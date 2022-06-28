Fourth person dies after Amtrak derailment in Missouri; NTSB focuses on railroad crossing: What we know

Ashley R. Williams and Joel Shannon, USA TODAY
·3 min read

A fourth person has died after an Amtrak train crashed into a dump truck and derailed Monday afternoon in rural Missouri, injuring 150 people, authorities said Tuesday.

Three of those killed were train passengers, and one died at a hospital, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said in a statement Tuesday. Amtrak said the driver of the dump truck also died.

The crash happened at 12:42 p.m. in Mendon, about 84 miles northeast of Kansas City. Amtrak said about 275 passengers and 12 crew members were aboard a train en route to Chicago from Los Angeles.

WHAT TO KNOW: Death toll rises to 51 after abandoned trailer found in San Antonio

Law enforcement and Amtrak officials took 150 people to 10 hospitals on Monday with injuries ranging from minor to serious, according to the highway patrol.

Federal investigators are especially concerned with the railroad crossing where the crash occurred, Jennifer Homendy, chair of the National Transportation Safety Board, said Tuesday.

The location was a "passive crossing" – one marked by signage, but no moving guards – a common type of railroad crossing that that has long concerned the NTSB, Homendy said.

The speed limit for trains along that stretch of track was 90 mph, but "there were no arms. There were no warning lights. There were no bells," at the crossing, Homendy said.

Here’s what we know:

How did the train derail?

The crash and derailment happened on a gravel road in Chariton County, southwest of Mendon, at an "uncontrolled intersection" with no traffic lights or electronic controls, said Lt. Eric Brown of the highway patrol on Monday.

Mike Spencer, a farmer working near the crash site, said the dump truck driver was hauling rock for a project on a local creek's levy. The crossing is known to locals as dangerous, particularly for people driving slow farm equipment, he said.

NTSB investigating the crash

The NTSB has sent a team of 16, including Homendy, to investigate the crash. Trains won’t be able to use the track for “a matter of days” as investigators gather evidence, Homendy had previously said.

Homendy said the crossing where the crash happened was included in a list that authorities wanted to upgrade. Doing so would have cost about $400,000 and would have likely required cooperation between the county, state and railway owner, Homendy said.

Such crossings are a known hazard, Kristofer Riddle, partner at Chicago-based law firm Clifford Law Offices, told USA TODAY.

“It's particularly dangerous when we're talking about uncontrolled grade crossings," said Riddle. "When you combine that with high-speed passenger rail, the consequences are always going to be tragic."

The firm represents more than 40 passengers of an Amtrak train that derailed in Montana in September and won $16.75 million for their clients involved in 2017’s Amtrak derailment outside DuPont, Washington.

Passengers recount moment of crash

Crash responders found train cars were tossed on their sides and passengers were left scrambling to find an exit.

"All of a sudden, the car that we were on was over, and everyone was flying everywhere, seats were coming apart, bags were going everywhere,” Jason Drinkard, who boarded the train at Kansas City's Union Station, told KMBC News.

Rob Nightingale was falling asleep in his compartment when he was shaken awake as the train car tipped, pushing his window into the ground, he told The Associated Press. Nightingale, who was uninjured, and other passengers climbed out of the toppled car and through another window to safety.

The wreckage “was all over the tracks,” Nightingale said.

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Amtrak derailment in Missouri: Death toll rises to 4; NTSB on scene

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Stalled traffic on southbound I-5 in Fife due to driver who died at wheel, troopers say

    Washington State Patrol troopers said a 53-year-old man had a medical emergency and passed out. Emergency responders declared him dead at the scene.

  • Rare Photos of the Summer White Houses of U.S. Presidents

    Hyde Park, Hyannis Port, and Martha's Vineyard are just a few of the places that have served as retreats for our heads of state.

  • Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas on Amtrak crash in Missouri: ‘My heart goes out’

    “This is what we feared,” Quinton Lucas posted to Twitter Monday afternoon.

  • Three people killed after Amtrak train derails in Missouri with 287 onboard

    Chicago-bound train collides with truck at public crossing, killing two passengers and truck driver

  • 14-member NTSB team to arrive Tuesday to investigate Amtrak train crash in Missouri

    A local farmer said he and others had for years been raising safety concerns about the rail crossing with the railroad and with state and county officials.

  • San Antonio Trailer Truck Found With Bodies of Suspected Migrants Inside

    The death toll of migrants found inside a sweltering tractor trailer in San Antonio rose to at least 51, officials said Tuesday. Survivors suffered from heat exhaustion in what federal officials called the deadliest suspected migrant-smuggling operation in the U.S. Photo: Jordan Vonderhaar/Getty Images

  • Amtrak derailment – live: At least three dead and 50 hurt after train derails in Missouri with 275 on board

    The train was on its way to Chicago from Los Angeles when the accident occurred

  • At least 40 found dead in San Antonio, say local media

    STORY: San Antonio's WOAI TV said the people found were migrants and that police were investigating. KSAT TV channel said the truck was found next to railroad tracks in the city's Southwest Side neighbourhood.Video from the scene and aerials showed police and other emergency services surrounding an 18-wheeler truck.San Antonio police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

  • Amtrak derailment: Three killed in Missouri after train hits truck

    More than 250 people were onboard the Los Angeles-Chicago train when it hit a dump truck.

  • Boy Scout, 15, 'Pretty Shook Up' After Trying to Save Truck Driver Who Died in Accident with Amtrak Train

    Sixteen scouts were among those who sprang into action following Monday's crash in Missouri, Scott Armstrong, director of national media relations with the Boy Scouts of America, tells PEOPLE

  • UPDATE 1-Valeo strikes deal to deliver driving assistance systems to BMW's electric vehicle platform

    French car parts company Valeo said on Tuesday it had won a major contract with BMW to equip the German carmaker's upcoming electric vehicle platform with its advanced driving assistance systems. The platform, on which BMW is planning to build up its bestselling 3 series sedan among other models, is a core part of the carmaker's strategy to reach a 50% share for electric vehicles in its global sales by 2030. Valeo said it would provide the ADAS domain controller, sensors and software for parking and maneuvering for BMW's platform generation called "Neue Klasse"*, due to launch in 2025.

  • Mumbai building collapse kills at least 19 with more feared trapped

    A four-storey residential building collapsed in India's financial capital of Mumbai overnight, killing at least 19 people, with more feared trapped under the rubble, officials said on Tuesday. Part of the building, located in a crowded suburb in the central part of the city, crumbled around midnight on Monday, the city's civic body BMC said. Rescue workers were working to pull out debris and rubble until late on Tuesday.

  • Phils' Harper on IL with broken thumb, no date for return

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Reigning NL MVP Bryce Harper was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday with a broken left thumb and the Philadelphia Phillies haven't yet announced a timeline for his return. Former No. 1 overall draft pick Mickey Moniak was recalled from Triple-A to take Harper's roster spot. Harper's thumb was broken when he was hit by a 97 mph pitch from San Diego Padres left-hander Blake Snell on Saturday night. Harper will see a specialist after the team returns to Philadelphia. Beyond t

  • Toronto Raptors draft centre Christian Koloko 33rd overall

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors believe they have filled a need by drafting Christian Koloko. The Raptors took Koloko 33rd overall on Thursday with Toronto's only pick in this year's NBA Draft. The seven-foot-one centre averaged 12.6 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 2.8 blocks per game for the University of Arizona last season. Raptors head coach Nick Nurse said he was intrigued by what the new addition might do for his defensive schemes. "Good shot blocker, really good defensive numbers, ranks really hi

  • Aaron Brown completes sprint double with 200-metre title at track and field nationals

    For all the national championship titles Aaron Brown has won throughout his lengthy sprinting career, these ones in the Township of Langley, B.C., this week felt a little different. On Sunday afternoon in sweltering heat, Brown sprinted past the rest of the field to win the men's 200-metre title in a time of 20.03 seconds. Jerome Blake finished second in a time of 20.32. In the women's 200m final, Natassha McDonald ran a personal best time of 22.67 to win the national title. While it was below t

  • Canada and South Korea play to 0-0 draw in women's soccer friendly

    TORONTO — Canada's national women's soccer team hadn't played a match since April. With many players in the midst of a break from their respective club teams and a busy few days that included roster cuts, that may have accounted for some of the lack of offence put forth in their international friendly against South Korea. "I think at times we looked good and at times we looked clunky," Canada coach Bev Priestman said following their 0-0 draw at BMO Field on Sunday. "I think it's probably a refle

  • Daly hands Stanley Cup to Avalanche in Bettman's absence

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly presented the Stanley Cup to Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog on Friday night because Commissioner Gary Bettman was sidelined by the coronavirus. Bettman recently tested positive and was unable to produce enough negative results to get back to the series in time. That left Daly to give the traditional end-of-season speech and shake Landeskog’s hand before presenting the trophy. It’s the first time someone other than Bettman handed

  • Gibson continues high-scoring output to help Bandits down Alliance for 4th straight win

    Shane Gibson posted 25 points to continue his high-scoring output and led the Fraser Valley Bandits past the visiting Montreal Alliance 97-81 for the franchise's fourth consecutive victory on Friday. The 6-foot-2 guard, who averaged 23.6 points in the three straight Fraser Valley wins prior to the Montreal matchup, posted 21 of his points from the three-point line, shooting 7-for-9 from 3-point range. James Karnik of Surrey, B.C., added 16 points off the bench for the Bandits in his first profes

  • It's a Dogfight! Saint John, Hamilton meet in Memorial Cup final

    ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — Two teams that skated through distinctly different paths in the playoffs will meet Wednesday in the final of the 2022 Memorial Cup. The host Saint John Sea Dogs, who went 39 days between games after losing in the first round of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League playoffs, will face the Hamilton Bulldogs, who posted a 16-3 post-season record en route to the Ontario Hockey League championship. It is the first Memorial Cup final since 2019, when the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies skate

  • Priso's late goal lifts Toronto FC over Atlanta 2-1

    TORONTO — It has been a tough year for Toronto FC but with steady improvement has come an increasing level of confidence within the team. Coming off a 4-0 win against CF Montréal in the Canadian Championship semifinals on Wednesday, Toronto was able to build on that momentum, besting Atlanta United 2-1 on Saturday, courtesy of Ralph Priso’s 78th minute winner. “You could see there is a growing level of confidence. I like the fact that in the second half, when we just needed to find a way to come