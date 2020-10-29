'Everyone’s got bills to pay': facing up to end of furlough scheme

Birmingham

After more than half a year with the government helping to pay his wages on the furlough scheme, Luke Roberts is glad to still have a job as Covid-19 puts Britain through the deepest recession on record.

“Everyone’s got bills to pay. It was a scary thought at the start, I wasn’t really sure what’s going to happen or how long it was going to last.”

At the end of this week, Roberts will be among more than a million furloughed workers to see the scheme close. But after an 11th-hour switch by the chancellor, Rishi Sunak, to launch a new system of wage subsidies as the pandemic worsens, he will continue to receive support through a difficult winter ahead.

“It’s good to have that support system there, to have a bit of sense of security in your mind. I’d rather not think about what the alternative would be,” he said.

Roberts has returned to working part-time as training programme manager at Miss Macaroon, a social enterprise company in Birmingham which reinvests its profits from sales of the French cakes into helping unemployed and young adults to gain skills.

He is one of thousands on the scheme in the city, which has the highest number of furloughed workers in the UK: more than 55,400, according to HMRC figures published last week.

The city – under tier 2 restrictions – is busier than in March, although trade has dipped in recent weeks, says Rosie Ginday, owner of Miss Macaroon.

More help will be needed for businesses and workers, she said, if tougher controls are imposed. “If there is a lockdown – and the number of infections has shot up again – they will have to look at it again, because otherwise how can businesses survive?”

Bryn Evans, an adviser at Citizens Advice Birmingham, said growing numbers of people in the city are seeking support. “We’ve seen a massive increase in the number of queries about redundancy, it seems to be the overwhelming problem we are dealing with. People are coming to us with no job and no income and are having to claim universal credit.”

Local leaders said the number of people on furlough could be due to the city’s youthful, diverse population, as well as large hospitality and retail sector. Lee Barron, regional secretary of the TUC, said: “It’s a young area, and a lot of those young people will have been working in hospitality.

“What we don’t want to see as we come out of the pandemic is a pandemic of poverty left in its trail, with young workers left particularly vulnerable.”

Research from the Resolution Foundation shows one in five 18- to 24-year-olds who were furloughed have lost their jobs, while Birmingham is one of the youngest major cities in Europe, with almost 40% of people under 25.

Katie Hawcutt is among previously furloughed Birmingham workers now out of a job. A professional musician who played saxophone in a Pink Floyd tribute band, Hawcutt toured theatres across the country, and also taught school music lessons part-time. She has now enrolled with the School of Code, a free bootcamp to learn new digital skills.

“Covid hit and all my gigs instantly overnight were cancelled, and all of my teaching stopped. It was really surreal and didn’t really sink in,” she said.

Based at the Custard Factory in Birmingham, but working remotely this year due to Covid, the School of Code is funded by mayor Andy Street’s West Midlands Combined Authority, running 16-week courses to help people switch to a career in IT.

Believing cuts to the arts and the impact of the pandemic have made a music career too difficult, Hawcutt now hopes to find work in tech when the bootcamp ends in January.

“Tech is the one sector that is actually going to grow and thrive. I’m thankful I’ve got other opportunities when so many of my friends are so unsure about what the future holds,” she said.

Hounslow

Before Covid-19 severely reduced international air travel, a plane would take off or land every 45 seconds at Heathrow airport, where losses have soared to £1.5bn in the first nine months of the year.

Today, the skies are quiet, and the residents of Hounslow, the west London borough to the east of Heathrow, are concerned about how the slump in aviation

