumped his fist and embraced partner Corey Conners on the 18th green as the international team celebrated on the fairway and fans cheered. Pendrith's putt kept the hopes of a draw against Americans Billy Horschel and Max Homa alive in the second round of the Presidents Cup, a potentially critical half point for the international team. But Homa extinguished th

  • P.K. Subban should be defined by what he did for others

    P.K. Subban was one of the most skilled and exciting players in the NHL in his prime, but it's the work he did off the ice that made him a superstar like no other.

  • 'Seismic change:' Jets GM Cheveldayoff excited to have Bowness behind bench

    WINNIPEG — Kevin Cheveldayoff knows he didn’t make big changes to the Winnipeg Jets roster in the off-season, but the general manager believes hiring Rick Bowness as head coach was a "seismic" move that should pay off. "I think we had a seismic change on July 4 when we changed the coaching staff here, the philosophy,” Cheveldayoff told media Thursday after watching the former Dallas Stars head coach run Day 1 of training camp. “I think if you just watched even the drills today and … watched the

  • Defenceman Brady Keeper vows to be 'better than ever' in return to Canucks' camp

    WHISTLER, B.C. — A year after a heinous injury scuttled his hockey season, Brady Keeper is back with the Vancouver Canucks — and looking to cement his spot on the team. The 26-year-old defenceman lay on the ice, screaming in pain after breaking both the tibia and fibia in his left leg at the end of training camp last September. It was his first injury in his professional hockey career, and one that forced a second abbreviated season in a row after COVID-19 curtailed the previous campaign. "It wa

  • Avalanche make Nathan MacKinnon highest-paid player in NHL

    The Colorado Avalanche have signed forward Nathan MacKinnon to an eight-year, $100.8 million extension.

  • Flames re-sign Adam Ruzicka to two-year deal on eve of training camp

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have re-signed Slovak forward Adam Ruzicka to a two-year contract worth US$1.525 million The contract, which counts $752,500 against the salary cap, is a two-way contract in the first year and one-way in the second. Calgary's fourth-round pick (109th overall) in 2017 scored five goals and had five assists in 28 games for the Flames last season. Ruzicka, 23, also had 11 goals and nine assists in 16 games for the AHL's Stockton Heat. He spent four seasons in the Ontari

  • Deanne Rose's injury a blow to Canadian women's 2023 World Cup preparations

    Overcoming setbacks is nothing new for Canadian women's team forward Deanne Rose. Rose, a native of Alliston, Ont., made the decision in 2014 to quit the sport after being cut from Canada's Under-15 team, which at the time was overseen by current senior team coach Bev Priestman. A promising career appeared to have ended before it even started. But her life took an unexpected turn when she was invited to train with Canada's Under-17 side in 2015. Things went so well that by the end of the year sh

  • Canada remains undefeated at FIBA women's World Cup with 59-45 win over France

    SYDNEY, Australia — It took less than five minutes for Canada's women's basketball team to turn Friday's World Cup game versus France into a romp. The Canadians' 17-0 run that straddled the second and third quarters surprised even coach Victor Lapena. "17? I didn't know," Lapena said, with raised eyebrows, in the post-game press conference. "Fantastic." Nirra Fields scored 17 points, while Kayla Alexander had a game-high 14 rebounds plus nine points and the Canadians (2-0) beat France 59-45 to r

  • B.C. junior hockey team fined and 2 players suspended for alleged hazing

    A B.C. junior hockey team has been fined and two players suspended after a league investigation into allegations of hazing. The Creston Valley Thunder Cats have been fined and placed on two years probation by the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League (KIJHL) following a week-long investigation into hazing allegations, the league announced on Monday. The amount of the fine was not disclosed. The team's captain, 20-year-old Clayton Brown, is suspended for 12 games for violating the league's

  • Edmonton Oilers sign forward Ryan McLeod to one-year contract extension

    EDMONTON — Forward Ryan McLeod has signed a one-year contract extension with the Edmonton Oilers, the club announced Thursday. The contract carries an average annual value of $798,000. McLeod is entering his second full season with the Oilers. The 23-year-old recorded nine goals and 12 assists for 21 points in 71 games last season. McLeod played in all 16 of Edmonton's playoff games, tallying three goals and an assist. The Oilers selected the Mississauga, Ont. native in the second round (40th ov

  • Gaudreau bought Bjorkstrand's house after basically forcing him out of Columbus

    Johnny Gaudreau took Oliver Bjorkstrand's spot on the Blue Jackets, then bought his house.

  • Top-ranked Gushue earns first-round victory at PointsBet Invitational

    FREDERICTON — Top-seeded Brad Gushue earned an 8-4 win over Nicholas Deagle in first-round action Thursday at the PointsBet Invitational. The two-time Olympic curling medallist opened the game with a three-point first end before eventually taking a 6-1 lead after the fourth. After Deagle scored two in the fifth end, followed by two scoreless ends for both sides, Gushue's side put together a two-point eighth end to go up 8-3. Deagle scored one more before the game came to a close. In other men's

  • Russian additions impressing at Vancouver Canucks training camp

    WHISTLER, B.C. — Russian lessons may be in the future for Vancouver Canucks centre Elias Pettersson. The Swedish star is skating alongside new additions Andrei Kuzmenko and Illya Mikheyev at training camp in Whistler, B.C., this week, creating a line that Pettersson said could have a lot to offer. “I think all three of us, we bring different aspects of the game," he said. "Mikheyev, he’s super fast, he opens up for us. And me and Kuzmenko are maybe kind of similar in the way we play." Vancouver

  • Oilers sign Virtanen to tryout agreement two months after not guilty verdict

    EDMONTON — Jake Virtanen repeated himself throughout Monday’s media availability at Rogers Place. That he did things the right way. That he let the legal process play out. And he understands that there may be Oilers fans who will never believe his side of the story if he earns a spot on the team this fall. “Everyone has their own opinion on everything,” said Virtanen, the former Vancouver Canucks winger who in July was found not guilty of sexual assault by a B.C. Supreme Court jury. “I think tha

  • Integration of Huberdeau, Kadri the buzz at Calgary Flames training camp

    Calgary general manager Brad Treliving swung for the fences in the summer, and he's as anxious as any Flames fan to see if his efforts replaced what was lost. Bringing forwards Jonathan Huberdeau and Nazem Kadri into the fold, and getting both under long-term contracts, were among the blockbuster moves of the NHL's off-season. Huberdeau and Kadri, signed for eight and seven years respectively, somewhat smoothed the ruffled feelings of Flames Nation over the refusal of top forwards Johnny Gaudrea

  • Media set to return to NHL locker rooms for first time since March 2020

    Trevor Zegras had no idea things were done any other way. The slick, camera-friendly centre with a toolbox full of on-ice tricks made his NHL debut for the Anaheim Ducks in February 2021 as the NHL navigated life alongside COVID-19. That shortened season saw all interviews and media availabilities conducted via video conference calls – part of a long list of protocols aimed at keeping the virus at bay and players healthy. The NHL largely moved to press conferences for the 2021-22 campaign, but l

  • Oilers sign Virtanen to tryout agreement two months after not guilty verdict

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers have signed Jake Virtanen to a professional tryout agreement two months after the former Vancouver forward was found not guilty of sexual assault. Virtanen was charged in January in connection with an incident in a downtown Vancouver hotel room in September 2017. He was a right-winger for the Canucks when the allegations surfaced in May 2021. The team placed him on leave and bought out his contract the following month. The case was heard in B.C. Supreme Court, and