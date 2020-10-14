Everyone From Gigi Hadid to Meghan Markle Has These Sneakers, and They’re Under $40 Today Only

Getty Images

Plenty of our favorite celebrities are known for pairing high-end outfits with practical, affordable shoe choices, which makes it way easier to shop the exact trends they’ve pioneered. Today, a pair of leather sneakers owned by the likes of Gigi Hadid and Meghan Markle is marked down to its cheapest price ever as part of Amazon Prime Day. You can shop the Reebok Classic Leather Harman Shoes for as little as $25 until tonight at 11:59 p.m. PT.

The Reebok sneakers have been popular among A-listers since their debut in the ’80s, and it’s not hard to figure out why. The platform heel gives them a subtle lift, while the gum outsole provides enough traction for you to feel comfortable wearing them on a run. To top it all off, literally, the soft white leather upper molds to your feet over time. If you ask us, they look even better once they’re lived in. And with so many ways to style them, they’re the perfect pair of versatile shoes for fall.

Shop now: $25–$35 (Originally $53–$65); amazon.com

The price varies based on style and size, but you won’t pay more than $35 for these sneakers today. If you’re wondering how to style them, look no further than the inspiration provided by celebrity street-style photos. Go the Gigi route and pair them with a two-piece suit and crop top, take a cue from Meghan’s casual pre-yoga look, or rock them with a mini dress, à la Kate Bosworth.

Amazon shoppers are just as in love with these shoes as their celebrity counterparts. They note that they require almost no break-in time, making them super comfortable from the very first wear. “So comfy, I walked out of the house without remembering I was wearing new shoes,” one reviewer wrote.

Most recommend going down a half size, as Reeboks tend to run large. Once you find your perfect size, though, you’re going to be thrilled with what you receive. “I love these shoes and wear them every day,” said another. “I love that they are all white and easy to clean. I wear them through the day and straight onto the tennis court after work.”

Be sure to shop the Reebok Harmans at their lowest-ever price while you still can. Not a sneaker person? Check out other great deals available for Prime Day, like a $20 discount on this Calvin Klein bralette and 40 percent off this Levi’s jacket.